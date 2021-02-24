PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: First regional title in 20 years gives Necedah a shot at Onalaska Luther

No one on the Necedah boys basketball team remembers the program’s last trip to sectionals.
Yet, the Cardinals knew how special it was to end a 19-year drought with a 68-46 home win over Hillsboro in Saturday’s regional final.
“They were excited, but since the last time we had the opportunity to reach sectionals was before they were born, it was lost on them in some ways,” said Necedah head coach Kris Saylor, who was an assistant on the 2001 team that ended its run with a 49-41 sectional semifinal loss to Seneca. “They’re just excited for the opportunity to be in this position.”
That opportunity is a No. 4 seed and a sectional semifinal matchup with Onalaska Luther (17-1) on Thursday. The winner will take on No. 2 Blair-Taylor (22-1) or No. 3 Iola-Scandinavia (14-3) in Saturday’s sectional final. The Cardinals (11-3) have taken their lumps to get to this point, as a majority of the veterans played big roles on the 2018-19 team that went 7-14.
“When they were freshmen, we played them all because that’s what we had. We had graduated pretty much everyone else the year before, so I knew they were pretty much going to be our core,” Saylor said of the current junior class, which provides leadership along with the Cardinals’ lone senior, Isaiah Herreid. “They were heavily undersized, but they were learning and they kept getting better and then we went on a winning streak and we ended up winning seven games. I don’t think we had any business doing that.”
They kept taking steps forward last season, improving to 14-9 but suffering a 62-47 loss to Belleville in their regional opener. They’ve continued to improve throughout 2020-21, starting 5-3 before winning six straight games to claim the eighth regional title in program history.
“They just kind of keep getting better, they make big jumps every year,” Saylor said of a group of Cardinals that the coaching staff knew was coming for years. “It’s a tight group. We knew we had a chance, as they got into high school and if they kept growing and developing, we knew we’d have a chance.
“Defensively, we’ve made some big, big strides this year. Last year we were OK defensively, but this year I’d say we’re above average and we’re getting close to where we want to be. We want to be elite, that’s our goal. We made a big jump there this year, and then offensively, just our individual offense has gotten so much better.”
That offensive improvement was crucial after the loss of Jaron Murphy, who graduated in 2020 as the program’s all-time leading scorer with 1,444 career points.
Landen Murphy is leading the way this winter, jumping up from 12.0 points per game as a sophomore to 16.3 points per game as a junior.
“He’s just a top-notch competitor,” Saylor said of Murphy, who had a game-high 19 points against Hillsboro. “He’s been tremendous on defense, but he’s also been our playmaker on offense. We know Luther’s going to focus on him, so we’ve really got to do a good job of getting him the ball without him expending a lot of energy. That’ll give us the best chance to get our offense initiated.”
The offense is also frequently initiated through a defense that has been adept at creating turnovers and keeping the opponent uncomfortable.
“When we’re really clicking, the big thing is we like to disrupt other teams, whether we’re creating turnovers or just making them take longer than they want,” Saylor said. “We might get some turnovers against Luther, but we’re not going to be able to pressure them like the teams we played last week necessarily, because they’re so much quicker with their guard play.
“But we still think we can disrupt them, and even though they’re 6-foot-6 or whatever in the middle, we think we can bother them enough. Rebounding is going to be a huge key.”
While Saylor says defense and rebounding is a team effort, 6-foot-3 junior Josiah Hansen will be crucial in Necedah getting stops against a Luther team that boasts a pair of 6-foot-7 players in junior Gavin Proudfoot (15.2 points per game) and senior Isaiah Loersch (7.7 ppg).
“One key for us is that Josiah Hansen can stay on the floor for us in the middle of our zone,” Saylor said of Hansen, who is also second on the team with 14.0 points per game. “If he’s on the zone, we’re significantly better. He’s so good defensively and such a good rebounder. So we’ve got to have him in there impacting the game.”
The Panthers also have length at the top of their zone, where 6-foot-3 junior Stephen Daley looks to disrupt.
“Stephen’s really grown into the playing time he’s gotten this year,” Saylor said of Daley, who is averaging 10.7 points in his first full year on varsity. “He anchors the top of our zone and the more active he is, the better we are defensively. On the offensive end, the same thing, the more active he is makes us dangerous. He’s our third leading scorer, and having three scorers makes you very difficult to defend, so he’s a very important key on both ends of the floor.”
Junior guard Noah Blum is adding 7.3 points per game, while Herreid chips in 7.1 points per game and a defensive mindset.
“He’s just a steady, lead-by-example kind of kid,” Saylor said of Herreid. “He’s one of the best defenders I’ve seen around this year; one of the best defenders we’ve had around the past couple years. He’s got such great length and explosion ... he brings a lot to us. If your leaders love playing defense and love getting after it on the defensive end, your team buys in. He’s the biggest part of that being the case for us. He’s a tremendous defender.”
The defensive buy-in was apparent during regionals, where the Cardinals received a bye before picking up a 60-36 win over No. 4 New Lisbon on Feb. 19 and a 68-46 win over No. 2 Hillsboro on Feb. 20.
“They were tight Friday, but Saturday they were pretty loose and ready to play. They were appreciative of the opportunity,” Saylor said of his players. “We knew our defense would be able to carry us a long way. We had a bye Tuesday and then Friday we thought New Lisbon played really well. They played hard and it was closer, then our defense just clamped down and let our offense kind of get into rhythm. On Saturday, our defense from the get-go got us up. We didn’t necessarily put them away early, but we just kept slugging away and pulling away. Our defense created some easy offensive baskets for us.”
Now they’ll look to slow down a Luther team that’s won eight straight games since its lone loss of the season — a 71-49 defeat at the hands of West Salem on Jan. 25. The Knights got through regionals with a 48-29 win over Melrose-Mindoro and a 67-61 win over Bangor. The Bangor game was just the Knights’ fourth single-digit win of the season, as they have an average margin of victory of 21.4 points per game.
Along with Proudfoot and Loersch, 6-foot-3 guard Isaiah Schwichtenberg and 6-foot-4 James Biedenbender are adding 10.4 and 9.7 points per game, respectively.
“They’ve got a lot of size, they’re athletic, they like to push the ball, although their scores aren’t through the roof,” Saylor said of Luther. “They’ve got some good size that we aren’t used to seeing.
“Our focus is to be aware of what we’re seeing from them as far as their athleticism and style of play, but mostly focusing on what we are and what we need to do to be successful.
“We’re just excited about the opportunity. We’re going to go out, play hard and enjoy ourselves.”