PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Husty, CF, Mayville, CWC boys earn wins; BD girls win at home

The Hustisford prep boys basketball team is on a five-game winning streak including a 74-42 Trailways East Conference victory over Oakfield on Saturday and a 66-54 non-conference victory over Fall River on Friday.
The Falcons (8-1) are currently the top ranked team in Division 5 according to the WisSports.net Coaches Poll. Hustisford was ranked fifth in Div. 5 the week prior but because Milwaukee schools and Madison schools aren’t participating in in basketball this winter, the WIAA moved the top four teams (Sheboygan Lutheran, Oshkosh Lourdes, Blair-Taylor, Randolph) to Div. 4. Clear Lake was also made the jump to Div. 4.
“We are playing at a high level right now with a winning mentality and we just need to keep building on that,” Husty coach Otto Hopfinger said.
Hustisford’s Dylan Kuehl finished with 22 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals against Oakfield. Meanwhile, Hopfinger said Gavin Thimm “came out hot” scoring 14 of his 21 points in the first half. Thimm also dished out nine assists. Alex Eggleston finished with a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and a couple blocks. Blake Peplinksi also snagged 15 rebounds to go along with four points, two steals and a couple blocks.
The Falcons’ defense was on point against the Oaks according to Hopfinger as they held them to just 19 points in the first half.
“Oakfield scored 83 points against Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs in their last game,” he said, “so we talked about coming out with great intensity on defense and stressed not taking a possession off on defense or offense and we executed the game plan perfectly, building an early 25-6 lead.”
Kuehl scored 18 points against Fall River on Friday. Eggleston finished with 13 points. Peplinski put up 12 points while Thimm had 11, and his brother added 10 points.
Meanwhile, Fall River’s Bennett Nelson led the Pirates with 12 points while Colin Vieth had 11, and both Sam Osterhaus and Cullen Rauls finished with eight points apiece against Hustisford on Friday.
The Pirates followed the loss against Husty on Friday with a 69-49 Trailways West Conference loss to Rio on Saturday.
Rio’s Jacob Rowe finished with 35 points and reached 1,000 career points. Pierson Schneider alos had 20 points for the Vikings.
Nelson led the Pirates with 17 points while Clay Blenns had 11 points. Rauls contributed with six points while Osterhaus and Eli Schultz Wiersma both had five points apiece.
Big second half help CF beat Markesan
The Hilltoppers traveled out to Hornets country for a Trailways West Conference game and came away with a 65-58 victory.
The Hilltoppers are ranked third in Div. 5 after the shuffling of teams moving up in divisions. They were unranked the week prior.
Cambria-Friesland had three players score in double figures and were led by Kobe Smit’s 20 points. He also put up six rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile both Cade Burmania and Griffin Hart had double-doubles. Burmania put up 15 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four steals and two rebounds. Hart had 14 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Owen Jones also had nine points to help the Hilltoppers win.
Mayville back to winning ways
The Cardinals wanted a W real bad. They were upset when Flyway Conference foe Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs defeated them last Thursday. So they took their frustrations out on North Fond du Lac.
It worked as the Cardinals defeated the Orioles 79-51 in a Flyway Conference victory on Saturday.
Mayville’s Braedon Vollmer led all scorers with 23 points while Adison Mittelstadt had 14 and Aaron Anderson contributed with 10. Jimmy Held also put up eight points and Brad Buschke had seven.
North Fond du Lac’s Liam Schalk scored 17 points.
CWC comes away with win
After only having a two-point lead at halftime, the Crusaders gained momentum in the second half to defeat Princeton-Green Lake 62-54 on Saturday afternoon.
CWC’s Cade Vlietstra got going in the second half, scoring nine of his team-high 12 points. Max Vander Werff finished with 11. Then both Riley Westra and Will Syens both scored 10 points for the Crusaders. Benn McKean also put up six points for the Crusaders.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Beaver Dam crushes Sauk Prairie
Paige Hodgson lead all scorers with 18 points while Kylie Wittnebel downed 15 points to help the Golden Beavers defeat the Eagles 70-39 on Saturday.
The Golden Beavers are 18-1 on the season and currently ranked sixth in Div. 1 in the coaches poll.
Sauk Prairie’s Maggie Hartwig led her team with 13 points while Naomi Breunig finished with nine. Olivia Breunig also had seven points.
