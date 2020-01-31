PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo blown out in Mount Horeb

The Baraboo High School boys basketball team suffered a 72-35 loss at Mount Horeb on Friday night to remain winless in Badger North Conference play.
Mount Horeb’s Carter Gilkes scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the first half to stake the Vikings to a 35-19 halftime lead. Mount Horeb continued to pull away in the second half, with Anthony Lange and Caden Thomas finishing with 11 points apiece.
Mount Horeb (8-6, 5-3 Badger North) made 11 3-pointers while holding Baraboo (3-12, 0-8) two six points from beyond the arc. Baraboo senior guard Calvin Peterson scored a game-high 13 points, while senior Max Koenig scored eight of his 10 points in the first half.
Mount Horeb swept the season series, also claiming a 57-36 win at Baraboo on Dec. 10. The Vikings are playing some of their best basketball this year, winning four of their past five games, including a 72-58 home win over River Valley on Monday.
Baraboo has lost three straight games since a Jan. 14 non-conference win over Nekoosa.
You have free articles remaining.
The Thunderbirds will look to get back on track in Tuesday’s non-conference game in Wautoma. Baraboo will return to Badger North action by hosting DeForest on Feb. 7.
Mount Horeb 35 37 — 72
Baraboo 19 16 — 35
BARABOO — (fgm ftm-fta pts) Jurvelin 0 0-2 0, Koenig 5 0-1 10, Langkamp 0 1-2 1, Nachtigal 1 0-0 2, Peterson 6 0-0 13, Philipp 1 2-2 5, Bailey 1 0-0 2, Schultz 1 0-0 2. Totals: 15 3-8 35.
MOUNT HOREB — Gilkes 5 0-0 12, Post 3 1-1 7, Hannah 2 0-0 5, Lange 4 0-0 11, Ziegler 2 0-0 5, Smith 1 1-1 3, Rick 1 1-1 3, Nelson 1 0-0 3, Thomas 5 0-3 11, Woller 3 0-0 8, Fish 2 0-0 4. Totals: 29 3-6 72.
3-pointers: B 2 (Peterson 1, Philipp 1), MH 11 (Lange 3, Gilkes 2, Woller 2, Hannah 1, Ziegler 1, Nelson 1, Thomas 1. Fouls: B 8, MH 11.