PREP BASKETBALL: Big week for Royall boys; round-up of other area action

The Royall prep boys basketball team remained squarely in the Scenic Bluffs Conference title race with a 50-40 win over Hillsboro on Friday night.

It only got better from there for the Panthers, who broke into the Associated Press Division 5 state rankings at No. 10 on Tuesday and then promptly claimed a 56-44, non-conference win over Ithaca that night.

Bryce Gruen led the way in the win over Hillsboro, finishing with 15 points. He was complemented by Gabe Keenan's 13 points.

Royall, now 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the Scenic Bluffs, trailed Hillsboro (3-7, 1-4) 23-22 at halftime before pulling away in the second half.

Gruen had 20 points in the win over Ithaca (3-7), a foe from the Ridge and Valley Conference, while Zephyr Turner chipped in with 12.

Royall plays at Bangor (9-2, 5-0) in a Scenic Bluffs clash on Thursday night that will have a big impact on the league title race.

Cardinals split a pair

Landen Murphy had 20 points while Stephen Daley (10), Isaiah Herried (nine) and Josiah Hansen (nine) all chipped in, but it wasn't enough for the Necedah boys basketball team on Friday night as the Cardinals suffered a 62-51, Scenic Bluff loss to league-leading Bangor.