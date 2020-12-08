PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lindert hits 1,000 career points as Pardeeville pummels Fall River

“For whatever reason we just didn’t come out with any energy,” said Fall River coach Arnie Oelke. “I just didn’t see this coming at all.”

The Pirates were led by junior Jordan Landvatter, who finished the night with nine points on three 3-pointers as Fall River was kept without a double-digit scorer.

For coach and father Chris Lindert, having a front row seat to his son’s accomplishments has been extra special

“This is special,” said Chris Lindert. “He’s my third son that I’ve coached. … I’m really proud of Derek. He’s worked really and has had an injury that set him back and he’s just sort of getting through it right now. He’s just doing what he can to help us win.”

His team’s start against the Pirates was also special to the coach.

“We’ve got a good mixture around him (Derek). The kids are playing hard. They realize that we have to play defense and I think it showed in the first half.”

The Bulldogs raced into halftime with a 37-11 lead and put things on cruise control the final 18 minutes. Alongside Lindert, Pardeeville had two other players in double figures as senior Nic Burns finished with 14 and junior Devin Seth finished with 12.