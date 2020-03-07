PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston holds off Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau to advance to regional finals

It took until the very last seconds to finally ice the game away, but Mauston outlasted Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau to move on to the regional finals.
The third-seeded Golden Eagles (16-7) survived a serious rally attempt by the sixth-seeded Red Hawks (13-11) to tally a 70-66 win in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal matchup Friday, March 6 at Mauston High School.
The final margin wound up being close, but Mauston controlled the game nearly wire to wire and held a double-digit lead for much of the night.
The Golden Eagles seized an early lead before Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau used an 8-2 run to cut the deficit to 20-18 with roughly 6.5 minutes remaining in the first half. Mauston answered right back with a 21-8 run of its own to extend the lead out to 41-26 at halftime.
Both teams got off to sluggish starts offensively in the second half. Once things settled in, the Golden Eagled led by as much as 16 before the Red Hawks began their march back into the game.
The visitors utilized a 21-10 to significantly slash into the Mauston advantage and trailed 56-51 with 4:12 left in regulation. At that point, the Golden Eagles rose to the occasion defensively with a string of huge defensive stops that included several steals and blocks. They parlayed those defensive stops into trips to the free-throw line, helping them push the lead back out further to 64-54 with 1:26 to go.
But again, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau continued to chip away in the closing minutes. On a late possession, the Red Hawks missed several shots but continued to corral offensive rebounds until Sawyer Schmidt splashed a 3-pointer with six seconds left. That cut the Mauston lead to 69-66, making it a one-possession game for the first time in the second half.
The Red Hawks then fouled Cade Hall, sending him to the line with 2.8 seconds remaining and a chance to finally ice the game away for good. A couple possessions earlier, Hall had missed a couple free throws. He then missed the first attempt with the Golden Eagles up three.
Several minutes earlier, Hall was fighting for a loose ball and had his shoulder banged up. So did tweaking his shoulder affect those free throws?
You have free articles remaining.
“No, I just missed those,” Hall said with a wry smile. “I don’t miss four in a row often, so I knew one of them had to go.”
Hall still had one more crack at making it a two-possession game. He didn’t let the opportunity go to waste, sinking the second free throw — and looking visibly relieved afterward — to bring the game to its final score of 70-66.
Hall tallied a game-high 28 points and Gage Kobylski dropped 24 points for the Golden Eagles in the win. For the Red Hawks, Schmidt and Grant Beirne finished with 24 and 21 points, respectively.
In an early regular-season meeting on February 15 in Gale, Mauston escaped with a narrow 71-69 victory. It wasn’t much easier this time around.
“That’s a tournament game for you against a really, really good team,” said Mauston head coach Gil Saylor, who noted the Railroaders are much more difficult test than their six seed would suggest. “Their record is misleading. They really play up and early on they took a couple losses when they didn’t shoot well. I felt they were the best team in the (Coulee Conference) and just ended up finishing second.”
The Golden Eagles now advance to the regional finals to face the second-seeded Altoona Railroaders (16-6), who topped No. 7 seed Elk Mound 56-45 Friday night, Saturday, March 7 at 7 p.m.
That means Friday night’s win over the Red Hawks was officially the final time the Mauston seniors would play on their home court.
“It was amazing. I loved every second of it,” said Mauston senior guard Isaac Saylor. “I would’ve loved to play here again. We just have to go (to Altoona) and take care of business.”
The Golden Eagles played at Altoona back on January 3, which resulted in the Railroaders winning 66-54. Additionally, these two teams met in the regional semifinals two years ago, where Mauston let a 17-point lead slip away and lost an 84-83 heartbreaker.
A win Saturday night would propel them to sectionals for the first time since their Cinderella run to the sectional finals as a five seed in 2017. Perhaps even a little more than usual, Saylor is desperately hoping to see his team’s season continue. He’s certainly not ready to be done coaching this huge group of 10 seniors on the roster.
“I don’t want this thing to end,” Saylor said. “It’s so special. I’ve been coaching them since kindergarten and we’ve had 13 years together. They’re so all in on this that I don’t want it to end for them.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.