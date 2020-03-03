PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Free throws fuels Westfield in win over Montello

WESTFIELD — Westfield got a game-high 26 points from junior Weston Hoffa and as a team made 30 of 43 free throw attempts on its way to a 72-54 victory over rival Montello in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal game in Westfield on Tuesday night.

Hoffa shot most of those free throws, as he finished 21 of 26 from the free throw line in the game. He was a perfect 10 of 10 on free throws in the first half, and then made 11 of 16 in the second half.

Montello (5-18), who shot just 11 free throws in the game — making five of them — pulled to within five points at 55-50 with 7 minutes remaining, but saw Westfield (14-9) go on a 7-0 run that allowed the Pioneers to take control. Senior Derek Drew, who finished with 11 points, had three points during the run for Westfield, while senior Camden Stampfl, who had 15 points, finished the spurt with a layup that made it 62-50 with 5:27 to play.

From there, Montello would never get the lead under double digits. After Montello senior Hunter Jones, who led the Hilltoppers with 15 points, scored to end the run, Westfield went on a 9-0 spurt to ice the Hilltoppers. All nine of Westfield’s points during the stretch came from the free throw line.