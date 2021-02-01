PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Frenetic defense, transition game helps Poynette top Pardeeville

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The junior was fouled on the play and the basket counted, but on the ensuing free throw, the official said Guenther was shooting two. His foul shot fell short and Pardeeville senior Peter Freye got the putback to fall with ease, but it was called a dead ball and possession awarded to Poynette on a jump ball.

“I just said ‘Why can’t he just get his free throw?’ Maybe that was the correct call, but it’s unfortunate because it’s their mistake and our kids are the ones who get punished,” Chris Lindert said.

Pardeeville ultimately whittled the lead back down to 18 at 67-49 after a Brandon Hohn 3-pointer with 1:38 to go, but it was too little too late. Sophomore Aiden Klosky added 10 points for the Pumas, while Freye added six for the Bulldogs.

It’s been a difficult stretch for Pardeeville, which has lost five of seven, including two weeks off due to COVID-related issues.

“I think the kids lose their legs a little bit, which contributes to the lack of shooting, because you’re legs are tired and your shooting isn’t quite there. It all contributes to it,” Chris Lindert said. “It’s tough but the game’s easy if you make shots.”