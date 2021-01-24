PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Rio's Rowe pours in 35 to reach 1,000 career points in win over Fall River

Cambria-Friesland will aim for a sixth win in their last seven games when it hosts Dodgeland on Monday.

Blue Devils burned by Phoenix

The Lodi boys basketball team’s recent woes continued on Saturday as the Blue Devils couldn’t bury Watertown Luther Prep in a 62-57 non-conference loss at home.

Junior Brady Ring scored a game-high 17 points, including five of Lodi’s 11 3-pointers, but it wasn’t enough to help Lodi as it lost for the third time in its last four games. The Blue Devils (6-4) were right with the Phoenix throughout the first half as they trailed just 26-24 at the break.

Luther Prep stayed hot enough down the home stretch however to ultimately burn the Blue Devils. Lodi, which got eight points from junior Erik Lincoln, will try to get back into the win column when it travels to Columbus on Monday in a match-up of teams both looking for their first Capitol North Conference wins.

Slow start buries Hilltoppers

In search of its first win of the year, the Montello girls basketball team is still looking following a 51-33 loss to Dodgeland in a non-conference tilt on Saturday.