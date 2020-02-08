PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Dry spell costs Portage in loss to Mount Horeb

Early on, Portage looked like a team that was more than capable of knocking off a Mount Horeb squad that had beat the Warriors by 37 points earlier this season, but one prolonged cold spell would end up sinking Portage’s chances.
The Warriors went over 9 minutes without scoring late in the first half, a stretch that saw Portage’s two-point lead turn into a 10-point hole. That was all Mount Horeb needed to pick up a 70-54 victory in a Badger North Conference game in Portage on Saturday afternoon.
“It was fairly similar to how we played the last month here,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said. “We’ve been very competitive for about two-thirds of the game, and then one run or two runs the other team makes that we have a hard time responding to. That was definitely the case today.”
Portage (2-13, 1-8 Badger North) got two straight 3-pointers from senior Brett Walker, who had a team-high 18 points, to take a 17-15 lead with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. After the second 3-pointer, Mount Horeb (9-7, 6-3) called a timeout to figure out how to take away Walker's open looks from the outside.
The Vikings did a better job contesting Walker’s shot opportunities the rest of the way, and Portage offensive dried up.
Portage went 9:40 before scoring again, with senior Matthew Miles, who finished with 12 points, knockin down a jumper to end the dry spell with 2:50 left in the half. During that time, the Vikings went on a 12-0 run to take a 27-17 lead. Mount Horeb senior Owen Ziegler, who finished with 15 points, scored the first seven points of the run.
Early in the second half, Mount Horeb junior Torin Hannah, who had a game-high 26 points, went on a person 6-0 run to give the Vikings a 40-26 lead. Just when it looked like Mount Horeb was going to run away with things, the Warriors reeled them back in.
You have free articles remaining.
A steal and layup by Portage sophomore Cooper Roberts cut the lead to 40-29. A few moments later Roberts hit nothing but net on a 3-pointer from the right corner to make it 42-32 with 13:30 left in the game. The Warriors continued to close the gap, getting a 3-pointer from junior Bennett Bass and a bucket on a baseline drive from Roberts to make it 44-37 with 12:00 to play.
Roberts gave Portage a boost, scoring all 12 of his points in the second half.
“He plays really, really hard. When he’s out there it is full go,” Berger said of Roberts. “He rebounds, he handles the ball. He’s a very good shooter, which is one thing that hasn’t been showcased quite yet. Today I know he hit two, but he’s a good player, and the biggest reason why is because he plays really, really hard.”
The Warriors were unable to get any closer the rest of the way. The game officially turned in Mount Horeb’s favor when Hannah drove the baseline on his way to throwing down a two-handed dunk. Then moments later, Mount Horeb sophomore Anthony Lange buried a corner 3-pointer to give the Vikings a 59-41 lead with 6:00 to go.
After Saturday’s loss, Portage’s fourth in a row, the Warriors have six games remaining on their schedule. Portage will play at DeForest on Tuesday before hosting Waunakee on Friday. Waunakee and DeForest are currently sitting first and second in the Badger North Conference.
With what’s left of the season, Berger wants to see his team clean up the mistakes that continue to crop up.
“The effort was great. What we need to focus on is mental focus, mental lock in,” Berger said. “We have a handful of turnovers that were unforced and unnecessary, and a handful of times defensively where miscommunication allows them to have an open shot. We’re not going to be perfect, but we’re trying to trim away on both sides of the ball and that changes 16 or 18 points to you’re in a five-point game down the stretch and you got a chance.
That’s really the biggest thing for us, it’s mental moments, because we don’t have a margin for error.”