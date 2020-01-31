PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo blown out in Mount Horeb

The Baraboo High School boys basketball team suffered a 72-35 loss at Mount Horeb on Friday night to remain winless in Badger North Conference play.

Mount Horeb’s Carter Gilkes scored 10 of his team-high 12 points in the first half to stake the Vikings to a 35-19 halftime lead. Mount Horeb continued to pull away in the second half, with Anthony Lange and Caden Thomas finishing with 11 points apiece.

Mount Horeb (8-6, 5-3 Badger North) made 11 3-pointers while holding Baraboo (3-12, 0-8) two six points from beyond the arc. Baraboo senior guard Calvin Peterson scored a game-high 13 points, while senior Max Koenig scored eight of his 10 points in the first half.

Mount Horeb swept the season series, also claiming a 57-36 win at Baraboo on Dec. 10. The Vikings are playing some of their best basketball this year, winning four of their past five games, including a 72-58 home win over River Valley on Monday.

Baraboo has lost three straight games since a Jan. 14 non-conference win over Nekoosa.

The Thunderbirds will look to get back on track in Tuesday’s non-conference game in Wautoma. Baraboo will return to Badger North action by hosting DeForest on Feb. 7.

Mount Horeb 35 37 — 72