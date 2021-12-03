Portage boys basketball struggles against Waunakee's height, athleticism in 83-60 loss in home opener

Spotting a good team easy points is never a good thing.
The Portage prep boys basketball team found out just how detrimental it can be on Friday night.
The Warriors slumped out of the gates, opening the game on the wrong side of a 28-6 run, and despite sound effort, couldn’t rally in an 83-60 loss to Waunakee in their Badger West Conference home opener at Portage High School.
Portage senior Cooper Roberts scored a team-high 19 points, while senior Andrew Keller notched 25 to power Waunakee to victory.
“They’re a good team, they’re huge and that size put us in foul trouble. But if that opening is a little bit better, maybe it’s a little tighter ball game than we had trying to climb from so far back,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said.
Keller did the majority of his damage in the first half, tallying 15 points before the break, including a thunderous two-handed slam to open the scoring just four seconds into the game. Momentum only snowballed in Waunakee’s favor (2-0) from there.
It scored the first nine points of the game before taking a commanding 28-6 lead after a 3-point play by sophomore Robert Baker with 7 minutes, 38 seconds left in the first half. Baker is one of six players listed taller than 6-foot-4 on the Waunakee roster, and Berger knows how much their height hindered Portage.
“I thought we got some looks in general that we could have hit that we didn’t, and it took us a little bit of time to figure out what was going to work against them,” he said.
Eventually Portage (0-2) started to find a groove with a quick 11-3 spurt after slipping behind by 22. Roberts got things started with a 3-point play of his own before junior Kyan Reichhoff added a layup to cut the lead to 28-11.
Seniors Kaden Hooker and Isaac Paul then sandwiched layups around a free throw by Keller before the Iowa State football commit got a short jumper to fall for a 31-15 lead with 5:50 left. Roberts added a fast break layup to trim the lead to 14 but Portage never got closer the rest of the night.
Senior Erik Brouette saw a pair of free throws rim out on the next Portage possession and Waunakee pounced at the chance to snuff out the momentum. Sophomore Keaton Frisch put a layup home before a mid-range jumper by senior Aidan Driscoll, who added 15 for Waunakee, extended the lead back to 35-17.
The teams proceeded to trade buckets as the lead hovered in the just under 20 before Waunakee closed the half on an 8-4 mini-run, with Keller notching six points, to go into halftime leading 46-25. Despite trailing by 21, Portage quickly trimmed the lead down to 16 after a Reichhoff 3, Roberts layup and a free throw by senior Greg Hammer in the opening 35 seconds of the second half.
The wind in Portage’s sails died off however, and Waunakee answered with a 25-14 run over the next nine-plus minutes and never looked back. Portage had its fair share of chances to close the gap in the waning minutes but missed some crucial looks, something very correctable in Berger’s mind.
“I think we have to continue to work on our finishing; being on better balance and stuff like that sometimes. I thought we got good looks and some we could make, but certainly trying to finish against guys as big as them has a factor in it,” he said, also noting the team’s struggles from the free throw line as Portage finished just 12-of-25 at the charity stripe.
“We just have to work on finishing and shooting free throws tired in practice.”
Along with Roberts, Reichhoff had a dozen points for the Warriors, while sophomore Johnathan Stout added eight and Hammer chipped in seven. Meanwhile, Frisch tallied nine and Booker chipped in seven for Waunakee, which had a dozen separate players score.
One area Portage didn’t waver in was its effort. Berger lauded his group for not packing in the tent against a solid team that should contend for the league title in the Badger East. And after battling all 36 minutes against fellow Badger East title hopeful Beaver Dam in their season opener Tuesday, Berger knows the pair of losses will only help.
“You play good teams like Beaver Dam and Waunakee, it exploits some of our weaknesses and areas where we have to get better. That’s ultimately is good for us and we can learn from it,” he said. “We need to be ready to play teams like that if we want to win a conference championship or a regional championship, so it’s good to compete against them early and see where we’re at.”
Portage will get another early season test Monday when it hosts Adams-Friendship in a non-conference game.
Waunakee 46 37 — 83
Portage 25 35 — 60
WAUNAKEE (fg ft-fta pts) — Lavold 1 2-2 4, DuCharme 0 0-2 0, Driscoll 6 0-0 15, Whalen 1 1-2 3, Hughey 1 0-0 2, Fuhremann 2 0-0 4, Bassett 0 1-2 1, Johnson 1 0-0 2, Kenas 2 2-3 6, Bova 2 0-0 5, Keller 10 5-10 25, Booker 1 5-7 7, Frisch 4 0-0 9. Totals 31 16-28 83.
PORTAGE — Paul 1 0-0 2, Brouette 2 2-4 6, Michael 0 1-2 1, Stout 3 0-0 8, Hammer 2 2-4 7, Ke. Hooker 0 1-2 1, Roberts 8 3-6 19, Ka. Hooker 1 0-0 2, Reichhoff 4 3-7 12, Fimreite 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 12-25 60.
3-point goals — W 5 (Driscoll 3, Bova 1, Frisch 1), P 4 (Stout 2, Hammer 1, Reichhoff 1). Total fouls — W 19, P 26. Fouled out — P (Fimreite, Ka. Hooker).
