PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: First regional title in 20 years gives Necedah a shot at Onalaska Luther

“Stephen’s really grown into the playing time he’s gotten this year,” Saylor said of Daley, who is averaging 10.7 points in his first full year on varsity. “He anchors the top of our zone and the more active he is, the better we are defensively. On the offensive end, the same thing, the more active he is makes us dangerous. He’s our third leading scorer, and having three scorers makes you very difficult to defend, so he’s a very important key on both ends of the floor.”

Junior guard Noah Blum is adding 7.3 points per game, while Herreid chips in 7.1 points per game and a defensive mindset.

“He’s just a steady, lead-by-example kind of kid,” Saylor said of Herreid. “He’s one of the best defenders I’ve seen around this year; one of the best defenders we’ve had around the past couple years. He’s got such great length and explosion ... he brings a lot to us. If your leaders love playing defense and love getting after it on the defensive end, your team buys in. He’s the biggest part of that being the case for us. He’s a tremendous defender.”

The defensive buy-in was apparent during regionals, where the Cardinals received a bye before picking up a 60-36 win over No. 4 New Lisbon on Feb. 19 and a 68-46 win over No. 2 Hillsboro on Feb. 20.