PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Funmaker, Millard picked to play in WBCA All-Star Games

Wisconsin Dells seniors Bryson Funmaker and Sam Millard may not have got the opportunity to finish their prep basketball seasons after the current COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball season just two days before the Chiefs were to play in a Division 3 sectional championship game, but both players will get the chance to play one more high school game.
Funmaker and Millard were recently selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games. Funmaker and Millard will be teammates on the Division 3 red team for the Division 3 boys game, which is scheduled to be played at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.
Funmaker shared South Central Conference Player of the Year honors alongside Mauston senior Cade Hall this season. The 5-foot-9 guard led the Chiefs in scoring, averaging a team-high 11.5 points per game, shooting 39.1% on 3-pointers and an 46.3% from the field overall. Funmaker, who added 2.2 assists per game, scored in double-figures 17 times, including a career-high 24 points in the Chiefs’ 54-37 win over Mauston on Jan. 24.
Along with his offensive stats, Funmaker was also a force on defense using his agility to average 3 steals per game. Coupled with his 75 steals, he forced 65 deflections and also snagged 2.8 rebounds per game.
Right alongside Funmaker was Millard, who was a lethal inside-out threat for the Chiefs. The 6-foot-8 forward added 11.4 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field, but also shot 40.4% from behind the arc.
Millard, who grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game, hit double figures a team-high 18 times. He poured in a career-high 31 points in the Dells’ 74-55 win over Columbus on Dec. 3, and also had 23 points in a 65-51 win over Reedsburg on Jan. 21.
Millard, a UW-Platteville commit, was also active around the rim, finishing with a team-high 27 blocks.
The WBCA All-Star Games are scheduled to be held over two days, with five girls games on Friday, June 19, followed by the five boys games on June 20. According to a statement posted on the WBCA web site, the All-Star Games are still scheduled to take place, but the WBCA will “monitor the recommendations and mandates from our health and government officials” regarding the COVID-19 pandemic.
If the June dates do not work for the All-Star Games, the WBCA’s statement says the plan will be to postpone the games, with hopes of playing the games later in the summer.
