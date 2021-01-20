PREP BASKETBALL: Area teams rolling along with WIAA's decision to shift divisions

The prep basketball season has looked unlike anything else this season thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fewer fans has led to emptier gyms than usual, and after a long absence, some teams are finally starting to hit the hardwood again. It’s a change that hasn’t gone unnoticed for Wisconsin Dells boys basketball coach Brad Rohling.
“It’s kind of year of change; you have to be flexible, every day is different, and you kind of just have to roll with it,” he said.
While the number of teams participating has steadily grown, the likes of the Madison Metropolitan School District and Milwaukee Public Schools haven’t yet, and as of last Friday, the MMSD won’t play this winter at all.
With that large chunk of teams opting out of the season as a whole, the WIAA was left with quite a conundrum regarding how to handle the upcoming postseason. Just like participating teams, the WIAA has rolled with the punches and created their solution, to redistribute the remaining schools evenly across all five divisions with the playoffs set to tip off Feb. 9 for the girls and Feb. 16 for the boys.
That recalculation, which was released on Jan. 14, created divisions of 87 girls or 90 boys teams apiece, further broken down into four sectionals with four regional groupings of 5-6 teams each. It’s a change that’s been felt greatly for area teams.
Chief among those impacted is Wisconsin Dells as the Chiefs boys and girls teams each bumped up to Division 2 after competing in Div. 3 the last number of years. The Wisconsin Dells boys will be joined by fellow South Central Conference rivals Adams-Friendship and Mauston, who also shift up a division.
“I didn’t really know that was a possibility, but after about a half-hour, you think about it and it makes sense to do it that way,” Rohling said.
There will be some familiar faces waiting for the trio as they’ll join former SCC and current Badger North Conference foes Portage, Baraboo and Reedsburg to round out their regional pod. Rohling, an assistant under then coach Monte Mattei when the Warriors, Thunderbirds and Beavers were part of the SCC, knows how familiar the group will be with one another given most have played each other already this year.
The throwback SCC pod will look similar on the girls side, with the exception of Waupun taking over Adams-Friendship’s spot.
The Wisconsin Dells boys, who reached the sectional final each of the last three years in Div. 3, aren’t alone in making the jump to Div. 2. Lodi will shift back up a division for the first time since 2010, the final year prior to the WIAA expanding to five divisions.
The Blue Devils will join Sauk Prairie, Mt. Horeb, Platteville, Madison Edgewood and McFarland in its regional pod. Should they claim the regional title, they could face off with any of the other area teams in the re-seeded sectionals, which should be competitive in Rohling’s eyes.
“The competition is definitely going to be up a notch in our pod and our sectional, where there will be some really good teams battling each other. There will be some really good games,” he said.
Along with the Chiefs boys and girls programs, both the Westfield boys and girls teams will shift back into Div. After spending the majority of the 2010s in the third tier, the Pioneers dropped down to Div. 4 in 2018.
Like Rohling, Westfield girls coach Luke Showen was shocked by the WIAA’s announcement, but recognizes its advantages.
“It kind of simplified how they used to seed the sectional or half-sectional because we had like six teams from the south and six teams from the north,” he said. “The last couple years it hadn’t worked out really good just because you have, kind of, too many teams to keep track of and how they should be seeded.”
The Westfield girls, who reached the Div. 4 regional final last year before falling to Marathon last season, will be paired with fellow SCC foes Wautoma, Nekoosa and Adams-Friendship, as well as Omro and Weyauwega-Fremont.
“It’s both a benefit and a curse because you know each other,” Showen said of being paired with three conference opponents. “Our last two games against Adams-Friendship and Wautoma, we played fairly well and the outcome of the game was 20-25 points, but you don’t want your team to overlook somebody.”
While the potential of facing a league team for a third time has its disadvantages on top of moving up a division, Showen slotted larger schools throughout the Pioneers schedule. Westfield has won back-to-back games of Berlin and Ripon, while having lost to Appleton Xavier in its season opener, all of whom moved up to Div. 2.
“We have six talented players that can all put it in the hoop when they’re on the floor, so when you’re facing a smaller school, they tend not to have that depth,” he said. “The bigger schools tend to have that, and for us, that’s where the challenge has been and it’s been beneficial.”
Likewise, the Westfield boys have faced their fair share of larger opponents in preparation for the postseason. After a three-year hiatus, the Pioneers boys will also play Nekoosa, Wautoma, Omro and Weyauwega-Fremont, as well as Neenah St. Mary Catholic.
Westfield coach Lance Fritz has tested his team plenty with the likes of Div. 2 foes Baraboo and Portage already, with an upcoming game against Sauk Prairie to boot.
“Our mentality has always (been) ‘Prepare for the tournament,’” he said. “Everything else in between is nice, but at the end of the day we play for the tournament and try to advance, so our regular season schedule hopefully reflects what we’re going to see later in the season.”
Along with the pair of Pioneers teams, the Poynette girls will also shift into Div. 3. The Pumas, who claimed their first regional title in 25 years last season, will have their hands full in their regional pod alongside Columbus, Rosendale Laconia, Marshall, Markesan and Watertown Luther Prep.
While only three local teams changed divisions, that’s not to say other area competitors weren’t impacted. The Pardeeville boys, who have spent the last number of years in Section 3 of Div. 4, got shifted over into Section 2.
It was a double whammy for the Bulldogs as they drew 2019 Div. 5 state champion Sheboygan Lutheran in their pod along with Kohler, Oakfield, Fredonia Ozaukee and Princeton/Green Lake. Meanwhile, the path to state got a little easier for both Cambria-Friesland and Rio despite remaining in Div. 5.
The Hilltoppers and Vikings bid adieu to Trailways West Conference rival Randolph as the Rockets flew off into Div. 4. That’s not to say the road is completely smooth as the Columbia County foes are paired with Hustisford — ranked No. 1 in Div. 5 in the latest Associated Press poll — Waupun CWC, Fall River and Madison Abundant Life/St. Ambrose.
Other Capital Newspapers North Division teams shifting divisions include the boys and girls teams for Beaver Dam (Div. 1) and Mauston (Div. 2), as well as the New Lisbon boys (Div. 4). All in all, the re-distribution of the divisions is just another by-product of the COVID-19 pandemic and season that’s been.
“That’s like the prime definition of 2020 haunting us; the change and the unknown. I understand why the WIAA made the decision. I get it and I respect it, and the teams that aren’t playing, I respect their decision too,” Fritz said.
“It impacts everybody and we talked about going into this season that ‘Changes are going to happen and there’s really not much we can do.’ We have to be ready to roll with the situation and just be thankful we are playing.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.