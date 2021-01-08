PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi gets late edge over Portage in grind-it-out affair

Lodi junior Erik Lincoln snared the carom and split the ensuing free throws to stretch the lead to five and salt things away.

“Those types of kids are just tough to cover and we needed a tough bucket. I thought we had a few of them down the very end there, we just couldn’t get quite on to go,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said.

Lodi took a 21-20 lead into halftime, something that was indicative of what followed in the second half. A 3-pointer by Roberts from the left wing gave Portage the lead right back at 23-21 with 17:10 remaining but neither team seized on the momentum with the lead never growing over two until Ring’s free throws with just under a minute remaining.

Both had their chances though, something that encouraged Berger following the team’s lengthy layoff, having last played on Dec. 22. Despite coming out on the short end, Portage held the Blue Devils below their scoring average and had just 15 turnovers on offense.

“We have to just focus on getting a little bit better, in a whole bunch of spots, and it’s easier said than done,” he said. “It’s no one kid or one thing that’s going to be the reason, it’s going to be just progressively getting better. There’s a lot of things we did do better, so hopefully we just learn from it and are ready to go next week.”