PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo falls to Badger North-leading Waunakee

The team atop the Badger North Conference boys basketball standings matched up with the team at the bottom on Tuesday.

It went as expected, with league leaders Waunakee handing Baraboo a 71-37 loss in a Badger North conference game in Waunakee.

The Warriors (14-4, 9-1 Badger North) were in control throughout, taking a 36-15 lead into halftime behind an 11-point half from Andrew Keller.

Waunakee cruised through the second half, with 11 players scoring in the final 18 minutes. Keller finished with a game-high 15 points, while Casey Fischer had 12 and Caden Hough had 10.

Fischer made four of Waunakee's eight 3-pointers, while the Warriors made 11 shots inside the arc and shot 9 of 15 from the free throw line.

A trio of Thunderbirds finished in double figures, combining to score 33 of Baraboo's 37 points. Calvin Peterson scored a team-high 13 points, while Justin Philipp and Max Koenig each scored eight of their 10 points in the second half.

Jaykee Williams and Gabe McReynolds added two points apiece. Three of Baraboo's 12 made field goals came from behind the 3-point line, while the T-Birds made 4 of 6 free throw attempts.