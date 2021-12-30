Pardeeville boys basketball's Derek Lindert becomes program's all-time leading scorer

It’s much more than self-confidence that has spurred that success though.

“I can’t score by myself, so I have to thank all my teammates for putting me in the right opportunities to be able to score,” Derek said.

Those opportunities to score come in a multitude of ways for Lindert as well, including the record-breaking points against the Pirates. Having scored 14 points in the first half against, Lindert got a layup to fall through contact in the second half before finishing off the old fashioned 3-point play.

While he’s consistently attacked the rim well this season, Chris Lindert admitted that the pair likely agree Derek’s 3-point shooting “hasn’t maybe been at good a pace as it was last year.” In all honestly though, it hasn’t mattered.

“He just can score in so many different ways that if one thing isn’t working, he can do it a different way,” Chris said.

“I think my versatility is huge key for me being able to score, along with my teammates putting me in good spots to score,” Derek added.

Derek admitted that breaking the record was something he “always had in the back of his mind,” but it wasn’t at the front either.