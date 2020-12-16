PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Foursome fuels Wisconsin Dells to 53-46 win over Reedsburg

When members of the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball team looked up at the scoreboard at halftime Tuesday night at Reedsburg Area High School, they saw a 3-point deficit.

Eighteen minutes later when they looked up, they saw a 7-point lead and a 53-46 victory.

Brett Weiss led the way for the Chiefs with 15 points, but Jacob Rockwell and Jace Knetter added 11 apiece and Barret Witt scored eight.

The win for the Chiefs was their third straight to open the season while the Beavers are off to a rocky start, having dropped to 1-4 with the defeat.

Wisconsin Dells also defeated Columbus last Thursday, getting 21 points from Witt to lead the way in a 58-53 victory over the visiting Cardinals.

Weiss added 11 points, Rockwell 10 and Knetter eight. The Cardinals were led by Will Cotter’s 23 points and 13 from Aaron Uttech.

WISCONSIN DELLS 53, REEDSBURG 46

Wisconsin Dells*24*29*—*53

Reedsburg*27*19*—*46