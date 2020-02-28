PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston loses to Wisconsin Dells, settles for second place in SCC

The run began with a putback bucket by senior Dylan Nevar before Funmaker drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key. Funmaker would add a free throw before Rockwell scored on consecutive possessions while driving to the basket, giving Wisconsin Dells a 34-20 lead with 11 minutes, 30 seconds left in the game.

Mauston (15-7, 8-2) would trim the Wisconsin Dells’ lead down to 36-26 on a turnaround jumper by senior Gage Kobylski with 8:50 to play, but the Chiefs once again responded, with Funmaker scoring the first five points of a 7-0 run that also included a layup from senior Riley Eck that made it 43-26 with 7:05 to go.

Hall tried to keep the Golden Eagles in the game. He would hit 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to pull the Golden Eagles to with 10 points at 48-38 with 4:35 left, but the Chiefs outscored Mauston 14-5 the rest of the way to seal the victory.

Mauston will now shift its focus towards the postseason. The Golden Eagles are the No. 3 seed in their sectional grouping and will open up at home against either No. 11 seed Nekoosa or No. 6 seed Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in a regional semifinal on Friday, March 6. Mauston won both regular season games against Nekoosa this season by an average of 32 points. Mauston won at Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 71-69 on Feb. 15.

If Mauston wins on Friday, it would advance to the regional championship game to be played on Saturday, March 7. That game would most likely be played on the road at No. 2 seed Altoona. Mauston lost at Altoona 66-54 back on Jan. 3. If Mauston can win the regional championship, a third game against Wisconsin Dells could come in a sectional semifinal on Thursday, March 12 in Baraboo.

