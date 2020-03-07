PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston holds off Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau to advance to regional finals

It took until the very last seconds to finally ice the game away, but Mauston outlasted Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau to move on to the regional finals.

The third-seeded Golden Eagles (16-7) survived a serious rally attempt by the sixth-seeded Red Hawks (13-11) to tally a 70-66 win in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal matchup Friday, March 6 at Mauston High School.

The final margin wound up being close, but Mauston controlled the game nearly wire to wire and held a double-digit lead for much of the night.

The Golden Eagles seized an early lead before Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau used an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 20-18 with roughly 6.5 minutes remaining in the first half. Mauston answered right back with a 21-8 run of its own to extend the lead out to 41-26 at halftime.

Both teams got off to sluggish starts offensively in the second half. Once things settled in, the Golden Eagled led by as much as 16 before the Red Hawks began their march back into the game.