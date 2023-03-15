In Scott Uppena’s mind, challenged isn’t the right term to describe the Royall boys basketball team’s offensive scheme.

To describe the Panthers’ attack as slow isn’t the right fit either.

A more apt description is a patient, deliberate assault where high-percentage, uncontested shots are the name of the game.

“What we do isn’t overly flashy or something that’s going to show up on stat lines, that’s for sure,” Uppena said.

While their numbers aren’t as ostentatious as other teams, the less-than-flamboyant style perfectly fits the Panthers. It’s been at the heart of the recipe fueling the program back to the WIAA Division 5 state tournament for the first time since 2010.

“We kind of figured out our identity and what we needed to do to be successful,” Uppena said. “The kids bought in to some things we changed just a little bit and have been on a roll ever since.”

Fourth-seeded Royall (22-7) will meet No. 1 Wausau Newman Catholic (25-4) in the first of two Division 5 semifinals Friday morning at the Kohl Center. The winner will meet either No. 2 Chippewa Falls McDonell Central (28-1) or No. 3 Fall River (26-3) in Saturday’s state championship game.

The Panthers aren’t alone in ending a long state drought, with the Pirates returning to the Kohl Center for the first time since 2000 and the Fighting Cardinals making their first state appearance. McDonell Central has been to six of the past eight state tournaments, but will be taking the floor at the Kohl Center for the first time since 2019.

Royall is in a class of its own, however, when it comes to the team’s scoring averages. The Panthers average the fewest points per game not only in Division 5 but the entire tournament field with just 58.9 points per game.

The next closest in the Division 5 field is Fall River (69.4), followed by Newman Catholic (69.8) and McDonell Central (70.2).

While there’s a considerable gap between the sides, the Panthers have really come on down the home stretch, scoring 60 or more points in nine of their past 10 wins. The lone exception was Royall’s 58-40 win over Wauzeka-Steuben in last week’s sectional final.

“Towards the end of the season we’ve been clicking every game, I feel,” senior Gabe Keenan said.

That offensive turnaround — prior to its high-scoring surge, Royall was held under 40 points in three consecutive losses against Hillsboro (53-38), Cashton (47-37) and Necedah (43-33) heading into the home stretch — has been powered by the Panthers’ unselfish attitudes.

“We reverse the ball, try dribbling the ball and we don’t take contested shots; we take uncontested shots,” Uppena said. “We’re extremely balanced when it comes to what we do offensively, and the kids have bought into that.”

The scheme itself is akin to the swing offense Bo Ryan ran during his near-two-decade long tenure at the University of Wisconsin, according to Uppena. It’s the style of offense Uppena implemented when he first got to coach this year’s senior class after helping out at the youth level during his first season in charge in 2013-14. So rather than implement a more up-tempo style like he has in the past, Uppena stuck to a tried-and-true method for this group.

“They’ve run for a long time and are just very comfortable with it, which is why we’ve continued to do it all the way through,” he said.

Added junior Tucker Wildes: “It’s a lot more structured so you know what to expect, and at the same time other teams don’t know what they’re going to expect; it’s kind of a mishmash, but we know what we’re doing and it works for us.”

That trust in one another is really what has made the Panthers’ offense jell. Royall’s leading scorer, junior Carter Uppena, averages 12 points per game, compared to at least 18 for the leading scorer on each of the other teams in the Division 5 field.

The Fighting Cardinals are paced by Mason Prey’s 23.5 points per game, while the Macks sport two 20-point scorers in Eddie Mittermeyer and Canan Huss. Fall River is led by Cullen Rauls’ 18 ppg.

“We don’t have one guy that averages over 20, but we have five guys that can all step up and get 10-15 on any given night,” senior Bryce Olson said. “We work great as a team.”

That’s been on display during the Panthers’ postseason run. Royall has had four players lead it in scoring during its five playoff games and the group has had at least three players in double figures all but once.

Brady Uppena is second on the team in scoring with 11.6 points per game, followed by Ty Wildes (7.6), Tucker Wildes (7.3) and Olson (6.7), while nine players have scored in double figures over the course of the season.

“We have some guys that can play in the post and others who can shoot 3s. We’re able to mix it around a little more since we don’t have one player who does it all,” Keenan said.

The team’s unselfish nature and buy-in for team success has also translated on the defensive end. The Panthers have allowed 42.6 points per game, conversely the best among all Division 5 qualifiers. Next closest is Fall River at 48.7, while Newman Catholic allows 57.4 ppg.

As impressive as the stockade of scorers and determined defensive effort is, the Panthers’ best quality lies in their patience. While Scott Uppena admitted his group isn’t afraid to get out in transition, the Panthers “just aren’t going to force it.”

“If we can get out and run, and get easy shots in transition, we’re going to do that,” he added. “We want shots on every possession regardless; we obviously want quality, but we’re not going to either take contested shots or turn the ball over in that process.”

Uppena said his team’s goal is to score “one point per possession,” so if that means working the ball around more than most teams, so be it.

“If we get into a half-court game, yeah, we’re going to be a little more patient because we want shots every possession and we want quality shots. If that takes us 20 seconds for that to happen, that’s what we’re going to do,” he added.

It’s worked so far in getting Royall back to state for the first time in over a decade. That goal of returning to state has long been on the minds of the Panthers, especially Keenan, Olson and Brady Uppena as the senior trio was part of the Panthers’ 2020-21 team that reached the sectional final, falling to eventual state runner-up Wauzeka-Steuben.

It was just one of a number of team-oriented goals the Panthers set for themselves this season in buying deeper into Uppena’s pragmatic, patient offense.

“Obviously they have achieved some of those goals, not necessarily all of them, but when you can get kids to buy into something a little bit bigger than themselves, special things can happen,” he said.

And about those other goals? Keenan didn’t sugarcoat what the Panthers have enduringly waited to cross off their to-do list.

“We’re trying to win it all,” he said. “That’s our one goal.”

