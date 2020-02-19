PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston falters is second half in loss to La Crosse Logan

So no, La Crosse Logan’s record wouldn’t indicate a tough challenge on the surface, but the Rangers featured one of the most talented rosters Mauston will compete against all season.

After trailing 32-30 at halftime, the Golden Eagles came out of the locker room strong to start the second half and seized a small lead. However, there was a lengthy stretch in the second half where a healthy majority of Logan’s possessions ended at the free-throw line due to the officials’ liberal use of the whistle.

As the Rangers racked up the trips to the charity stripe, Mauston couldn’t do the same on the other end and its offense sputtered down the stretch. As a result, La Crosse Logan pulled away to a fairly comfortable lead that yielded a double-digit victory.

On the whole game, the free-throw discrepancy wasn’t egregious: the Rangers shot 26 free throws and the Golden Eagles attempted 23. But in the second half, Logan held a 22-13 advantage in free throw attempts.

Though the second-half foul fest was unquestionably frustrating, Mauston head coach Gil Saylor emphasized the importance of his team improving their positioning on defense rather than bashing the refs.