Not in the doghouse: Dynamic duo, stout defense power Randolph boys basketball to win over Pardeeville

PARDEEVILLE — Randolph high school boys Tyler Fischer understands his team right now isn’t a finished product.
Despite being ranked No. 1 in Division 5 in the latest WisSports.net coaches poll, Fischer said the unbeaten Rockets are “still learning and still growing.”
It means that when it can, Randolph needs to rely on its more seasoned players — WBCA All-State seniors Travis Alvin and Sam Grieger. The Rockets certainly did that Friday night as the pair combined for 44 points to help lead the way to a 56-41 win over Pardeeville in a Trailways West Conference game between two of the league’s final two unbeatens.
“I think it’s just a big confidence builder,” Fischer said of the win. “We’ve got a couple really experienced players and the rest of the guys are just trying to fit in and feel out their roles yet. For them to come in to a good environment — it’s a tough place to play and a good team — it’s a great win for our program.”
The pair didn’t just get things done offensively as they helped muzzle the Bulldogs and leading scorer Derek Lindert, holding Pardeeville to its second-lowest scoring total this season and the Div. 4 All-State senior to just 16 points, his lowest total of the season.
“We’ve played three teams ranked in the top-six in either Division 4 or 5 in the last week, and Randolph is just so tough defensively,” Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert said of the stretch that also included games against Hustisford (No. 4 in Div. 5) and Marshall (No. 6 in Div. 4).
“They zeroed in on Derek and really made things difficult on him, but we missed some shots.”
The Bulldogs (4-3, 3-1 Trailways West) didn’t do themselves any favors as they slumped out of the gates. Randolph (5-0, 4-0) opened the game on a 12-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer by sophomore Karter Meredith with 14 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half.
The lid finally came off the rim for the Dawgs at 12:46, on a floater by junior Coy Haseleu. Pardeeville ultimately clawed within eight at 19-11 on a bucket by senior Devin Seth but the Rockets stretched the lead back to double-digits at the break with an 11-5 run to close the half over the final six-plus minutes for a 30-16 lead at the break.
Alvin and Grieger combined for all 11 points during the run as the former tallied a dozen of his game-high 22 before the break. Grieger meanwhile helped put the clamps on defensively, an effort aided by Alvin and the other Rockets big men in 6-foot-4 senior Ben Nieman and 6-2 sophomore Jake Dykstra.
“Sam has such length and he’s a good defender, but they help so well. Even the few times Derek was able to get the edge and the corner, Travis (Alvin) was there, Nieman was there or other big bodies,” Chris Lindert said. “I think we dished it off, we just didn’t finish some of those shots and sometimes you have to rely on other people to finish and we didn’t always finish.”
The shots started to fall for the Bulldogs as the second half progressed. After the lead hovered in the low teens for the opening 11-plus minutes, Pardeeville eventually got the lead back to single-digits on a Haseleu 3-pointer with 6:15 left to play to cut the deficit to 44-35.
Grieger, who notched 15 of his 20 points in the second half, answered right back with two field goals before Pardeeville went cold, going without a field goal for a five-minute stretch that allowed the Rockets to surge to a 55-37 lead and never looked back.
“We just didn’t take advantage and you just can’t do that,” Chris Lindert said. “That was our chance and if we get a stop and make a couple buckets, it’s a five or six point game and now things are a little tighter. We just couldn’t get over that hump.”
The majority of the Randolph points came in the paint as 17 of the 19 field goals were 2-point buckets. Nieman tacked on eight points, all on layups, for the Rockets while Alvin and Grieger combined to shoot 15 of 18 from the free throw line.
“These guys are good on the inside,” Fischer said of his team’s effectiveness, especially in finding the open man when double-teamed. “I think we have a long ways to go offensively and we’re still just trying to figure things out … figuring out their roles and where they fit in, and then feeding off these experienced guys and playing together.”
Meanwhile, Seth was the Bulldogs’ second-leading scorer with eight of his own. It’s a tough end to a difficult week of games for the Pardeeville, but Chris Lindert is encouraged looking ahead to the Holiday break and the meat of the Trailways West schedule.
“It’s been a long week and we’ve played some really good teams,” he said. “I believe we’re still going to be a good team, we just have to work out some kinks and I think we still have a lot of teams on our schedule that we can recover for.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.