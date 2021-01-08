PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Lodi gets late edge over Portage in grind-it-out affair

Sometimes a team can find itself in a virtual boxing match where one crucial blow seems to just be out of reach.
The Portage and Lodi boys basketball teams have been no strangers to that this season as the both the Warriors and Blue Devils have played in a number of tight affairs. The pair of Columbia County foes found themselves in another back-and-forth contest Friday night, one that ultimately went the Blue Devils’ way as Lodi edged out a 52-48 win over Portage.
Senior Trey Traeder scored a team-high 14 points and junior Brady Ring added 12 off the bench, including 10 in the second half, to give the Blue Devils their fourth straight win in the series.
“It’s nice. They’ve been grinding, they, actually, were able to rely on their defense a little bit tonight and Portage is a physical (team),” Lodi interim head coach Ben Leistico said. “We didn’t handle their pressure well inside the lane, but to gut it out, they did a great job. It was just one of those ‘You never apologize for winning’ types of games.”
The two teams were neck-and-neck over the course of the first half which carried into a 12-round second half that featured 15 lead changes, seven ties and no lead greater than four until the final seconds. After toiling way through the first 15-plus minutes, Portage junior Cooper Roberts split a pair of free throws with 2 minutes, 43 seconds to play to knot the game at 45.
Portage (1-7) called a full timeout after Roberts, who scored a game-high 16 points, sank the second foul shot. Lodi (5-2) made the most of the respite however as Ring gave the Blue Devils for good on their ensuing possession.
The 6-foot-3 guard was able to drive the baseline and muscled in a layup with 2:15 to go to give Lodi a 47-45 lead.
“Brady has been struggling for his right now, and it was good to see him get the baseline, find his feet, go up and score. It’s good to see him come off the bench, and with him and Trey, they’re a tough duo to guard against,” Leistico said.
While the offense wasn’t able to seize on its momentum with junior Owen Wendt missing a mid-range jumper on Lodi’s next trip up the floor, the Blue Devils defense fed off the energy.
Lodi forced Portage senior Hayes Hensler into a difficult mid-range jumper that clanged off the iron, while Roberts missed on a jumper of his own from the right of the lane with 1 minute to go. The Blue Devils corralled the rebound and took a full timeout of its own with 52.1 seconds to go.
Ring was fouled seconds later and sank both shots from the charity stripe with 39.2 seconds left for a 49-45 lead. The teams traded free throws from there to keep the lead at four before another empty possession put the first nails in the coffin for the Warriors as junior Erik Brouette missed on a 3-pointer from the left wing.
Lodi junior Erik Lincoln snared the carom and split the ensuing free throws to stretch the lead to five and salt things away.
“Those types of kids are just tough to cover and we needed a tough bucket. I thought we had a few of them down the very end there, we just couldn’t get quite on to go,” Portage coach Darrin Berger said.
Lodi took a 21-20 lead into halftime, something that was indicative of what followed in the second half. A 3-pointer by Roberts from the left wing gave Portage the lead right back at 23-21 with 17:10 remaining but neither team seized on the momentum with the lead never growing over two until Ring’s free throws with just under a minute remaining.
Both had their chances though, something that encouraged Berger following the team’s lengthy layoff, having last played on Dec. 22. Despite coming out on the short end, Portage held the Blue Devils below their scoring average and had just 15 turnovers on offense.
“We have to just focus on getting a little bit better, in a whole bunch of spots, and it’s easier said than done,” he said. “It’s no one kid or one thing that’s going to be the reason, it’s going to be just progressively getting better. There’s a lot of things we did do better, so hopefully we just learn from it and are ready to go next week.”
Brouette and Hensler added nine and eight points, respectively, while senior Cayden Coddington added eight for the Blue Devils, who won their third straight game. Leistico lauded the work of the Lodi seniors in keeping the team’s spirits up and is confident the group isn’t done yet.
“I think we still have a lot of cream left to rise to the top yet.”
LODI 52, PORTAGE 48
Lodi 21 31 — 52
Portage 20 28 — 48
LODI (fg ft-fta pts) — Wendt 1 2-2 4; Traeder 5 3-4 14; Q. Faust 0 2-2 2; Ring 3 6-8 12; Coddington 3 2-2 8; Lincoln 2 2-7 6; Alsaker 2 0-0 4; Meier 1 0-0 2. Totals 17 17-25 52.
PORTAGE — Brouette 2 3-4 9; Schuette 1 1-2 4; Hammer 2 0-0 5; Reichhoff 2 0-0 6; Hensler 3 2-2 8; Roberts 5 5-8 16. Totals 15 11-16 48.
3-point goals: L 1 (Traeder 1); P 7 (Brouette 2, Reichhoff 2, Schuette 1, Hammer 1, Roberts 1). Total fouls: L 14; P 19.