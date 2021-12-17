Not in the doghouse: Dynamic duo, stout defense power Randolph boys basketball to win over Pardeeville

“They zeroed in on Derek and really made things difficult on him, but we missed some shots.”

The Bulldogs (4-3, 3-1 Trailways West) didn’t do themselves any favors as they slumped out of the gates. Randolph (5-0, 4-0) opened the game on a 12-1 run, capped by a 3-pointer by sophomore Karter Meredith with 14 minutes, 40 seconds left in the first half.

The lid finally came off the rim for the Dawgs at 12:46, on a floater by junior Coy Haseleu. Pardeeville ultimately clawed within eight at 19-11 on a bucket by senior Devin Seth but the Rockets stretched the lead back to double-digits at the break with an 11-5 run to close the half over the final six-plus minutes for a 30-16 lead at the break.

Alvin and Grieger combined for all 11 points during the run as the former tallied a dozen of his game-high 22 before the break. Grieger meanwhile helped put the clamps on defensively, an effort aided by Alvin and the other Rockets big men in 6-foot-4 senior Ben Nieman and 6-2 sophomore Jake Dykstra.