PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Husty, CF, Mayville, CWC boys earn wins; BD girls win at home

The Hilltoppers are ranked third in Div. 5 after the shuffling of teams moving up in divisions. They were unranked the week prior.

Cambria-Friesland had three players score in double figures and were led by Kobe Smit’s 20 points. He also put up six rebounds and five assists. Meanwhile both Cade Burmania and Griffin Hart had double-doubles. Burmania put up 15 points and 10 rebounds to go along with four steals and two rebounds. Hart had 14 points and 14 rebounds to go along with three blocks. Owen Jones also had nine points to help the Hilltoppers win.

Mayville back to winning ways

The Cardinals wanted a W real bad. They were upset when Flyway Conference foe Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs defeated them last Thursday. So they took their frustrations out on North Fond du Lac.

It worked as the Cardinals defeated the Orioles 79-51 in a Flyway Conference victory on Saturday.

Mayville’s Braedon Vollmer led all scorers with 23 points while Adison Mittelstadt had 14 and Aaron Anderson contributed with 10. Jimmy Held also put up eight points and Brad Buschke had seven.

North Fond du Lac’s Liam Schalk scored 17 points.

CWC comes away with win