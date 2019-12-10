PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston falters late in season-opening loss to La Crosse Aquinas

A roster that’s not loaded with experience can lead to difficult learning experiences early in the year. Mauston found that out in its season opener.
La Crosse Aquinas (1-0) survived a blown lead to sneak past the Golden Eagles (0-1) late 48-45 in their season-opening clash Tuesday, December 3 in Mauston.
The Blugolds raced out to an early lead in the first half to put the Golden Eagles on their heels right away. After trailing by 10 early on, Mauston was able to chip away a bit at the deficit and went into the locker room at halftime down 22-17.
“Just not real good execution, not feeling comfortable with our movement,” Mauston head coach Gil Saylor said of his team’s slow first-half start. “A lot of guys standing and watching, not sure what their role is — which is going to happen in situations like this when you have so many new players.
“We came back from that (early deficit) really well, which I knew we were going to.”
Led by a stellar scoring performance from senior guard Cade Hall, the Golden Eagles kept chipping away in the second half, seized the lead and eventually built it up to a nine-point advantage.
Having passed the midway point in the second half, the Blugolds responded with a comeback bid of their own. They eventually knotted things up at 44-44 with 1:48 remaining on a three-pointer courtesy of senior guard Quinn Miskowski.
Mauston would retake a 45-44 lead when Hall split a pair of free throws with 1:15 to go. Hall corralled a loose ball following a miss on the ensuing Aquinas possession. However, the Golden Eagles endured a costly turnover with 26.7 seconds left to hand the ball back to the Blugolds and a precarious one-point lead.
You have free articles remaining.
A foul sent Aquinas junior guard/forward Joseph Savoldelli to the line with 19 seconds remaining. Savoldelli calmly sank both free throws to put the Blugolds ahead 46-45. On the next Mauston possession, Hall missed a potential go-ahead jumper that was rebounded by Aquinas. Senior forward/guard Gavin Wetzel was sent to the line for a one-and-one opportunity with seven seconds to go.
Wetzel missed the front end, but the Blugolds came up with a pivotal offensive board. Miskowski was fouled and buried a pair of free throws with just 2.3 seconds left to extend the advantage to 48-45.
Following a timeout, the Golden Eagles attempted a Hail Mary pass to set up a potential game-tying three, but it was swatted away and recovered by Aquinas as the final buzzer sounded.
On the game, Mauston was a respectable 10 of 15 at the free-throw line. But a few of those misses came in the waning minutes of the game. Meanwhile, the Blugolds were a pedestrian 6 of 13 at the charity stripe, but sank 4 of 5 at the very end to take the lead and salt away the game.
“We missed free throws,” Saylor said. “If the guys shooting free throws make them like I know they’re capable, we actually win tonight.”
Hall led the way with a game-high 30 points for the Golden Eagles. Sophomore point guard Adon Saylor added six points, senior forward Gage Kobylski finished with four points, senior guard Wyatt Massey had three points and senior forward Trey Honnold chipped in two points to round out the Mauston scoring.
For Aquinas, Miskowski and Savoldelli led the way with 18 and 13 points, respectively.
Any game where you have a lead in the final minute and end up losing will leave a sour taste in your mouth afterward. But despite some rough patches throughout, Saylor was still pleased with the resilience he saw from a fairly inexperienced team to open the season, even if featured a bitter conclusion.
“I’m not overly disappointed seeing it’s the first game for so many guys,” Saylor said. “But you never want to lose a game where we were in a position to win it after doing a lot of good things.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.