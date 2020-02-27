PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo caps regular season with close loss to Beaver Dam

The Baraboo High School boys basketball team is set to turn the page to the postseason.

The Thunderbirds capped off the regular season with Thursday’s 70-61 Badger North Conference loss to Beaver Dam at Baraboo High School.

The T-Birds (4-18, 1-13 Badger North) showed huge strides, having suffered an 85-48 loss when the teams met in Beaver Dam on Jan. 16.

They kept it within range Thursday, trailing 38-26 at halftime before keeping it within single digits for much of the second half.

Senior guard Calvin Peterson scored a team-high 20 points as Baraboo hit the 60-point mark for the second time this season. Max Koenig, Graham Langkamp and Justin Philipp each added 12 points, while Jaykee Williams scored five points.

Beaver Dam's Nate Abel scored a game-high 23 points.

The postseason will begin when 10th-seeded Baraboo visits No. 7 Sauk Prairie in Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal in Prairie du Sac.

Sauk Prairie (10-11, 7-6 Badger North) swept the regular-season matchups, claiming a 62-29 home win on Jan. 9 and a 62-49 road win on Friday night. The winner of the third game will go on the road March 6 to play No. 2 Monroe (15-5, 9-3 Badger South) in the regional semifinal.

No. 8 Beaver Dam (10-12, 5-9), which closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak, will host No. 9 West Bend East (7-14) in the opening round. Top-seeded Nicolet awaits the winner.