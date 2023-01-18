Portage boys basketball to honor first responders during Badger West battle

The Portage High School boys basketball team will be holding a "First Responders" game when it hosts Oregon on Jan. 27.

"The Portage Athletic Department wanted to extend our sincere gratitude and thanks to all of the first responders in the area," Portage athletic director Ed Carlson wrote in a release. "We are so blessed to have such an amazing group that dedicates their lives to keeping our community safe, no matter the time, day of the week, or conditions they might face. They are constantly there to answer our calls for help, and we can never show our appreciation enough."

All first responders will receive complimentary admission for themselves and a guest for the Badger West Conference showdown between the Warriors and Panthers. No RSVP is required.

Festivities begin at 6:30 p.m. when all area first responders and their families are invited for free pizza and refreshments in the Portage High School commons area. The colors will be presented by an Honor Guard made up of area first responders prior to the playing of the national anthem before tipoff at 7:15 p.m.

At halftime of the varsity game, a special ceremony will be held to honor all first responders in attendance.

"It is easy to take what they do for granted, because they do it so well and with great professionalism on a daily basis," Carlson wrote. "We thought this was a great way to say thank you for all you do for our school district and community, and we are hoping to have a large crowd in attendance to pay tribute to these unsung heroes, as well as to cheer the Warriors on the court."

The Warriors (8-2, 4-2 Badger West) received four votes in the most recent Division 2 Associated Press poll and are currently a half-game ahead of the Panthers (8-5, 4-3) in the conference standings.

