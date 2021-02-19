PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Cambria-Friesland gets by rival Rio in regional semifinals

The play by Quade was the start of a 16-4 run for the Toppers, which ended on a 3-pointer from Smit that made it 31-18 with 5 minutes left in the half.

But once again Rio had an answer.

The Vikings would go on a 14-2 run to once again pull within a point at 33-32 on a layup by Rowe with just 15 seconds left in the half. The spurt also saw junior Gavin Grams drill a 3-pointer from the left corner. It was the second time Rio had got within a point after trailing by double digits, but Rio never was able to take the lead.

“Part of it is we dug a hole that we had to dig ourselves out of. A lot of times you exert the energy getting there, and you just can’t crawl out of it,” Rio head coach Tim Struck said. “And hats off to their kids for making shots when they needed to. There were some back-breaking 3s and layups in there. They made plays when they needed to.”

The Toppers closed the half when Smit buried a jumper with just 2 seconds left to give Cambria-Friesland a 35-32 lead heading to the locker room.

Cambria-Friesland head coach Derrick Smit said his upperclassmen know how to handle themselves when an opposing team makes a run.