PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 10 players to watch from Baraboo, Beaver Dam, Portage, Reedsburg and Sauk Prairie

Coach Sean McGann's take: “He provides a tough matchup for teams. He struggled with his shot towards the end of the year, but was a good enough shooter where teams had to respect him. We are going to need him to have a great offseason for us to be solid."

Justin Philipp, Sr., Baraboo

Philipp was third on the team with 7.7 points per game last season, trailing Peterson (16.9) and Koenig (11.7). The 6-foot-4 forward also grabbed 2.2 rebounds per game, numbers that should have a chance to go up in his third season as a varsity contributor. He's a capable outside shooter who can get to the basket as well, it's just a matter of opportunity. Look for him to assert himself as a multi-faceted offensive player this winter.

Coach Tyler Fish's take: "Last year toward the end of the year, he was red hot shooting the ball. He's a really good catch-and-shoot guy for us. I've kind of asked him to do a little more inside. … I've kind of challenged him and said, 'You've got to be a little bit more selfish with the basketball.' He's a senior, it's his third year on varsity, so he's got to be a little bit more selfish shooting the ball inside and out. He's somebody we're kind of counting on to score the basketball for us."

Cooper Roberts, Jr., Portage