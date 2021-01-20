PREP BASKETBALL: Area teams rolling along with WIAA's decision to shift divisions

Chief among those impacted is Wisconsin Dells as the Chiefs boys and girls teams each bumped up to Division 2 after competing in Div. 3 the last number of years. The Wisconsin Dells boys will be joined by fellow South Central Conference rivals Adams-Friendship and Mauston, who also shift up a division.

“I didn’t really know that was a possibility, but after about a half-hour, you think about it and it makes sense to do it that way,” Rohling said.

There will be some familiar faces waiting for the trio as they’ll join former SCC and current Badger North Conference foes Portage, Baraboo and Reedsburg to round out their regional pod. Rohling, an assistant under then coach Monte Mattei when the Warriors, Thunderbirds and Beavers were part of the SCC, knows how familiar the group will be with one another given most have played each other already this year.

The throwback SCC pod will look similar on the girls side, with the exception of Waupun taking over Adams-Friendship’s spot.

The Wisconsin Dells boys, who reached the sectional final each of the last three years in Div. 3, aren’t alone in making the jump to Div. 2. Lodi will shift back up a division for the first time since 2010, the final year prior to the WIAA expanding to five divisions.