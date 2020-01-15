PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston pulls away from Westfield in second half on its way to a win

“He can’t stop moving. He can’t sit still. It’s like watching (former player) Keinan (Fassett) play,” Saylor said. “He’s all over the place and his minutes were really, really good. From the beginning of the year, he used to be able to play one or two minutes and now it’s stretching him out longer and he’s making better decisions. To have Kraig and Dawson and Trey come in and fill that void tonight, it was huge.”

Though Armstrong wound up playing a larger role than he might’ve expected a few days ago or even early in the game, he felt the preparation left him ready to jump right in and do what was needed to help Mauston notch a big conference win against an improved Westfield team.

“I just trusted our practice. Coach has really let me get the feel (for the game) and I’m always going as hard as I can each time I get the opportunity,” Armstrong said. “I know I can’t turn the ball over and I have to make the best decision for the team, not just myself, so I just do the best I can in that situation.”

