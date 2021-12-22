Offensive depth, big second half surge powers Portage boys basketball by rival Baraboo

Even in close defeats, oftentimes a losing coach can sense good things are on the horizon.
Despite dropping a pair of narrow games to Watertown and Mauston, Portage high school boys basketball coach Darrin Berger had a feeling his team was headed in the right direction.
“It was just about trying to get things to translate a little bit more to the game,” he said.
They definitely did Tuesday night as the Warriors caught fire in the second half to race away with a 75-33 win over rival Baraboo in a Badger West Conference game at Portage High School. Junior Kyan Reichhoff scored a game-high 18 points, and despite being the lone Warrior in double-figures, six others had seven points or more among 10 total scorers.
“It feels great obviously to get that conference win. I think we’re just getting into our groove now and I think we’re really going to start picking it up,” Reichhoff said of the team’s second straight win and first conference victory.
“Just trying to get our kids to share the ball,” Berger added of the team’s immense depth. “When we do that — I think we had 10 different guys score tonight — we might not have one go for 30 every night, but we just have a lot of guys that can score.”
That showed especially in the second half when the Warriors (3-4, 1-3 Badger West) really broke things open. The Thunderbirds (1-6, 0-5) trailed 30-16 going into halftime after sophomore Luke Vittengl banked in a runner at the buzzer and they quickly pulled within a dozen just over a minute into the second half after senior Gabe McReynolds split consecutive pairs of free throws.
The small amount of momentum dissipated immediately as the Warriors quickly counterpunched in high supply. Portage junior Mitchell Fimreiete canned a 3-poitner from the left wing with 16:35 to play to spark a 23-6 run over the next seven minutes for a commanding 53-24 advantage.
Sophomore Johnathan Stout canned two his three 3-pointers during the span, while the Warriors scored the next eight points after Fimreite’s run igniting triple all off of turnovers. Portage’s defense made it a habit of punishing the T-Birds for their mistakes, namely in transition, something Baraboo coach Tyler Fish had an easy explanation for.
“Our shot selection wasn’t great at times, which makes it even easier for them to get easy runouts and just expand on that lead, so when we needed really good shots and good looks, we just weren’t getting them,” he said. “I thought it was more on our shot selection, lack of movement and lack of screening.”
Baraboo did its best to hang around but the lead proved far too insurmountable as it grew down the stretch. A Fimreite putback extended the lead to 58-28 with 7:30 left to play and the teams later traded 3-pointers by Baraboo senior Drew Bromley and Portage senior Kaden Hooker with 5:50 remaining as the Warriors took a 63-31 lead and put things on ice the rest of the way.
“We knew that if we got to the rim a little bit off the dribble, they would pack it in some and they’d play some zone,” Berger said. “They did that so we had to shoot it with confidence and guys have to be able to play with that green light when they’re open.”
That green light was on for about every single Portage player as the Warriors buried a dozen 3-pointers, including a team-high three by Stout and two apiece by Fimreite and senior Erik Brouette. As smooth as the Portage machine was rolling in the first half, the Warriors needed some elbow grease to get moving in the first half.
The teams tied at 4 and 5 in the opening minutes before Portage eventually took a double-digit lead at 15-5 after Brouette and Fimreite sandwiched 3s around a Reichhoff 3-point play. Despite seeing things slip away, the T-Birds had some positives, namely slowing down Portage’s leading scorer Cooper Roberts to the tune of just six first-half points and without a bucket until 10:10 remaining before halftime.
“We knew Roberts is a great player and we have some length so we were able to rim protect a bit, but they have really good depth and a lot of those guys can hit 3s, and they were hitting a lot of shots tonight,” Fish said. “It’s a nice basketball team that came to play.”
“When someone has an off night, everyone else can gather around them and pick them up, to make up for whenever they’re not preforming that night,” said Reichhoff, who scored a dozen before the break, of the Warriors’ multitude of scorers.
Stout and Roberts each added nine for the Warriors, while junior Derek Gehin tallied nine to lead Baraboo. While he credited the Warriors, Fish knows there’s room for improvement regarding the T-Birds.
They’ll get a chance to rest up and work out the kinks ahead of travelling to the Dodgeville Holiday Tournament on Dec. 27 and 28.
“We just have to get better,” He said. “We’re playing a lot of young guys and we just have to keep improving every day.”
As for the Warriors, they’ll take on Capitol North Conference title hopeful Columbus in a non-conference tilt on Thursday before preparing for a Jan. 4 showdown with Badger East contender DeForest, ranked No. 4 in Division 2 of the latest WisSports.net coaches poll.
Even with consecutive wins under its belt, Portage’s path forward is simple for Berger.
“We just have to keep getting better,” he said.
“When you play teams that are good, you have to do things well. It may not be easy off of one pass or whatever on offense, and defensively they’re going to do things that are hard to cover.”
“Obviously it’s great, but we’re just focusing on one game at a time, trying to get win after win,” Reichhoff added.
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.