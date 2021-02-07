PREP BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: Rio, Lodi girls win regular season finales; CF boys continue to roll

Looking to head into the postseason on a high note, the Rio girls basketball team got just that on Saturday as the Vikings rallied for a big 69-40 non-conference win over Montello.
Junior Kayla Staveness scored a game-high 18 points and senior Adeline Hutzler added 13 as the Vikings closed out the regular season with a win. That was in doubt early on as the Hilltoppers (1-19) took a 28-27 lead at halftime.
The final 18 minutes were all Rio (11-6) however as the Vikings pillaged the Toppers, 42-12. Staveness had 13 of her 18 in the second half, while senior Sarah Hagenow (9), sophomore Emily Loging (8) and freshman Lexi Marble (7) all sniffed double-figures.
Senior Emme Urbaniak led Montello with 11 points, but only had two in the second half, while junior Nellie Kendall added seven and no other Montello player had over four.
Montello returns to action Tuesday when it hosts Brookwood in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal, while Rio will be off until Friday awaiting Cambria-Friesland or Fall River for a Div. 5 regional semifinal.
Blue Devil girls fend off rival Pumas
The Lodi girls basketball team also headed into the postseason on a high note, grinding out a 62-46 win over rival Poynette in a Capitol North Conference tilt on Saturday.
Senior Lauren Milne notched a game-high 22 points and the Blue Devils defense kept the Pumas without a double-digit scorer to atone for their one-point loss earlier this season. Milne did most of her damage in the second half as Lodi (5-9, 4-4 Capitol North) built on its 23-20 lead.
The 5-foot-11 guard scored 13 points in the second half, while junior Dylann Harrington had 10 of her 18 and senior Taylor Ripp chipped in nine of her 11. Senior Megan Reddeman had a team-high eight points for Poynette (6-9, 2-6), which got seven points each from junior Rachel Yelk and sophomore Emma McGlynn.
Poynette opens postseason play with a Div. 3 regional quarterfinal at Watertown Luther Prep on Tuesday, while Lodi heads to Richland Center for a Div. 2 regional semifinal on Friday.
Portage girls can’t keep pace with Berlin
After having its game against rival Sauk Prairie on Friday canceled, the Portage girls basketball team put together a non-conference affair against Berlin on Saturday.
Looking to get some final game time before the postseason starts, the Warriors hung with the Indians in the first half but ultimately faded away in a 50-35 loss at Portage High School. Freshman Stella Brees scored a team-high 10 points before fouling out while junior Lily Schwantz added nine in the loss.
Portage (1-16) took a one-point lead into halftime but the slim margin didn’t hold up against Berlin (7-14) and Jenna Sternitske. The senior scored a game-high 19 points while sophomore Anna Kurczek added 10 to put away Portage.
The Warriors, who got six points from senior Callie Krueger, open postseason play with their fourth game against rival Baraboo on Tuesday in a Div. 2 regional quarterfinal.
Cambria-Friesland boys crater Montello
Senior Griffin Hart had a game-high 17 points among one of four Cambria-Friesland players in double-figure as the Hilltoppers cruised to an 80-30 win over Montello in non-conference action.
Cambria-Friesland, ranked No. 5 in the WisSports.net Division 5 coaches poll, raced out to a 39-19 lead at halftime before turning things up in the second half, holding Montello to just 11 and racing away. Senior Cade Burmania added 14 points while senior Kobe Smit and sophomore Drake Burmania each chipped in 13 for Cambria-Friesland (16-5).
Motnello (1-19) got a team-high 10 points from freshman Braedy Alberts, while seniors Worren Schehr and Anthony Tomlinson each added six.
Cambria-Friesland hosts Oshkosh Valley Christian on Monday, while Montello welcomes Pardeeville.
Portage boys can’t top Crusaders
For the second time this season, the Portage boys basketball team faded down the stretch against Edgewood as the Warriors dropped a 75-64 non-conference affair to the Crusaders.
Junior Cooper Roberts scored a team-high 22 points while junior Erik Brouette added 18 but it wasn’t enough to life Portage (6-13). The Warriors were right with the Crusaders throughout the first half, trailing just 41-37 at the break, but Edgewood slowly began to pull away in the second half.
Michael Regnier scored a game-high 23 points while Ben Newton chipped in 16 for the Crusaders.
Senior Hayes Hensler and junior Kaden Hooker each added eight for the Warriors, who head to Columbus on Tuesday.
Blue Devil boys can’t upset league leaders
Looking to spoil Lakeside Lutheran’s perfect conference record, the Lodi boys basketball team fell short on Saturday as they fell to the Warriors, 59-46, in a Capitol North Conference game.
Junior Owen Wendt and senior Quinn Faust led Lodi with 11 and 10 points, respectively, but it wasn’t enough to top the Warriors’ depth. Lakeside Lutheran, ranked No. 8 in Div. 3, held a slim 29-26 lead at halftime and slowly pulled away from there behind sophomore Levi Birkholz, who finished with a game-high 20 points.
Birkholz was the lone scorer in double-figures for Lakeside Lutheran (15-4, 7-0 Capitol North), but the Warriors had three others with eight points or more. Lodi (8-6, 2-5) will look to rebound on Monday against DeForest.