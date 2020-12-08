PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lindert hits 1,000 career points as Pardeeville pummels Fall River

PARDEEVILLE — Since donning a Bulldogs uniform, Derek Lindert has been a scoring machine for the Pardeeville boys basketball team.
On Tuesday night, the 6-foot-1 guard took his offensive prowess to the next level.
Lindert scored a game-high 17 points to lead undefeated Pardeeville past Fall River in a Trailways West Conference tilt, 78-39, and in doing so, surpassed the 1,000-point milestone, an accomplishment even more amazing considering he’s still a junior and just 50 games into his career.
Lindert wasted no time in erasing any suspense on if he would reach the mark. He hit a 3-pointer to start the Bulldogs scoring in the opening minute, and for the record, he became the eighth player in program history to break the 1,000-point threshold at the 15-minute, 47-second mark of the game with another triple.
As for any suspense in the outcome of the game that was quickly erased, too, when the Bulldogs (4-0, 3-0 Trailways West) left the Pirates in the dust by taking commanding 31-2 lead deep into the first half.
The Pirates’ (0-2, 0-2) first field goal didn’t come until nearly seven minutes were gone in the first half and Pardeeville already holding a 13-0 lead.
Things didn’t get any better in the second half for the Pirates as Pardeeville led by as many as 41.
“For whatever reason we just didn’t come out with any energy,” said Fall River coach Arnie Oelke. “I just didn’t see this coming at all.”
The Pirates were led by junior Jordan Landvatter, who finished the night with nine points on three 3-pointers as Fall River was kept without a double-digit scorer.
For coach and father Chris Lindert, having a front row seat to his son’s accomplishments has been extra special
Support Local Journalism
“This is special,” said Chris Lindert. “He’s my third son that I’ve coached. … I’m really proud of Derek. He’s worked really and has had an injury that set him back and he’s just sort of getting through it right now. He’s just doing what he can to help us win.”
His team’s start against the Pirates was also special to the coach.
“We’ve got a good mixture around him (Derek). The kids are playing hard. They realize that we have to play defense and I think it showed in the first half.”
The Bulldogs raced into halftime with a 37-11 lead and put things on cruise control the final 18 minutes. Alongside Lindert, Pardeeville had two other players in double figures as senior Nic Burns finished with 14 and junior Devin Seth finished with 12.
Seniors Peter Freye (9), Hayden Guenther (8) and Tyler Schommer (8) also pushed double-figures for the Bulldogs, who hit on 27 of 35 shots from the foul line.
Pardeeville will look to stay unbeaten on Friday when it travels to Markesan, while Fall River will host Princeton/Green Lake in its home opener.
PARDEEVILLE 78, FALL RIVER 39</&hspag4>
Fall River 11 28 — 39
Pardeeville 37 41 — 78
FALL RIVER (fg ft-fta pts) — Tavs 0 0-1 0, Osterhaus 2 1-2 6, Rauls 3 0-1 6, Neuman 0 0-2 0, Blevins 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Nelson 3 1-4 7, Vieth 2 1-2 5, Landvatter 3 0-0 9, Schultz-Wiersma 1 0-0 2. Totals 16 3-13 39.
PARDEEVILLE — Hohn 1 2-2 4, Freye 3 3-6 9, Smith 0 1-3 1, Lancelle 1 0-0 3, Seth 4 3-3 12, Burns 3 6-9 14, Guenther 3 2-2 8, Schommer 2 4-4 8, Lindert 5 4-4 17, Palen 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 27-35 78.
3-point goals: FR 4 (Landvatter 3, Osterhaus 1), P 7 (Lindert 3, Burns 2, Seth 1, Lancelle 1). Total fouls: FR 22, P 16. Fouled out: FR (Neuman, Dauman).
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!