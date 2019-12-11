PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 10 area players to watch this season

A new boys basketball season is up and running, and there have already been some pretty impressive performances by some individuals in the area. That shouldn’t be a huge surprise, considering the large amount of talent returning to local rosters this season.
Here are 10 area boys basketball players to watch this season. The players appear in alphabetical order.
Derek Drew, Sr., Westfield
Westfield is off to a 4-0 start, and the 6-foot-3 Drew is a big reason why. Drew averaged just 6.8 points per game last season when injury forced him to miss 11 games for a Westfield team that won just three games. Now that he’s healthy, Drew is making up for lost time. Through four games, Drew has three double-doubles, and is averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds per contest. He scored a career-high 24 points in a 79-71 win over Omro on Dec. 5.
Nik Feller, Sr., Poynette
Feller, a 6-foot-5 forward, is Poynette’s top returning scorer, after averaging 10 points per game for a Poynette squad that won just three games last season. Feller and the Pumas are off to a good start this year, as they will enter Saturday’s game against Belleville with a 2-1 record. Feller has scored in double figures in all three games this season, including 17 points in a 61-55 win over River Valley on Friday.
Griffin Hart, Jr., Cambria-Friesland.
The 6-foot-2 junior has been a force for the Toppers so far this season, as he is averaging a double-double through four games with 14.2 points and 10 rebounds per game. He had 17 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in Tuesday’s 64-49 loss to Markesan.
Donovan Kendall, Sr., Montello
The 6-foot guard earned honorable mention in the Trailways West Conference last season when he averaged 13.8 points and 2.8 assists per game. Kendall has scored in double figures twice this season, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds in a 54-50 loss to Adams-Friendship last Friday.
You have free articles remaining.
Derek Lindert, So., Pardeeville
The 6-foot guard was an All-Trailways West Conference first team pick last year as a freshman, when he averaged 15 points per game. Lindert’s spectacular freshman campaign included a 40-point effort in an 83-71 win over Markesan. Lindert shows no signs of slowing down in his second season with the Bulldogs, as he is averaging 21.5 points in two game for Pardeeville, both victories.
Matthew Miles, Sr., Portage
The 6-foot-3 Miles is Portage’s top returning scorer after scoring 6 points per game last season. He did show some big-scoring capability last season, including an 18-point game in a 67-49 win over Baraboo. Through three games this season for the Warriors, Miles is averaging 10.3 points per game, and he had 16 points in an 84-39 loss to Milton on Dec. 3.
Jack Persike, Sr., Lodi
The 6-foot-1 senior was an All-Capitol North Conference second team pick each of the last two seasons. Persike, who averaged 14.3 points per game last season for a Lodi team that finished 11-13 overall, has had some big games this season for the Blue Devils. He scored 25 in a 76-71 win over Richland Center on Saturday. He then scored 22 in a 73-48 win over Dodgeville on Tuesday.
Reed Prochnow, Sr., Cambria-Friesland
Prochnow averaged 13.7 points per game last season on his way to earning All-Trailways West second team honors. Prochnow is one of the area’s top 3-point shooting threats, as he made 67 of 164 shots from beyond the arc (40.9%) last season. He made seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points in a 75-65 win over Pardeeville last season.
Jacob Rowe, Jr., Rio
The 6-foot-4 forward is the top returning scorer for a Rio team that advanced all the way to the sectional finals last season, when he averaged 10.4 points per game. Now that he is being relied on to carry more of the scoring load, Rowe is delivering 18.2 points per contest through four games this season, including 26 points in a 59-48 loss to Hustisford on Dec. 5. Rowe has also reached double figure rebound totals twice this season, including 16 in a 63-44 win over Princeton/Green Lake on Tuesday.
Pierson Schneider, Jr., Rio
The 6-foot-6 Schneider has established himself as a big-time scorer for the Vikings, as he is averaging 15.5 points per game through four games. Schneider is especially deadly from beyond the 3-point line. He has 11 made 3-pointers already this season, and he hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in a 59-50 loss to Potosi last Friday. Schneider is also averaging 10 rebounds per game this season for the Vikings.