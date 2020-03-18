PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Drew earns All-SCC second team honors for Westfield

One year after having an injury cut his junior season to just 10 games, Westfield senior Derek Drew bounced back to play a full season and lead the school’s boys basketball team to a turnaround campaign that saw the Pioneers win 11 more games than it did the previous year.

With Drew leading the way, Westfield finished the season 14-10 overall. That was a huge improvement over last season, when Westfield went 3-20 overall with Drew missing over half the season. The 14 wins for Westfield were the most wins in a season for the program since the Pioneers went 15-9 in 2013-14.

Drew’s efforts didn’t go unnoticed this season, as he was named to the All-South Central Conference second team the conference recently announced. Drew was the lone player for Westfield to earn all-conference honors.

Drew, a 6-foot-3 forward, led Westfield in scoring with 12.7 points per game, and was second on the team in rebounds with 7.8 boards per contest. Drew had a season-high 24 points in a 79-71 win over Omro on Dec. 5. He recorded four double-doubles on the season, including 10 points and 16 rebounds in a 48-26 season-opening win over Princeton/Green Lake on Nov. 26.

Drew also averaged 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game on the season.