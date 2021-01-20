PREP BASKETBALL: Big week for Royall boys; round-up of other area action

The Royall prep boys basketball team remained squarely in the Scenic Bluffs Conference title race with a 50-40 win over Hillsboro on Friday night.
It only got better from there for the Panthers, who broke into the Associated Press Division 5 state rankings at No. 10 on Tuesday and then promptly claimed a 56-44, non-conference win over Ithaca that night.
Bryce Gruen led the way in the win over Hillsboro, finishing with 15 points. He was complemented by Gabe Keenan's 13 points.
Royall, now 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the Scenic Bluffs, trailed Hillsboro (3-7, 1-4) 23-22 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.
Gruen had 20 points in the win over Ithaca (3-7), a foe from the Ridge and Valley Conference, while Zephyr Turner chipped in with 12.
Royall plays at Bangor (9-2, 5-0) in a Scenic Bluffs clash on Thursday night that will have a big impact on the league title race.
Cardinals split a pair
Landen Murphy had 20 points while Stephen Daley (10), Isaiah Herried (nine) and Josiah Hansen (nine) all chipped in, but it wasn't enough for the Necedah boys basketball team on Friday night as the Cardinals suffered a 62-51, Scenic Bluff loss to league-leading Bangor.
But the Cards bounced back in a big way on Tuesday, winning 86-26 over Brookwood.
Daley had 21 points to lead the way in the win over the Falcons (1-7, 0-5) while Hansen had 17 and Noah Blum added 13. Murphy chipped in with nine, and 10 players scored in all for Necedah.
Golden Eagles edged after win
The Mauston boys basketball team defeated visiting Wesby 68-53 in a non-conference game on Friday night before hitting the road and dropping a non-conference affair on Tuesday, losing 64-56 at La Crosse Logan.
Adon Saylor had 22 points, Brock Massey added 15 and Braden Benzine chipped in with 13 in the Golden Eagles victory over Westby — one in which Mauston had to erase a 37-31 halftime deficit.
Saylor had 19 points, Massey 11 and Kraig Armstrong nine in the loss to Logan.
Mauston is now 6-8 on the year and plays at Adams-Friendship on Friday.
Wolves feast on Falcons
The Wonewoc-Center girls basketball team broke out in the second half against Brookwood on Tuesday night, turning a five-point 35-30 lead into a double-digit 65-47, Scenic Bluffs victory.
Kailey Ertl had 21 points for the Wolves while Shelby Justman had 17, including a dozen on four 3-pointers. Nicole Totzke had 11 points for W-C, which is now 4-6 overall and 3-5 in league play. The Falcons dropped to 2-11 and 0-8.
Meantime five days earlier, on Thursday night, the Wolves suffered a 75-37 loss to league-leading Royall (12-2, 7-1). Emma Gruen (18 points), Marah Gruen (14), Tenley Wopat (12) and Jessica Brueggeman (10) paced the Panthers while W-C got eight points apiece from Justman and Stacie Kopenhafer to lead the way.
Wildcats hunt down Wolves
The Wonewoc-Center boys team didn't enjoy the same good fortune Tuesday night as the girls squad, suffering a 69-53 non-conference loss to La Farge.
Landon Wohlrab had 24 points to lead W-C (2-7) while Ashton Spencer added 17 in the loss to the Wildcats (2-7).
Rockets light up scoreboard
New Lisbon's boys basketball team had no trouble on Friday night, winning 81-57 at home against Wonewoc-Center before hitting the road for a non-conference game against Independce on Monday night and suffering an 89-75 loss.
The Rockets (3-7, 3-3 Scenic Bluffs) got 22 points from Ashton Pfaff, 14 apiece from Jon Olson and TJ Oens and 11 from Nikita Shankle in the win over W-C (2-7, 1-5) while Oens (26) and Shankle (20) led the way in the loss to Indpendence (1-5).