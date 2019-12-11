PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 10 area players to watch this season

Griffin Hart, Jr., Cambria-Friesland.

The 6-foot-2 junior has been a force for the Toppers so far this season, as he is averaging a double-double through four games with 14.2 points and 10 rebounds per game. He had 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in Tuesday’s 64-49 loss to Markesan.

Donovan Kendall, Sr., Montello

The 6-foot guard earned honorable mention in the Trailways West Conference last season when he averaged 13.8 points and 2.8 assists per game. Kendall has scored in double figures twice this season, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in a 54-50 loss to Adams-Friendship last Friday.

Derek Lindert, So., Pardeeville

The 6-foot guard was an All-Trailways West Conference first team pick last year as a freshman, when he averaged 15 points per game. Lindert’s spectacular freshman campaign included a 40-point effort in an 83-71 win over Markesan. Lindert shows no signs of slowing down in his second season with the Bulldogs, as he is averaging 21.5 points in two game for Pardeeville, both victories.

Matthew Miles, Sr., Portage