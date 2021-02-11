 Skip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Baraboo struggles to slow Watertown on the road

Gabe McReynolds

Baraboo's Gabe McReynolds looks for space during a home game against Portage on Jan. 18.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

Watertown ran away from Baraboo on Thursday night.

The Goslings jumped out to a 41-20 halftime lead en route to a 74-35 nonconference win over the visiting Thunderbirds.

Each team had one player score in double figures. Oliver Meyers hit four of Watertown's 11 3-pointers to score a game-high 14 points, while Gabe McReynolds paced Baraboo with 13.

Baraboo (3-17) gave up 70-plus points for the second straight game, also suffering a 72-69 home loss to Mauston on Monday. The only other times the T-Birds have given up at least 70 points were the first four games of the season.

Watertown (6-10) won its second game this week against a Sauk County team, having ended a four-game losing streak with a 56-41 home win over Sauk Prairie on Feb. 8.

Baraboo will close out the regular season on the road, visiting rival Reedsburg on Saturday. The Thunderbirds suffered a 64-62 home loss to Reedsburg on Jan. 28.

