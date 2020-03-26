PREP BASKETBALL: Trailways Conference adds 'Crossover' showcase for next season

Fronheiser said the Trailways Crossover will be similar to the Badger Challenge that the Badger Conference holds each season, where teams from the Badger North and South divisions are paired by conference standings. There are some challenges the Trailways Conference will face, including that there are three divisions to pair teams up from, and that there is an odd number of boys teams (23) compared to an even number (24) of girls teams.

Fronheiser said the conference is still in the planning process of figuring out how to make all games competitive for both boys and girls events, but didn’t want to release how they will be dividing up the teams as of now.

Some coaches voiced concerns about having their team paired up with a team it has already played, or is scheduled to play later in the season. Fronheiser said he will make sure that scenario doesn't happen.

“These are all going to be matchups where they’re not playing the same teams (in the same season)," Fronheiser said. "I’m going to try and keep it within one line of the initial seeding, but essentially what’s going to happen, they’re going to play the first half of the conference season, I’m going to seed the teams and if we can play No. 5 versus No. 5, we will, and when we can’t, we will make adjustments.”