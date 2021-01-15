PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Big run leads Cambria-Friesland past Portage 66-41

“We talked about playing great defense and keeping guys in front of us,” Smit said. “What is says is we can get in the passing lanes a little bit. We tried to pressure them because the more we could pressure them, we knew we could speed them up a little bit.”

Cambria-Friesland senior Kobe Smit finished with five triples and a layup for 17 points.

Junior Erik Brouette scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half to keep the Warriors within range. One of his four 3-pointers he made cut the Portage deficit to 25-23 with 3:30 remaining before halftime; however, the Hilltoppers finished the first half on an 8-0 run, and went into the break with a 33-25 advantage.

“We needed to close the half well and then go to halftime and regroup,” Berger said. “We needed a couple stops, we needed a couple baskets and then you have an opportunity to go to halftime to catch your breath. We sort of lost the momentum there before halftime. They came out in the second half and stayed aggressive. They flustered us a little bit.”

Smit focused the Hilltoppers’ defense on Brouette in the second half and held him to just five points, as the Warriors were limited to just 16 over the final 18 minutes.

“We really had to change how we were defending him,” Derrick Smit said. “We knew that coming in, but we really tried to pick him up higher and make sure we were pressuring because he hit some really tough shots.”

