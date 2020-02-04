PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo can't outscore Wautoma in overtime loss
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo can't outscore Wautoma in overtime loss

Graham Langkamp

Baraboo senior Graham Langkamp (5) passes to Jaykee Williams during a Jan. 24 loss to Fort Atkinson at Edgewood High School in Madison.

The Baraboo High School boys basketball team scored a season-high 67 points on Tuesday.

It wasn't enough, as the Thunderbirds suffered a 75-67 overtime loss at Wautoma.

Baraboo (3-13) took a 27-21 lead into halftime before finishing regulation tied at 61. The T-Birds were outscored 14-6 in overtime to their fourth straight game since a Jan. 14 win over Nekoosa.

Kade Panich made four of Wautoma's 12 3-pointers on the way to scoring a game-high 24 points. Gabe Ascher scored 10 of his 18 points in overtime, while Logan Johnson added 14 points for the Hornets (9-6).

The T-Birds broke the 60-point mark for the first time this season. Their previous high this season came in a 75-57 loss at Reedsburg on Dec. 20. Calvin Peterson led the way with three 3-pointers and 23 points, while Max Koenig chipped in 17 points.

Baraboo will carry an 0-8 Badger North Conference record into Friday's home game against DeForest. The T-Birds suffered a 78-44 loss at DeForest on Dec. 13.

