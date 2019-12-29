PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Fast start leads Sauk Prairie over Dodgeville

"I like where we are at," McGann said of the Eagles, who have lost conference games to Waunakee, Reedsburg and DeForest. "People might look at our record and say we are 1-3 in conference, but the three losses we have had have been to the three undefeated teams. One of them being a one-point loss on the road. When we play the way we know we are capable of, we can compete with anyone."