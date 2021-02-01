PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Frenetic defense, transition game helps Poynette top Pardeeville

POYNETTE — After giving up 62 points per game last season, improving on defense was one of the top emphases for Poynette boys basketball coach Cody Odegaard entering this season.
The Pumas have started to bear their claws and continued that trend Tuesday night against a fellow Columbia County foe. Like around the rest of the area, former adversaries have faced off throughout this season.
After a decade long hiatus, the Poynette and Pardeeville boys basketball teams hit the hardwood once again, with the Pumas caging the Bulldogs for a 72-51 non-conference win at Poynette High School. Senior Nik Feller tallied a game-high 23 points while Pardeeville got team-high 15 from junior Derek Lindert.
“I think they’re playing well; the guys are starting to understand their roles and understand that we need to get stops, rebound and get out in transition for us to be successful,” Odegaard said.
“I think the past couple games we’ve definitely locked down defensively. One half has always been better than the other, but for the most part, I think, we’ve been fairly solid at working on the defensive end and letting our offense come to us.”
That was on display to round out the first half as the Pumas (8-6) broke things open. After a left corner 3-pointer by junior Devin Seth pulled the Bulldogs with 15-10 with just under 10 minutes left in the opening stanza, Poynette started to heat up.
The Pumas proceeded to close race into halftime with a 21-8 run, including six points off of Bulldogs turnovers. Feller scored six points while senior Kelby Petersen added five of his 12 and senior Connor Petersen added five, including an old fashioned 3-point play with 1:56 left for a 36-14 lead — Poynette’s largest to that point.
“It’s huge and our defense is one of the factors for that. I think offensively we’re getting a lot better, but with getting stops on defense, we’re able to get out in transition and helps us get on runs,” Odegaard said.
While Poynette pressed plenty, Pardeeville coach Chris Lindert attributed the Bulldogs’ offensive woes to the Pumas’ half-court defense.
“We’d get into their defense, they were very active, would knock a lot of balls around and we missed some shots,” he said. “We didn’t handle getting bumped once in a while, but then they’re out and going. They got up and down the court and it hurt us.”
That speed allowed Poynette to keep pace with the Bulldogs (7-7) throughout the second half as Pardeeville fought to get back. The Dawgs clawed within 43-28 on a Derek Lindert layup with 12:35 remaining but Feller responded with a 3-pointer with just under 12 to go.
A fast break layup by Seth, who added 10, got the deficit back down to 15 at 48-31, but Poynette answered with an 8-2 spurt, capped off by a Riley Radewan layup with 7:20 to go, for a 54-33 lead. Pardeeville put together one final push, closing back within 60-41 with 4:16 to go on a short jumper from Hayden Guenther.
The junior was fouled on the play and the basket counted, but on the ensuing free throw, the official said Guenther was shooting two. His foul shot fell short and Pardeeville senior Peter Freye got the putback to fall with ease, but it was called a dead ball and possession awarded to Poynette on a jump ball.
“I just said ‘Why can’t he just get his free throw?’ Maybe that was the correct call, but it’s unfortunate because it’s their mistake and our kids are the ones who get punished,” Chris Lindert said.
Pardeeville ultimately whittled the lead back down to 18 at 67-49 after a Brandon Hohn 3-pointer with 1:38 to go, but it was too little too late. Sophomore Aiden Klosky added 10 points for the Pumas, while Freye added six for the Bulldogs.
It’s been a difficult stretch for Pardeeville, which has lost five of seven, including two weeks off due to COVID-related issues.
“I think the kids lose their legs a little bit, which contributes to the lack of shooting, because you’re legs are tired and your shooting isn’t quite there. It all contributes to it,” Chris Lindert said. “It’s tough but the game’s easy if you make shots.”
Pardeeville will have plenty of chances to see the ball go through the hoop with seven games over the next nine days, starting with a trip to Fall River on Tuesday. As for the Pumas, Odegaard was pleased with the team’s defensive effort, as well as the offensive improvement with an eye on a continued grind.
He also has his eyes on future match-ups between the Columbia County neighbors separated by just 14 miles. Odegaard, a 2010 Poynette grad, played the Bulldogs every year during his high school career, something he hopes to spark again next season.
“It’s a Columbia County (game), a 15-20 minute drive and it’s like us going to Portage,” he said. “A lot of people show up, two close teams and hopefully going forward we can get them on our schedule and play them a bit more.”
POYNETTE 72, PARDEEVILLE 51</&hspag4>
Pardeeville 18 33 — 51
Poynette 36 36 — 72
PARDEEVILLE (fg ft-fta pts) — Hohn 1 0-2 3, Freye 3 0-0 6, Smith 1 0-2 2, Lancelle 2 0-0 4, Seth 4 1-2 10, Burns 2 0-0 5, Guenther 1 0-2 2, Lindert 5 4-5 15, Palen 0 4-4 4. Totals 19 9-17 51.
POYNETTE — K. Petersen 5 2-2 12, B. Chadwick 1 0-0 2, McCormick 2 0-0 4, Pickarts 1 0-0 3, T. Chadwick 1 0-0 2, Klosky 2 6-8 10, Radewan 2 0-0 4, Keller 0 2-2 2, Feller 9 2-6 23, C. Petersen 3 2-3 7. Totals 26 14-21 72.
3-point goals: Par 4 (Hohn, Seth, Burns, Lindert); Poy 6 (Feller 3, K. Petersen 2, Pickarts 1). Total fouls: Par 16; Poy 15.