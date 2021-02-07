PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Rio, Lodi girls win regular season finales; CF boys continue to roll

Senior Lauren Milne notched a game-high 22 points and the Blue Devils defense kept the Pumas without a double-digit scorer to atone for their one-point loss earlier this season. Milne did most of her damage in the second half as Lodi (5-9, 4-4 Capitol North) built on its 23-20 lead.

The 5-foot-11 guard scored 13 points in the second half, while junior Dylann Harrington had 10 of her 18 and senior Taylor Ripp chipped in nine of her 11. Senior Megan Reddeman had a team-high eight points for Poynette (6-9, 2-6), which got seven points each from junior Rachel Yelk and sophomore Emma McGlynn.

Poynette opens postseason play with a Div. 3 regional quarterfinal at Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, while Lodi heads to Richland Center for a Div. 2 regional semifinal on Friday.

Portage girls can’t keep pace with Berlin

After having its game against rival Sauk Prairie on Friday canceled, the Portage girls basketball team put together a non-conference affair against Berlin on Saturday.

Looking to get some final game time before the postseason starts, the Warriors hung with the Indians in the first half but ultimately faded away in a 50-35 loss at Portage High School. Freshman Stella Brees scored a team-high 10 points before fouling out while junior Lily Schwantz added nine in the loss.