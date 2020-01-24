PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Fort Atkinson dominates inside to beat Baraboo in Badger Challenge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On the other end of the floor, Evans and the Blackhawks were dominating the glass to close the first half on a 16-0 run. Carson Baker scored inside in the closing seconds to give Fort Atkinson a 28-6 lead going into the locker room.

T-Birds adjusted on both ends of the floor in the second half. Gabe McReynolds scored inside, followed by a Peterson 3-pointer and a Max Koenig basket that brought Baraboo within 30-13. The T-Birds also showed different looks defensively, but could never cut into the deficit as Fort Atkinson held on for the wire-to-wire win.

The T-Birds made just 12 field goals and went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line. Peterson made two of Baraboo's four 3-pointers to finish with 13 points. Koenig chipped in eight points, while Williams and Philipp each had three, and McReynolds finished with two.

Evans was the only player in double figures for a balanced Fort Atkinson team that also got seven points apiece from Wixom and Caleb Haffelder.

Baraboo fell to 3-4 in non-conference games, while both of Fort Atkinson's wins this season have come against the T-Birds. The Blackhawks, who notched a 54-35 home win over Baraboo on Dec. 3, ended an 11-game losing streak by reaching the 50-point mark for just the second time in their last eight games.