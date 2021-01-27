PREP BASKETBALL ROUND-UP: Royall girls split a pair with Cashton

Necedah, which started the season on Jan. 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, fell to 0-2 with a 56-13 loss at Wonewoc-Center on Jan. 21.

The Cardinals are being held to just 19.5 points per game, while Lindsay Peterson scored 10 points to lead the Wolves.

Mauston remains winless

The Mauston girls basketball team, which has opted out of the postseason, suffered a pair of home losses in the past week.

The Golden Eagles (0-15, 0-8 South Central) dropped a 71-34 game to Adams-Friendship (11-6, 5-4) on Friday before a 52-27 loss to Wautoma (7-12, 2-5) on Tuesday.

Mauston will return to action Friday night at Baraboo.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Necedah is off and running. The Cardinals improved to 4-1 on the season, including 3-1 in the Scenic Bluffs, with dominant road wins over Wonewoc-Center and Hillsboro in the last week.

Necedah kicked it off with an 86-44 win at Wonewoc-Center on Jan. 21. Noah Blum and Landen Murphy led the attack, combining for more than half of the Cardinals' 86 points. Blum made three 3-pointers en route to a 23-point night, while Murphy connected on six triples to finish with 22 points. Stephen Daley chipped in 11.