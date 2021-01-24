PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Rio's Rowe pours in 35 to reach 1,000 career points in win over Fall River

Entering this season, Rio boys basketball coach Tim Struck knew Jacob Rowe had a chance to reach the career 1,000-point mark.
The senior did so with time to spare and in emphatic fashion on Saturday, pouring in a game-high 35 points to help lead the Vikings to a 69-49 win over Fall River. Rowe, who needed 30 points following a 22-point performance in Thursday night’s loss against Cambria-Friesland, buried six of Rio’s 12 3-pointers to help the Vikings improve to 9-6.
The final of Rowe’s half dozen triples in the second half helped put him over the mark as Rio pulled away from the Pirates after leading 30-24 at halftime. Rowe, a 6-foot-4, was zeroed in on the bottom of the net during the first half as he scored 20 points, including five 3-pointers, to help the Vikings to their six-point cushion at the break.
Rio got key contributions over the course of the second half, including 15 points from senior Pierson Schneider, who finished his nine with 20, including four triples. Barrett Nelson led Fall River with 17 points while Clay Blevins added 11, but no other Fall River players scored more than six.
Rio, winners of four of their last five, will look to stay hot Thursday when it travels to Markesan. The Vikings are shooting for a season sweep over the Hornets after picking up a 68-53 win in their season opener.
Pumas stay hot, top T-Birds
A short turnaround couldn’t stop the Poynette girls basketball team from continue its hot streak as the Pumas rallied past Baraboo for a 72-66 non-conference win on Saturday.
Senior Megan Reddeman scored 14 points and was one of three Pumas in double-figures as Poynette (5-6) rode its depth to a fifth in their last six games. The Pumas, coming off consecutive games in back-to-back nights, showed some weariness in the first half as they trailed the T-Birds (2-14) by four at the break.
Poynette found its footing in the second half however, pouring in 42 points to race past the T-Birds. Junior Rachel Yelk added 13 points and senior Katelyn Chadwick chipped in 12 as four other players added six points apiece for the Pumas, who notched 11 3-pointers.
Poynette’s depth was enough to overcome Baraboo’s top duo of senior Maya White Eagle and sophomore Taylor Pfaff, who scored 33 and 21 points, respectively. The Pumas will try to pull even at .500 on the year on Monday when they travel to Wautoma for the second game of a four-game road trip.
Blue Devils can’t rally by Beavers
In the midst of a three-game losing skid, the Lodi girls basketball team was unable to get off the schneid on Saturday as the Blue Devils fell 71-60 against Reedsburg in non-conference action.
Junior Ella Puls scored a team-high 15 points but was just one of two Lodi players in double-figures as its upset bid of the Beavers, ranked No. 3 in Division 2 in the latest Associated Press poll, fell short. Reedsburg (12-1) inched ahead at the break as it took a 37-29 lead at halftime.
From there, the Beavers countered every punch thrown by the Blue Devils (3-8) and snuffed out any sort of rally attempt. Junior Trenna Cherney scored a game-high 20 points, while freshman Sydney Cherney added 17 and junior Mahra Wieman chipped in 13 to pace the Beavers.
Senior Lauryn Milne added 11 for Lodi, which will try to get out of its funk on Tuesday at Columbus.
Hilltoppers sting Hornets down stretch
Coming off a strong defensive performance on Thursday, the Cambria-Friesland boys basketball team needed every ounce of offense on Saturday as the Hilltoppers edged out a 65-58 win over Markesan.
Senior Kobe Smit scored a team-high 20 points as one of three CF players in double-figures as the Toppers finished off a regular season sweep over the Hornets. Following its 16-point win earlier in the year, Cambria-Friesland (13-3) got all it could handle from Markesan in the opening half as the pair went into halftime knotted at 30.
The Toppers were able to pull away down the stretch however, inching away to prick the Hornets. Seniors Cade Burmania and Griffin Hart added 15 and 14 points, respectively, for CF and junior Owen Jones chipped in nine.
Cambria-Friesland will aim for a sixth win in their last seven games when it hosts Dodgeland on Monday.
Blue Devils burned by Phoenix
The Lodi boys basketball team’s recent woes continued on Saturday as the Blue Devils couldn’t bury Watertown Luther Prep in a 62-57 non-conference loss at home.
Junior Brady Ring scored a game-high 17 points, including five of Lodi’s 11 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to help Lodi as it lost for the third time in its last four games. The Blue Devils (6-4) were right with the Phoenix throughout the first half as they trailed just 26-24 at the break.
Luther Prep stayed hot enough down the home stretch however to ultimately burn the Blue Devils. Lodi, which got eight points from junior Erik Lincoln, will try to get back into the win column when it travels to Columbus on Monday in a match-up of teams both looking for their first Capitol North Conference wins.
Slow start buries Hilltoppers
In search of its first win of the year, the Montello girls basketball team is still looking following a 51-33 loss to Dodgeland in a non-conference tilt on Saturday.
Senior Emme Urbaniak scored a team-high 12 points but was the lone Hilltopper to score six or more as Montello fell to 0-13 on the year. A slow start sunk the Hilltoppers as they mustered just 14 points in the first half as the Trojans took a 12-point lead into the break.
Dodgeland (7-8) kept the foot on the gas in the second half, thanks in part to all of Brielle Blome’s eight points, to put away the Toppers. Miranda Firari led all scorers with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, and Adrianne Bader added 12 for the Trojans.
Montello, which got six from senior Abby Bond, will head to Markesan on Tuesday.