PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Fort Atkinson dominates inside to beat Baraboo in Badger Challenge

MADISON — The Fort Atkinson prep boys basketball team controlled the paint Friday night.
Baraboo couldn’t do anything to move them, as the Blackhawks dominated inside on both ends of the floor to hand the Thunderbirds a 57-29 loss in the opening game of the Badger Challenge at Edgewood High School in Madison.
Baraboo’s zone defense forced the Blackhawks to put up 3-pointers, which they only made two of all night. But the first shot isn’t what killed the T-Birds, as Fort Atkinson controlled the offensive glass to create second-chance points.
It started right off the bat, as Greyson Wixom made a 3-pointer before a number of offensive rebounds brought Drew Evans to the free-throw line. The sophomore big man made them both to kick off a first half in which he controlled the paint to score 10 of his game-high 16 points.
Baraboo (3-11) was held scoreless for the opening 3 minutes, 50 seconds of action, a run that ended when Calvin Peterson hit a mid-range jumper to bring the T-Birds within 7-2.
Peterson added a free throw moments later, while Graham Langkamp assisted Jaykee Williams for a 3-pointer that cut the deficit to 12-6 with about 10 minutes remaining in the half. The T-Birds were held scoreless the rest of the way, as Fort Atkinson (2-11) forced them into jump shots that didn't fall.
You have free articles remaining.
On the other end of the floor, Evans and the Blackhawks were dominating the glass to close the first half on a 16-0 run. Carson Baker scored inside in the closing seconds to give Fort Atkinson a 28-6 lead going into the locker room.
T-Birds adjusted on both ends of the floor in the second half. Gabe McReynolds scored inside, followed by a Peterson 3-pointer and a Max Koenig basket that brought Baraboo within 30-13. The T-Birds also showed different looks defensively, but could never cut into the deficit as Fort Atkinson held on for the wire-to-wire win.
The T-Birds made just 12 field goals and went 1 of 2 from the free-throw line. Peterson made two of Baraboo's four 3-pointers to finish with 13 points. Koenig chipped in eight points, while Williams and Philipp each had three, and McReynolds finished with two.
Evans was the only player in double figures for a balanced Fort Atkinson team that also got seven points apiece from Wixom and Caleb Haffelder.
Baraboo fell to 3-4 in non-conference games, while both of Fort Atkinson's wins this season have come against the T-Birds. The Blackhawks, who notched a 54-35 home win over Baraboo on Dec. 3, ended an 11-game losing streak by reaching the 50-point mark for just the second time in their last eight games.
The teams also met in the 2019 Badger Challenge, when Baraboo claimed a 49-46 win.
The T-Birds will return to Badger North Conference action Jan. 31 at Mount Horeb. Baraboo will look to avoid a season sweep, having suffered a 57-36 home loss to the Vikings on Dec. 10.