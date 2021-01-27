PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Royall girls split a pair with Cashton

The Royall and Cashton girls basketball teams recently went toe-to-toe twice in three days.
Royall got the best of its Scenic Bluffs Conference rivals in the first meeting, claiming a 50-47 home win on Saturday before suffering a 47-35 loss Monday in Cashton.
Monday night's low-scoring loss, in which neither team made a 3-pointer, brought an end to Royall's six-game winning streak. The Panthers (15-3, 8-2 Scenic Bluffs) were held to a season-low 35 points, including 15 in the second half, to finish well below their average of 63.8 points per game entering the night.
Senior Emma Gruen and freshman Marah Gruen combined for more than two-thirds of Royall's points. Emma scored a game-high 15 points, while Marah chipped in nine.
Braylee and Adelynn Hyatt scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, for Cashton (10-3, 6-1).
The Panthers didn't have to have to sit on Monday's loss for long, as Emma Gruen went off for 33 points in Tuesday's 74-39 home win over La Crosse Logan.
Prior to the tussles with Cashton, Royall doubled up Weston in a 75-34 home win on Jan. 22. Marah Grueh (16 points), Tenley Wopat (13) and Emma Gruen (12) each had double-digits in the win, which was Royall's sixth 40-plus-point win of the season. Ten Panthers scored against Weston.
Royall sits at 8-2 in Scenic Bluffs play with three regular-season games, including two conference games, remaining, starting with Thursday's home matchup against New Lisbon.
Bangor is also in the conference title chase. The Cardinals improved to 11-1 overall, including 7-0 in conference play, with Monday's 58-33 win at Melrose-Mindoro.
Wonewoc-Center 60, New Lisbon 44
New Lisbon's five-game losing streak came to an end with Friday's 60-44 home loss to Wonewoc-Center.
New Lisbon (5-9, 2-5) fell to 0-2 against the Wolves, having also suffered a 69-37 loss at Wonewoc-Center (7-6, 5-5) on Dec. 3.
On Friday, the Rockets were held below 45 points for the first time since their nine-game losing streak to open the season was capped by a 61-42 home loss to Alma Center Lincoln on Dec. 22.
Libby Rogers was the lone Rocket to score in double figures against Wonewoc-Center, making three of New Lisbon's eight 3-pointers to finish with 11 points. Kelsey Justman (17), Kailey Ertl (16) and Lindsay Peters (12) led the way for Wonewoc-Center.
The Rockets are averaging 64.0 points per game in their five wins, while they're being held to 31.7 points per game in nine losses.
Wonewoc-Center 56, Necedah 13
Necedah, which started the season on Jan. 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fell to 0-2 with a 56-13 loss at Wonewoc-Center on Jan. 21.
The Cardinals are being held to just 19.5 points per game, while Lindsay Peterson scored 10 points to lead the Wolves.
Mauston remains winless
The Mauston girls basketball team, which has opted out of the postseason, suffered a pair of home losses in the past week.
The Golden Eagles (0-15, 0-8 South Central) dropped a 71-34 game to Adams-Friendship (11-6, 5-4) on Friday before a 52-27 loss to Wautoma (7-12, 2-5) on Tuesday.
Mauston will return to action Friday night at Baraboo.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Necedah is off and running. The Cardinals improved to 4-1 on the season, including 3-1 in the Scenic Bluffs, with dominant road wins over Wonewoc-Center and Hillsboro in the last week.
Necedah kicked it off with an 86-44 win at Wonewoc-Center on Jan. 21. Noah Blum and Landen Murphy led the attack, combining for more than half of the Cardinals' 86 points. Blum made three 3-pointers en route to a 23-point night, while Murphy connected on six triples to finish with 22 points. Stephen Daley chipped in 11.
Wonewoc-Center (2-8, 1-6) got 23 points from Landon Wohlrab, who made five 3-pointers and was the lone Wolf to score in double figures.
The Cardinals also claimed a 61-37 win at Hillsboro on Monday, giving them a positive scoring margin of 35.3 points per game during their three-game winning streak.
Hillsboro lost its second straight game, falling to 4-9, including 2-5 in conference play, despite an 11-point night from Isaiah Stokes.
Mauston 39, Adams-Friendship 38
Mauston's closest, lowest-scoring game of the season ended in a win.
The Golden Eagles (7-8, 4-2 South Central Conference) turned a 20-13 halftime lead into a 39-38 win at Adams-Friendship on Jan. 22.
Mauston, which has won three of its last four games, was held below 40 points for just the second time this season. But it was just enough, as they limited Adams-Friendship to just 13 first-half points.
Caleb Hamilton paced the Green Devils (8-9, 2-4) with 11 points.
Bangor 59, Royall 51
Royall's five-game winning streak ended with a 59-51 loss at Bangor on Jan. 21.
The Panthers outscored the Cardinals in the second half, but they couldn't overcome a 33-21 halftime deficit.
Zephyr Turner scored a team-high 14 points, while Nate Vieth added nine, and Bryce Gruen and Brady Uppena each had eight.
Bangor's Hank Reader scored a game-high 19 points. Zane Langrehr and Will Reader added 14 and 10 points, respectively.
Royall 63, Riverdale 43
Four Panthers scored in double figures in Monday's 63-43 home win over Riverdale.
It was the second 20-plus-point win of the season for the Panthers, who scored more than 60 points for the second time — also doing so in a 69-33 win at Coulee Christian/Providence on Jan. 8.
Uppena had a team-high 19 points, while Gruen (13), Turner (11) and Max Benish (10) also put up double-digits.
Royall 63, Wonewoc-Center 32
Royall capped off a season sweep of Wonewoc-Center with a 63-32 road win on Tuesday.
Gruen scored 11 of his team-high 16 points in the first half, while Royall (11-4, 6-2) also got 13 points from Turner and nine from Bryce Olson.
The Panthers held the Wolves (2-9, 1-7) to 16 points in each half, while Wonewoc-Center's Ashton Spencer led all scorers with 19 points.
Cashton 80, New Lisbon 48
New Lisbon gave up at least 80 points for the fourth time this season, including the second straight game, in an 80-48 home loss to Cashton on Jan. 21.