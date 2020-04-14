PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Funmaker, Millard picked to play in WBCA All-Star Games

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wisconsin Dells seniors Bryson Funmaker and Sam Millard may not have got the opportunity to finish their prep basketball seasons after the current COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Wisconsin Dells boys basketball season just two days before the Chiefs were to play in a Division 3 sectional championship game, but both players will get the chance to play one more high school game.

Funmaker and Millard were recently selected to play in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games. Funmaker and Millard will be teammates on the Division 3 red team for the Division 3 boys game, which is scheduled to be played at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 20 at JustAgame Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells.

Funmaker shared South Central Conference Player of the Year honors alongside Mauston senior Cade Hall this season. The 5-foot-9 guard led the Chiefs in scoring, averaging a team-high 11.5 points per game, shooting 39.1% on 3-pointers and an 46.3% from the field overall. Funmaker, who added 2.2 assists per game, scored in double-figures 17 times, including a career-high 24 points in the Chiefs’ 54-37 win over Mauston on Jan. 24.

Along with his offensive stats, Funmaker was also a force on defense using his agility to average 3 steals per game. Coupled with his 75 steals, he forced 65 deflections and also snagged 2.8 rebounds per game.