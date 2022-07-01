Pardeeville's Derek Lindert kicks off busy stretch with WBCA All-Star game win

WISCONSIN DELLS — A busy schedule is nothing new to Derek Lindert.

The recent Pardeeville grad was a three-sport athlete for the Bulldogs football, boys basketball and track and field teams, and played AAU basketball on the side. All on top of juggling school work and a social life.

So when the prospect of participating both the Wisconsin Basketball and Football Coaches Association All-Star Games, he didn’t back down from the challenge. Lindert began his busy three-week stretch Tuesday with the run-up to the Division 4 WBCA All-Star Game on Thursday at JustAgame Fieldhouse.

“I never really thought about doing both until I finally got invited to do the football one as well, but I’m super pumped to do that one, too. It should be really fun,” Lindert said.

His eventful run got started on a high note as Lindert was part of the Red team’s thrilling 99-96 win over the White team in the Div. 4 clash. Lindert added 11 points to a balanced scoring attack that overcame a slim 44-41 halftime lead. Sheboygan Lutheran’s Casey Verhagen poured in a game-high 30 points but it wasn’t enough for the White team.

Lindert was among a number of players in double-figures for the Red team, which he attributed to the team’s unselfishness.

“I think it’s just crazy how well our team got along,” he said. “We didn’t really care who scored, we really just wanted to win and have fun. It was really a blast.”

Despite being the Bulldogs' all-time leading scorer and becoming the 47th player in state history to crack 2,000 points in the process, being a four-time first-team All-Trailways West Conference selection, a two-time league Player of the Year, and first team All-State selection, Lindert was still amazed at playing against the other Division 4 All-Stars.

The team’s scrimmages against the Divisions 5 and 2 Red teams also stood out, especially against a Division 2 team featuring Northern Michigan commits Max Weisbrod and Devon Fielding of DeForest and La Crosse Central.

“They were both really good teams and it was super cool, especially Division 2 because they’re all high-level players,” Lindert said.

He’s no stranger to playing with high-level players however. As part of the Randolph Roberts AAU team, Lindert played alongside five other All-Star selections, including Division 4 Red teammate Craig Ward, of Marshall.

Ward, as well as Laconia’s Dakota Deich, were later additions to the group as they joined longtime teammates Adon Saylor (Mauston), Sam Grieger (Randolph) and Jack Fritz (Columbus). The fact the renowned AAU group was so prominently featured heightened the experience for Lindert.

“It was really sweet. We all talked at the banquet and the four of us got a picture. We didn’t get to play against each other, but it was really cool that all six of us made it here,” he said.

The experience capped a perfect way to close out Lindert’s high school basketball career, but his time on the hardwood isn’t finished as the 6-foot-1 guard is committed to play basketball at UW-Eau Claire. He’ll put on his shoulder pads and helmet for the final time in two weeks when Lindert participates in the WFCA Small School All-Star Game at Titan Stadium in Oshkosh.

That experience will kick off with the South team’s camp at UW-Whitewater on Monday, July 11, culminating the second of three games on Saturday, July 16. Lindert said he’s excited to get a chance to play on the gridiron one final time, and the idea of potentially playing both for the Blugolds has crossed his mind.

“I’ve really thought about it and I know a couple kids on the UW-Eau Claire football team and they want me to play, too,” he said. “But I know it would be a lot because they overlap, and if they didn’t overlap I definitely would, but I definitely considered it.”

Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.