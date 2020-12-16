 Skip to main content
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Foursome fuels Wisconsin Dells to 53-46 win over Reedsburg
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL | WISCONSIN DELLS 53, REEDSBURG 46

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Foursome fuels Wisconsin Dells to 53-46 win over Reedsburg

Brett Weiss

Brett Weiss, pictured in the regional finals last season, scored 15 points on Tuesday to lead Wisconsin Dells to a 69-65 win over host Reedsburg. The Chiefs are now 3-0 on the year. 

 DELLS EVENTS ARCHIVES

When members of the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team looked up at the scoreboard at halftime Tuesday night at Reedsburg Area High School, they saw a 3-point deficit.

Eighteen minutes later when they looked up, they saw a 7-point lead and a 53-46 victory.

Brett Weiss led the way for the Chiefs with 15 points, but Jacob Rockwell and Jace Knetter added 11 apiece and Barret Witt scored eight.

The win for the Chiefs was their third straight to open the season while the Beavers are off to a rocky start, having dropped to 1-4 with the defeat.

Wisconsin Dells also defeated Columbus last Thursday, getting 21 points from Witt to lead the way in a 58-53 victory over the visiting Cardinals.

Weiss added 11 points, Rockwell 10 and Knetter eight. The Cardinals were led by Will Cotter’s 23 points and 13 from Aaron Uttech.

WISCONSIN DELLS 53, REEDSBURG 46

Wisconsin Dells*24*29*—*53

Reedsburg*27*19*—*46

WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — Hoving 0 1-2 1; Knetter 4 0-0 11; Slack 1 0-0 3; Rockwell 3 2-6 11; Witt 4 0-2 8; Weiss 4 3-5 15; Nevar 2 0-0 4. Totals 18 6-15 53.

REEDSBURG— Campbell 4 1-3 9; Wais 4 1-1 12; Bestor 1 0-0 3; Dempsey 0 2-2 2; Tourdot 2 1-4 5; Peper 4 1-1 9; Molitor 2 2-2 6. Totals 17 8-13 46.

3-point goals: WD 8 (Weiss 4, Kretter 3, Slack); R 4 (Wais 3, Bestor 1). Total fouls: WD 13; R 13.

