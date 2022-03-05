Not any ole 'Tuesday in January': Wisconsin Dells boys basketball wins March Madness classic over Mauston

In his 16 years at the helm of the Wisconsin Dells high school boys basketball team, Brad Rohling has seen some memorable games, especially against rival Mauston.

The two sides turned in another one for the memory books that Rohling won’t soon forget on Friday night. Meeting for the third time this season, the sides traded rallies the entire second half and ultimately needed overtime for the fourth-seeded Chiefs to gut out a 58-56 win in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal.

Chiefs junior Jared Nevar scored a team-high 25 points, including 15 in the first half, while Mauston sophomore Brock Massey poured in a game-high 32 points, including five 3-pointers, in the losing effort for the No. 5 Golden Eagles.

“Just the rivalry we have with Mauston, it’s definitely the biggest win in this gym, and in my career, it goes right up there,” Rohling said.

“It’s amazing. A big credit to them; they played a heck of a game. Brock is a good player and Adon Saylor is a good player (too) so this feels good,” Nevar added.

The finish certainly helped as the action was constant the extra four minutes. Saylor gave the Golden Eagles the lead with a pull-up 3-pointer with 3:18 to play to go up 55-52. The Chiefs (15-9) cut the deficit to one on a pair of Will Michalsky free throws just 18 seconds later before taking the lead for good in the final minute.

After Spenser Lehman was fouled on a 3-point shot with just over a minute to play, the senior went just 1-for-3, missing the final two shots, and the Chiefs clearing the rebound. Patiently looking for a shot junior Braden Buss canned a 3-pointer from the left wing with 40 seconds left for a 57-56 lead.

“To his credit, he didn’t hesitate at all. He got it, shot it and put us up. That was just a big shot,” Rohling said.

Work was still needed to be done however, and Rohling made a rare change defensively, switching from the Chiefs’ typical zone look to a man-defense. The change paid off as senior Jacob Rockwell forced Saylor into a tough miss that Nevar secured before going to the foul line with 7.2 seconds remaining.

After making the first, the 6-foot-4 forward missed the second and the Golden Eagles got one final look to take the win or force a second overtime. Mauston coach Gil Saylor opted for the former, but to the Chiefs’ credit, they made things very difficult on Massey, whose 3-point shot hit off the back iron, sending the Chiefs students into pandemonium.

“We were going for the win,” Gil Saylor said. “We put the ball in the guy’s hands, got a decent look and they defended it well. I would have liked one better the possession before; I would have liked to have gotten downhill a little better, but he did a good job switching to man-to-man there.”

Things could have gone either way at the end of regulation as well, as neither team led by more than 6 over the final 14 minutes of regulation and both had a chance to win it in the end, but the Chiefs turned the ball over before the Golden Eagles bled out nearly the remaining 1:45 before Lehman’s 3-point try clanged off the rim.

The lead changed hands just twice during that time, a far cry from how things started.

Mauston scored the opening points of the game on a Massey putback but quickly got taken out of a groove. The Chiefs responded with a 19-5 run and led by as many as 18 after Taylor Knetter’s 3-pointer with 7:45 left in the opening half put Wisconsin Dells in front 27-9.

Rather than pack up the tent, the Golden Eagles clawed their way back. Mauston closed the half on an 18-3 run of its own, with Massey accounting for all but two points, including a banked in triple from the left wing before the halftime buzzer, to pull within 30-27 at the break.

“Brock has such an incredible heart and he’s such a fierce competitor on top of it, so maybe I got surprised a couple went, but it was his time and the guys got the ball to him,” Gil Saylor said of the 6-3 guard. “He was hunting and looking, and they found him.”

Mauston (15-11) eventually reclaimed its first lead since 2-0 with 13:28 left to play after Lehman split a pair of free throws for a 34-33 advantage, and things only tightened from there.

“We knew we just had to keep fighting. They didn’t stop and we didn’t stop, so we just had to keep going,” Nevar said.

“No one made a big run, but you’ve got two teams that know each other really well, a lot of seniors on the floor from both teams that are going to be giving it that extra effort,” Rohling said. “It’s not like it’s a Tuesday in January.”

Buss added a dozen points for the Chiefs on four 3-pointers, while Adon Saylor (10) also hit double-figures and Lehman chipped in nine for the Golden Eagles. Despite coming out on the short end of things, Gil Saylor lauded his group’s effort, which included Massey, Adon Saylor and Lehman each playing all 40 minutes.

“You always want to, as a coach, get to the end of the year and hope you got to see the best out of your team and hit their ceiling. I think we got pretty close today,” he said. “We just needed one more good shot, and we didn’t get it.”

As for the Chiefs, who captured the South Central Conference title for a fifth straight season ahead of the third-place Golden Eagles and runner-up Wautoma, they get a rematch with top-seeded West Salem. The Panthers, the top-ranked team in Div. 3 by the WisSports.net coaches poll, cruised past Westby, 72-52, in Friday’s other regional final.

Wisconsin Dells fell to the Panthers (23-1) in a non-conference game on Feb. 15, 72-55, and while that scoreline may seem lopsided, Rohling saw plenty of encouraging things from his group.

“I think it’s good we played them during the year and we came out and played great about the first eight minutes,” he said. “Then they hit a couple shots and it became a track meet for them. They’ve got tremendous shooters … a big guy who’s tough to deal with, but I know one thing, our kids won’t quit.

“We’ll have to play really well, obviously, but we’ll battle. We’re not going to be afraid and I think our kids will be up to the task.”

WISCONSIN DELLS 58, MAUSTON 56 (OT)

Mauston……………………..27 25 4 — 56

Wisconsin Dells…………..30 32 6 — 58

MAUSTON (fg ft-fta pts) — Hammer 1 0-0 2, Saylor 2 5-6 10, Lehman 2 4-7 9, Massey 11 5-6 32, Kratochvil 0 0-2 0, Goers 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 15-23 56.

WISCONSIN DELLS — Buss 4 0-2 12, Michalsky 0 2-2 2, Field 2 0-1 4, Funmaker 3 0-0 7, Slack 1 0-0 3, Knetter 1 0-0 3, Rockwell 1 0-0 2, Nevar 9 5-7 25. Totals 21 7-12 58.

3-point goals — M 7 (Massey 5, Saylor 1, Lehman 1), WD 9 (Buss 4, Nevar 2, Funmaker 1, Slack 1, Knetter 1). Total fouls — M 14, WD 20.

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

