PREP BASKETBALL: Baraboo boys, girls dropped in Dodgeville

The Baraboo High School basketball teams had a tough time in Dodgeville on Monday night.

The Baraboo boys suffered a 62-33 loss to the Dodgers before the girls dropped a 58-38 game in the nightcap.

In the boys’ game, Dodgeville’s Dillon Garthwaite scored 17 of his game-high 24 points in the first half to give the Dodgers (2-1) a 28-14 halftime lead. They costed down the stretch to hand the Thunderbirds (1-7) their second straight loss.

Baraboo senior forward Justin Philipp and sophomore guard Drew Mistele scored 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The girls’ game saw Baraboo (1-6) go into halftime with a 34-15 deficit before sticking within one point over the final 18 minutes. Taylor Pfaff paced Baraboo with 12 points, while Jaydnn Gruner added 10 points and Caitlyn Frank had eight.

Olivia Argall scored a game-high 18 points for Dodgeville (1-2).

While the Baraboo boys are off until a Jan. 5 game at Westfield, the girls will get right back at it Wednesday at Sauk Prairie.

DODGEVILLE 62, BARABOO 33

Baraboo 14 19 — 33

Dodgeville 28 34 — 62