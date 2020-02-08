PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Dry spell costs Portage in loss to Mount Horeb

Early on, Portage looked like a team that was more than capable of knocking off a Mount Horeb squad that had beat the Warriors by 37 points earlier this season, but one prolonged cold spell would end up sinking Portage’s chances.

The Warriors went over 9 minutes without scoring late in the first half, a stretch that saw Portage’s two-point lead turn into a 10-point hole. That was all Mount Horeb needed to pick up a 70-54 victory in a Badger North Conference game in Portage on Saturday afternoon.

“It was fairly similar to how we played the last month here,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said. “We’ve been very competitive for about two-thirds of the game, and then one run or two runs the other team makes that we have a hard time responding to. That was definitely the case today.”

Portage (2-13, 1-8 Badger North) got two straight 3-pointers from senior Brett Walker, who had a team-high 18 points, to take a 17-15 lead with 12 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half. After the second 3-pointer, Mount Horeb (9-7, 6-3) called a timeout to figure out how to take away Walker's open looks from the outside.

The Vikings did a better job contesting Walker’s shot opportunities the rest of the way, and Portage offensive dried up.