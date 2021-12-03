Portage boys basketball struggles against Waunakee's height, athleticism in 83-60 loss in home opener

The wind in Portage’s sails died off however, and Waunakee answered with a 25-14 run over the next nine-plus minutes and never looked back. Portage had its fair share of chances to close the gap in the waning minutes but missed some crucial looks, something very correctable in Berger’s mind.

“I think we have to continue to work on our finishing; being on better balance and stuff like that sometimes. I thought we got good looks and some we could make, but certainly trying to finish against guys as big as them has a factor in it,” he said, also noting the team’s struggles from the free throw line as Portage finished just 12-of-25 at the charity stripe.

“We just have to work on finishing and shooting free throws tired in practice.”

Along with Roberts, Reichhoff had a dozen points for the Warriors, while sophomore Johnathan Stout added eight and Hammer chipped in seven. Meanwhile, Frisch tallied nine and Booker chipped in seven for Waunakee, which had a dozen separate players score.