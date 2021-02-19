PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Cambria-Friesland gets by rival Rio in regional semifinals

CAMBRIA — After falling into an 11-0 hole right out of the starting gates, the Rio boys basketball team came close to catching Cambria-Friesland a couple of times, but never was able to get over the hump.
Led by the duo of seniors Kobe Smit and Griffin Hart, second-seeded Cambria-Friesland held off the third-seeded Vikings, pulling away late for a 68-56 victory in a Division 5 regional semifinal game at Cambria-Friesland High School on Friday night.
The 11-0 opening run for the Toppers was their first substantial run which helped them advance to face top-seeded Hustisford in the regional final Saturday night in Hustisford.
Cambria-Friesland’s Cade Burmania opened the game with a layup and then capped the burst with a drive down the lane that gave his team an immediate 11-0 lead. The opening run also included a pair of free throws from Smit, who led the Toppers with 17 points, and a 3-pointer from senior Gavin Winchell, who finished with two of his team’s seven 3-pointers on the night.
Rio didn’t go away quietly. The Vikings started to make some noise with a 9-0 run that included a pair of buckets from senior Jacob Rowe, who finished with 13 points, and a 3-pointer from junior Cody Bartelt, which made it 11-9 with 11:59 left in the first half.
Rio would get within a point when senior Pierson Schneider converted a three-point play that made it 15-14 with 9:44 left in the first half, but the Toppers answered with a three-point play of their own on the other end by junior Parker Quade to make it 18-14.
The play by Quade was the start of a 16-4 run for the Toppers, which ended on a 3-pointer from Smit that made it 31-18 with 5 minutes left in the half.
But once again Rio had an answer.
The Vikings would go on a 14-2 run to once again pull within a point at 33-32 on a layup by Rowe with just 15 seconds left in the half. The spurt also saw junior Gavin Grams drill a 3-pointer from the left corner. It was the second time Rio had got within a point after trailing by double digits, but Rio never was able to take the lead.
“Part of it is we dug a hole that we had to dig ourselves out of. A lot of times you exert the energy getting there, and you just can’t crawl out of it,” Rio head coach Tim Struck said. “And hats off to their kids for making shots when they needed to. There were some back-breaking 3s and layups in there. They made plays when they needed to.”
The Toppers closed the half when Smit buried a jumper with just 2 seconds left to give Cambria-Friesland a 35-32 lead heading to the locker room.
Cambria-Friesland head coach Derrick Smit said his upperclassmen know how to handle themselves when an opposing team makes a run.
“I was proud of our seniors. When the run was against them, they found ways to get the ball where we needed to get a great shot,” he said. “We had some guys make some big shots throughout the night.”
In the second half, points were hard to come by for Rio, as Cambria-Friesland opened up a 46-36 lead after Kobe Smit buried a 3-pointer from the right corner with 11:20 remaining. Rio would cut the deficit down to 6 after a bucket by junior Dylan Freeman made it 48-42 with 8:00 to go, but Kobe Smit hit another 3-pointer on the other end, and a few moments later Winchell canned his second 3-pointer, giving Cambria-Friesland a 56-44 lead with 5:45 to play.
Hart also played a key role in Cambria-Friesland pulling away in the second half, as 12 of his 16 points came after the break, including a layup that gave the Toppers a 58-44 lead and seemed to take the air out of Rio’s sails.
After Winchell’s 3-pointer and Hart’s layup, Rio was never able to cut the deficit down to single digits the rest of the way.
Rio scored 24 points in the second half, but had scored only 14 points in the half with just over 2:00 remaining as the Toppers cranked up their defensive intensity.
“I thought defensively we played really well,” Derrick Smit said. “They really hit tough shots. Obviously Rowe and Schneider are two great scorers and great players, but even their other guys, I felt their supporting cast made tough shots and just kept the pressure on us all night.”
In the closing minutes, the Rio fans did find reason to cheer, as Schneider scored his 1,000th career point on a bucket down low with 2:00 left on the clock. Schneider finished with a team-high 20 points, giving him 1,005 for his high school career, which ended with the loss.
“It means something to him, but I know the victory would have meant more to him,” Struck said.
The Toppers now shift their focus to Hustisford, which advanced to tonight’s regional final with a 77-35 win over Fall River on Friday.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND 68, RIO 56</&hspag3>
Rio 32 24 — 56
Cambria-Friesland 35 33 — 68
RIO (fgm ftm-fta pts) — Jacob Rowe 6 0-0 13, Dylan Freeman 4 0-0 8, Gavin Grams 3 0-0 7, Cody Bartelt 3 1-2 8, Pierson Schneider 8 3-5 20. Totals 24 4-7 56.
CAMBRIA-FRIESLAND — Cade Burmania 3 3-9 9, Owen Jones 1 2-2 4, Drake Burmania 4 3-4 12, Kobe Smit 5 4-6 17, Parker Quade 1 2-3 4, Griffin Hart 7 1-1 16, Gavin Winchell 2 0-0 6. Totals 23 15-25 68.
3-pointers: Rio 4 (Jacob Rowe 1, Gavin Grams 1, Cody Bartelt 1, Pierson Schneider 1), Cambria-Friesland 7 (Kobe Smit 3, Gavin Winchell 2, Drake Burmania 1, Griffin Hart 1). Total fouls: Rio 21, Cambria-Friesland 12. Fouled out: none.