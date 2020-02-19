PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston falters is second half in loss to La Crosse Logan

Early in the second half, the Golden Eagles were in prime position to pick up a non-conference win over a Division 2 opponent. A shaky final stretch — featuring fouls galore — doomed them to an 11-point loss.
La Crosse Logan (4-14) bounced back from a second-half deficit and pulled away to a 71-60 win over the Golden Eagles (12-6) in their non-conference clash Thursday, February 13 in Mauston.
For Logan, Jacksun Hamilton poured in a game-high 24 points while Floyd Thomas and Jhakai Funches added 13 points apiece. Mauston’s Cade Hall and Adon Saylor finished with 23 and 15 points, respectively.
The Rangers came into the night sporting a lackluster 3-14 overall record, but just looking at that would undersell the sort of challenge they presented for Mauston. For one, La Crosse Logan is a larger Division 2 school playing in one of the state’s better conferences: the Mississippi Valley Conference.
Head just three miles north from Logan High School into the neighboring city of Onalaska and you’ll find the formidable three-time state champion Onalaska Hilltoppers. And the Rangers crosstown rivals in the southern part of the city — the La Crosse Central Red Raiders — won a state title just three years ago and their roster currently features Wisconsin Badgers commits Johnny and Jordan Davis.
Currently, Onalaska (19-1) and La Crosse Central (15-5) are ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the state among Division 2 teams in the most recent WisSports.net coaches’ poll.
So no, La Crosse Logan’s record wouldn’t indicate a tough challenge on the surface, but the Rangers featured one of the most talented rosters Mauston will compete against all season.
After trailing 32-30 at halftime, the Golden Eagles came out of the locker room strong to start the second half and seized a small lead. However, there was a lengthy stretch in the second half where a healthy majority of Logan’s possessions ended at the free-throw line due to the officials’ liberal use of the whistle.
As the Rangers racked up the trips to the charity stripe, Mauston couldn’t do the same on the other end and its offense sputtered down the stretch. As a result, La Crosse Logan pulled away to a fairly comfortable lead that yielded a double-digit victory.
On the whole game, the free-throw discrepancy wasn’t egregious: the Rangers shot 26 free throws and the Golden Eagles attempted 23. But in the second half, Logan held a 22-13 advantage in free throw attempts.
Though the second-half foul fest was unquestionably frustrating, Mauston head coach Gil Saylor emphasized the importance of his team improving their positioning on defense rather than bashing the refs.
“You’ve got to be able to move your feet (on defense) and moving your feet against athletic kids is a challenge,” Saylor said. “They put a lot of pressure on us because of their speed and their athleticism and we just weren’t able to respond to it. That’s why this is a really good game for us. We’ve got to get into better position and get our hands up is what the refs are telling us. So we’ll have to watch film and improve our defense.”
The loss did snap a four-game winning streak for the Golden Eagles, but a stout test from a Division 2 foe can pay dividends with postseason play quickly approaching. Mauston quickly rebounded two days later with a narrow 71-69 road win over Gale-Ettrick Trempealeau on Saturday followed by a convincing 74-57 win over Richland Center Tuesday night in its final home game of the regular season.
