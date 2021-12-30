Pardeeville boys basketball's Derek Lindert becomes program's all-time leading scorer

PARDEEVILLE — Derek Lindert had an up close and personal look at 2018 Pardeeville grad Nicholas Henke’s journey into the Bulldogs high school boys basketball team record book as the program’s leading scorer.
Lindert, then in eighth grade, spent endless practices with the team and coach and father Chris, as Henke set the Pardeeville scoring record while leading the Bulldogs to the WIAA Division 4 state tournament.
Four years later, Derek Lindert is now top dog in the Pardeeville record books after scoring 30 points in the Bulldogs’ 66-45 win over Cochrane-Fountain City in the semifinals of the Pirates’ Holiday Tournament. The 6-foot-2 guard added 24 more points in the 51-43 championship game win over Lomira, topping Henke’s mark of 1,636 with 1,667 points.
It’s a number sure to grow over the second half of the season.
“It felt amazing to become the programs all-time leading scorer,” Derek Lindert said. “And this is a huge goal and personal accomplishment for me, but it would not have been done without any of my teammates, coaches, family and friends, so I would like to thank them tremendously.”
“It was good and it was nice to get it over with. It would have been nice to do it at home, but it is what it is and now we’ve got that taken care of,” Chris Lindert added.
“It was a good tournament, we played two good, quality teams and we played well.”
The veteran head coach also got to see two quality players re-write the Bulldogs record book in back-to-back four-year spans. For Chris Lindert, it’s rewarding having been able to impact both players, something Henke did in his own right for Derek.
According to Derek, Henke not only practiced against him during his senior season, he also coached him during his time in middle school.
“He always taught me how confidence and resilience was key to becoming a successful basketball player,” Derek said. “He even told me my freshman year to go break his record, which was an enormous confident boost for me, and just showed how supportive he was for me.”
“I think from Nick’s point (of view), he’s probably sitting there thinking ‘At least it’s a kid I know,’” Chris added.
That confidence has been key to helping Derek Lindert take down the previous record before the calendar turns to 2022. Lindert, who is also in pursuit of 2,000 career points, has been on a torrid start so far this season, scoring 25 points or more six times, including three with at least 30 following the record-breaking performance against the Pirates.
It’s much more than self-confidence that has spurred that success though.
“I can’t score by myself, so I have to thank all my teammates for putting me in the right opportunities to be able to score,” Derek said.
Those opportunities to score come in a multitude of ways for Lindert as well, including the record-breaking points against the Pirates. Having scored 14 points in the first half against, Lindert got a layup to fall through contact in the second half before finishing off the old fashioned 3-point play.
While he’s consistently attacked the rim well this season, Chris Lindert admitted that the pair likely agree Derek’s 3-point shooting “hasn’t maybe been at good a pace as it was last year.” In all honestly though, it hasn’t mattered.
“He just can score in so many different ways that if one thing isn’t working, he can do it a different way,” Chris said.
“I think my versatility is huge key for me being able to score, along with my teammates putting me in good spots to score,” Derek added.
Derek admitted that breaking the record was something he “always had in the back of his mind,” but it wasn’t at the front either.
“But I’ve never really thought about the record too much, nor did I think I’d break it before New Years, but it does feel very nice to be able say the record is mine now,” he said.
It’s just the first of a long list of accomplishments Derek can cross off this winter. And while there are certainly bigger fish to now fry, Chris Lindert knows what matters most is the end results for the team.
“I think he was just excited we were able to get a couple wins because it had been a tough week prior,” he said of the Bulldogs’ 1-3 stretch over their previous four games before the Cochrane-Fountain City Tournament.
“This is just one of the things he’s got on his checklist I’m sure, so to get this done and out of the way, now we can focus on other things.”
