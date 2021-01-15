PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Big run leads Cambria-Friesland past Portage 66-41

CAMBRIA ― Coach Derrick Smit said before Friday’s non-conference prep boys basketball game that Portage was going to give his Cambria-Friesland squad “a battle.”
Smit didn’t know a whole lot about the Warriors other than their record was a little deceiving because five of their eight losses entering were by five or fewer points. And up until about 3 minutes left in the first half, Smit’s prediction was correct as it was a tie ball game.
Then a 30-6 extended run that started with 2:12 left in the first half and ended with 11:16 remaining gave the Hilltoppers all the momentum they needed to eventually clobber the Warriors, 66-41.
“Defensively is where we got (the big run) going,” Smit said. “We were able to create turnovers and turned them into baskets. Sometimes turnovers don’t turn into baskets, but tonight we were able to make the turnovers into some quick baskets.”
In the early going, the Hilltoppers (11-2) couldn’t get far enough away. Senior Griffin Hart’s bucket in the post started a 12-4 run to put Cambria-Friesland up 25-18. But a 7-0 run by the Warriors (2-9) tied the game up at 25-25 with 2:58 left.
Then Hart’s layup at 2:12 sparked the 30-6 run for the Hilltoppers. Hart had himself a game as he finished with a double-double behind 14 points, 10 rebounds, while adding five steals and four blocks.
“He was obviously a force on that defensive end,” Smit said. “Some of those blocks turned into quick transition baskets on the other end.”
Portage coach Darrin Berger said it was all about the energy the Hilltoppers had compared to his Warriors.
“They picked up their aggression,” he said. “Whether it was in their 1-3-1 (zone), they just started denying passing lanes. They picked up their ball pressure and we didn’t handle it that well.”
During the big run, the Hilltoppers used strong defense that set a fast-paced game in their favor and had a plethora of steals that led to points.
“It’s hard,” Berger said. “They were scoring and we weren’t able to get stops and baskets.”
Most of the points off turnovers went to Cambria-Friesland senior Cade Burmania, who had 12 of his game-high 22 points during the run.
“He’s a quick kid,” Berger said. “They have some athletes and they were aggressive. I don’t know if it was a lot different than some of the best teams we’ve played so far this season. They were coming off a back-to-back too, so it was no excuse. We just didn’t quite seem to have it tonight.”
Burmania also had four of the Hilltoppers’ 17 steals on the night, more often than not capitalizing on the takeaways.
“We talked about playing great defense and keeping guys in front of us,” Smit said. “What is says is we can get in the passing lanes a little bit. We tried to pressure them because the more we could pressure them, we knew we could speed them up a little bit.”
Cambria-Friesland senior Kobe Smit finished with five triples and a layup for 17 points.
Junior Erik Brouette scored 12 of his team-high 17 points in the first half to keep the Warriors within range. One of his four 3-pointers he made cut the Portage deficit to 25-23 with 3:30 remaining before halftime; however, the Hilltoppers finished the first half on an 8-0 run, and went into the break with a 33-25 advantage.
“We needed to close the half well and then go to halftime and regroup,” Berger said. “We needed a couple stops, we needed a couple baskets and then you have an opportunity to go to halftime to catch your breath. We sort of lost the momentum there before halftime. They came out in the second half and stayed aggressive. They flustered us a little bit.”
Smit focused the Hilltoppers’ defense on Brouette in the second half and held him to just five points, as the Warriors were limited to just 16 over the final 18 minutes.
“We really had to change how we were defending him,” Derrick Smit said. “We knew that coming in, but we really tried to pick him up higher and make sure we were pressuring because he hit some really tough shots.”
