Offensive depth, big second half surge powers Portage boys basketball by rival Baraboo

Baraboo did its best to hang around but the lead proved far too insurmountable as it grew down the stretch. A Fimreite putback extended the lead to 58-28 with 7:30 left to play and the teams later traded 3-pointers by Baraboo senior Drew Bromley and Portage senior Kaden Hooker with 5:50 remaining as the Warriors took a 63-31 lead and put things on ice the rest of the way.

“We knew that if we got to the rim a little bit off the dribble, they would pack it in some and they’d play some zone,” Berger said. “They did that so we had to shoot it with confidence and guys have to be able to play with that green light when they’re open.”

That green light was on for about every single Portage player as the Warriors buried a dozen 3-pointers, including a team-high three by Stout and two apiece by Fimreite and senior Erik Brouette. As smooth as the Portage machine was rolling in the first half, the Warriors needed some elbow grease to get moving in the first half.