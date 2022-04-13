 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Pardeeville's Derek Lindert adds Daily Register boys basketball Player of Year honor to long résumé

Derek Lindert, Sr., Pardeeville

Born: July 3, 2003 

Madison, Wis.

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 190

Elementary School: Pardeeville Elementary

Varsity debut: Scored 11 points in a 75-68 win over Waterloo on Nov. 26, 2018.

Year;GP;FG%;FT%;Reb (avg);Ast (avg);Stl (avg);Blk (avg);Pts (avg)

18-19;23;.457;.736;112 (4.9);56 (2.4);39 (1.7);3 (0.1);345(15.0)

19-20;24;.493;.746;213 (8.9);109 (4.5);60 (2.5);12 (0.5);618(25.8)

20-21;21;.484;.763;148 (7.0);99 (4.7);37 (1.8);11 (0.5);461(22.0)

21-22;24;.505;.735;212 (8.8);114 (4.8);55 (2.3);13 (0.5);627(26.1)

Totals;92;.488;.745;685 (7.4);378 (4.1); 191 (2.1);39 (0.4);2,051(22.3)

Scored his 2,000th career point in a 102-65 win over Montello in a Trailways West Conference game on Feb. 18, 2022, becoming the 47th player in state history to reach the milestone. He is tied with Onalaska 2013 graduate Matt Thomas for 39th on the all-time scoring list … Surpassed Pardeeville 2018 grad Nick Henke as the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer in program history with a 30-point performance against Cochrane-Fountain City on Dec. 28, 2021 … Recorded a 28 point, 12 assist, 12 rebound triple-double in a 67-52 win over Deerfield on Jan. 22, 2022 … Recorded five double-doubles over the course of his senior season … Scored career-high 42 points in 66-62 loss to Fall River on Feb. 1, 2022, eclipsing his previous career high of 40 set his freshman year … A four-time first team All-Trailways West selection and two-time league Player of the Year … Selected as first team All-State in Division 4 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as a junior and senior and honorable mention All-State by the WBCA as a sophomore. ... High honorable mention by the Associated Press as a senior.

