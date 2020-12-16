PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 10 players to watch from Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie

The focus is on …
Nate Abel, Sr., Beaver Dam
The 6-foot-2 combo guard was ranked as the 29th best senior in the state in the preseason according to the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook (WBY), an annual publication compiled by state hoops pundit Mark Miller. "Can attack the basket and find open teammates while also knocking down perimeter shots and making floaters in the lane," Miller wrote of the NCAA Division II-bound Abel, who led the Badger North in scoring (21.0 points per game) en route to first team all-league honors and honorable mention all-state honors in Division 2 by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association as a junior. Poured in 40 points vs. Port Washington for fourth-best single-game scoring effort in Beaver Dam's now 101-year program history. He entered this season with 808 career points, looking to become seventh player in program history to reach 1,000 points. Averaged 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game last year.
Coach Tim Ladron's take: "Obviously Nate's a very talented player. But he has put in a ton of work in the offseason and is much stronger and more athletic than he was a year ago. He has turned himself into an excellent defender to go along with his abilities on the offensive end. Nate is also turning into a solid leader for us and that will be a huge factor in how well we do this year."
Zach Bestor, Sr., Reedsburg
Bestor spent the last two years playing a crucial role for a team dominated by the class of 2020. Now, the 5-foot-10 guard steps into the lead role for the first time after the graduation of a group that included Badger North Player of the Year Will Fuhrmann. Bestor, a talented offensive player who is coming back from a football injury, will take over some of Fuhrmann’s scoring, ball-handling and leadership duties. He’s shown plenty of ability, averaging 12.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steal per game to earn honorable mention all-conference recognition as a junior. He also enters this year rated as one of the "Top Seniors" by the Wisconsin Basketball Yearbook.
Coach Josh Rupnow's take: "Zach had an excellent junior season as he went from primarily an outside shooting threat to an all-around scoring machine. He was able to score both inside and out and was able to get to the free-throw line and score there a lot more.”
Brandt Wilson, Sr., Sauk Prairie
Wilson is Sauk Prairie’s clear go-to scorer entering the season. The 6-foot-7 senior is coming of a junior year in which he was second on the team with 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game, trailing only Trevor Spray’s 14.4 points and 9.6 rebounds. The versatile Wilson moves well for his height and has guard skills and an all-around ability that should flourish even more after the graduation of Spray, who did many of the same things on the court. Wilson, who also scored 7.5 points per game as a sophomore in 2018-19, earned honorable mention All-Badger North recognition last season.
Coach Sean McGann's take: “He provides a tough matchup for teams. He struggled with his shot towards the end of the year, but was a good enough shooter where teams had to respect him. We are going to need him to have a great offseason for us to be solid."
Justin Philipp, Sr., Baraboo
Philipp was third on the team with 7.7 points per game last season, trailing Peterson (16.9) and Koenig (11.7). The 6-foot-4 forward also grabbed 2.2 rebounds per game, numbers that should have a chance to go up in his third season as a varsity contributor. He's a capable outside shooter who can get to the basket as well, it's just a matter of opportunity. Look for him to assert himself as a multi-faceted offensive player this winter.
Coach Tyler Fish's take: "Last year toward the end of the year, he was red hot shooting the ball. He's a really good catch-and-shoot guy for us. I've kind of asked him to do a little more inside. … I've kind of challenged him and said, 'You've got to be a little bit more selfish with the basketball.' He's a senior, it's his third year on varsity, so he's got to be a little bit more selfish shooting the ball inside and out. He's somebody we're kind of counting on to score the basketball for us."
Cooper Roberts, Jr., Portage
The 6-foot guard made the jump to the Warriors varsity squad as a sophomore last season and quickly became integrated into the fold. Roberts appeared in all 22 of Portage’s games averaging 5.3 points per contest to enter this season as the team’s top-returning scorer. Coming off the bench last season, Roberts was still a menace night-in and night-out, scoring in double-figures four times, including a career-high 13 points in the Warriors’ 85-53 loss to Beaver Dam on Feb. 21. He added at least eight points in four other games and will be a key cog in the Warriors offense this season. With good speed and ball handling skills, Roberts is a threat to get the basket but isn’t afraid to put it up from deep.
Coach Darrin Berger's take: "I think the most impressive part is that he’s gone from a sophomore fifth wheel to being a leader, especially with Isaac Paul (missing this year due to injury). Isaac was definitely our leader and with him being down, Cooper is a nice player and he’s really done a great job with his leadership, too, which is not easy when you’re a junior. … It’s one thing to be a good athlete and it’s another to play as hard as you can. He has no fear and he plays very hard."
Also keep an eye on …
Brady Helbing, Jr., Beaver Dam
Now a three-year varsity player, the 5-foot-10 guard is the calm, cool and collected driver at the wheel for the Golden Beavers. Shot selection and patience are his strong suits on offense and he's a strong defender, characteristics that helped him put up balanced numbers (7.4 points, 5.3 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game) in 2019-20.
Coach Tim Ladron's take: "Brady is capable of doing everything for us. His ability to hit the 3 and get to the paint is a catalyst in our offense. He's a physical defender and rebounds well for his size. Most importantly, he tends to rise up in big games. He's not afraid of the moment."
Gabe McReynolds, Jr., Baraboo
The T-Birds enter the 2020-21 season with seven seniors, but a big junior year from McReynolds would go a long way in Baraboo showing improvement. McReynolds, a 6-foot-6 forward, averaged 3.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 15 games as a sophomore.
Coach Tyler Fish's take: "Gabe's a kid that's sprouted up from last year, and now he's standing at about 6-foot-6. ... He's shown that he's ready to score the basketball for us. He's someone who works hard on his game and he's going to surprise some people this year. We are asking him to do a lot this year."
Isaac Breunig, Sr., Sauk Prairie
Breunig is in position to see an increase in production this winter. The 6-foot-2 forward averaged 7.7 points and 3.0 rebounds per game as a first-time starter last season. He has the skill set to bring those numbers up this year, as he and Wilson will look to team up to lead the Eagles on the court and in the locker room.
Coach Sean McGann's take: "Brandt Wilson and Isaac Breunig are our only two returning starters. Both have improved a lot this offseason with not only their strength, but also their skills. Both have the ability to step out and stretch the floor as our primary big men. In order for us to be successful, those two will have to be incredible leaders on the floor with their voice and their rebounding."
Ethan Peper, Sr., Reedsburg
The 6-foot-6 Peper will bring some size to a Reedsburg team that has been small the past few years. The graduation of the class of 2020 clears the way for Peper, who averaged 3.4 points and 2.0 rebounds per game in 15 games as a sophomore, to see more playing time and offensive opportunities.
Coach Josh Rupnow's take: "This is year seven (for me) and we haven’t had this much size ever in terms of height, so we’re really looking for those guys to get big in there and do some damage inside, on both offense and defense."
Erik Brouette, Jr., Portage
Coach Darrin Berger's take: "He’s a good player and he’s a great kid. He’s a good student, has good practice habits and is a good player. He’s going to score and we’re going to lean on him, and we’re hoping for more of that."
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!