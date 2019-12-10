PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston falters late in season-opening loss to La Crosse Aquinas

A roster that’s not loaded with experience can lead to difficult learning experiences early in the year. Mauston found that out in its season opener.

La Crosse Aquinas (1-0) survived a blown lead to sneak past the Golden Eagles (0-1) late 48-45 in their season-opening clash Tuesday, December 3 in Mauston.

The Blugolds raced out to an early lead in the first half to put the Golden Eagles on their heels right away. After trailing by 10 early on, Mauston was able to chip away a bit at the deficit and went into the locker room at halftime down 22-17.

“Just not real good execution, not feeling comfortable with our movement,” Mauston head coach Gil Saylor said of his team’s slow first-half start. “A lot of guys standing and watching, not sure what their role is — which is going to happen in situations like this when you have so many new players.

“We came back from that (early deficit) really well, which I knew we were going to.”

Led by a stellar scoring performance from senior guard Cade Hall, the Golden Eagles kept chipping away in the second half, seized the lead and eventually built it up to a nine-point advantage.