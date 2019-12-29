PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Fast start leads Sauk Prairie over Dodgeville

The Sauk Prairie High School boys basketball team came out of the holiday break healthy and flying.
The Eagles jumped out to a 20-0 lead Saturday and never looked back, claiming a 73-54 non-conference win over Dodgeville at Sauk Prairie High School.
"It’s nice to have a full roster for a change," said Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann, whose Eagles have dealt with early-season injuries to a number of key contributors. "In that beginning stretch our defense was the key. We got three — what we call turkeys... three stops in a row — to start the game and had six for the half. We are starting to compete with our defense."
Sauk Prairie (2-5) turned that defense into offense, as Brandt Wilson made back-to-back layups to give the Eagles a 6-0 lead and force a Dodgeville timeout 3 minutes, 29 seconds into the game.
The Eagles kept coming, as Ben German and Wilson made back-to-back 3-pointers, followed by a Wilson runner, a Trevor Spray three-point play and a Parker Breunig corner 3-pointer.
Dodgeville's Casey Weier ended the 20-0 run by making a 3-pointer with 9:09 remaining in the first half. The Dodgers (1-5) scored seven straight points before Breunig attacked, grabbing an offensive rebound and putting it back, then driving baseline for a layup to give Sauk Prairie a 24-7 advantage.
Spray and Wilson took control inside, each scoring on post ups and dominating the glass. Spray rebounded his own miss and put it back in, then Wilson and Spray each tipped in misses to give the Eagles a 34-10 advantage with 2:52 left in the half.
You have free articles remaining.
"Trevor and Brandt have been great for us," McGann said of the 6-foot-7 duo. "Each bring a lot of things to the table, and we are fortunate to have guys that set them up in good spots."
Sam Drescher assisted Garrett Hertzfeldt for a layup that gave Sauk Prairie a 37-11 halftime lead.
Spray carried the momentum into the second half. The senior sandwiched a 3-pointer between a pair of dunks to stretch the lead to 50-17.
Dodgeville, which was coming off a 59-51 win over Platteville on Dec. 19, got going offensively down the stretch, but Sauk Prairie held on for its second win in the past three games.
Peyton Tranel carried the Dodgers, making six 3-pointers on the way to scoring a game-high 26 points.
Spray paced the Eagles with 24 points, while Wilson added 15 points and Breunig chipped in 11 points.
Sauk Prairie, which entered the night averaging 47.2 points per game, scored a season-high 73 points. The Eagles hadn't hit the 70-point mark since the 2017-18 season, and hadn't scored more than 73 points since notching a 75-52 home win over River Valley on Jan. 26, 2016.
Sauk Prairie will return to Badger North Conference play with a Jan. 4 game at Beaver Dam. The Eagles were swept by the Golden Beavers last season, suffering a 64-46 home loss and a 57-37 road loss.
"I like where we are at," McGann said of the Eagles, who have lost conference games to Waunakee, Reedsburg and DeForest. "People might look at our record and say we are 1-3 in conference, but the three losses we have had have been to the three undefeated teams. One of them being a one-point loss on the road. When we play the way we know we are capable of, we can compete with anyone."
Follow Brock Fritz on Twitter @BrockFritz.