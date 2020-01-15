PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston pulls away from Westfield in second half on its way to a win

Mauston was getting all it could handle from an upstart Westfield team for the first 20 or so minutes of their South Central Conference confrontation. Then, in what seemed like just a few blinks of the eye, the game had turned into a rout.
The Golden Eagles (7-3 overall, 3-0 South Central) used a 16-0 second-half run to power their way past the Pioneers (6-4, 1-2) to a 66-40 conference victory Friday, January 10 at Mauston High School.
The first half was entirely a back-and-forth affair that appropriately wound up with the two teams tied up at 22-22 heading into locker room at halftime.
That continued for the first several minutes of the second half, with Westfield leading 28-26 at one point. But then, the floodgates burst open for the Golden Eagles.
In just the span of a few minutes, Adon Saylor splashed a trey, Cade Hall converted a pair of and-1 opportunities, Trey Honnold added another 3-pointer and Hall scored a couple of layups in transition. All of a sudden, that 28-26 deficit had turned into a 42-28 lead.
“Coach (Lance) Fritz and Westfield did a great job game-planning the way we typically play. We’ve been real deliberate on offense this year,” said Mauston head coach Gil Saylor. “But we weren’t moving fast enough with a slow pace. I couldn’t get them to understand that we want a slow pace, but still to play offense quickly. Finally I said I can’t change it, so let’s play quicker.”
The Pioneers did get the Mauston lead back down to nine, but the Golden Eagles responded strongly again to pull away even further and put the game on ice.
Hall led the way for Mauston with 26 points while Gage Kobylski added 16 more in the winning effort.
While Mauston playing with some more tempo helped spark the big run in the second half, the team was also dealing with a couple injuries that made Saylor hesitant to push the pace all game long lest they get gassed as the evening wore on.
In the first half, senior guard Ethan Franek left the game and did not return after suffering an ankle injury. In addition, senior guard Isaac Saylor is currently recovering from a serious leg bruise and only played limited minutes.
These injuries thrust a few guys into more prominent roles, including Honnold, Kraig Armstrong III, Dawson Dearth and Wyatt Massey.
“Everyone stepped up. Trey had a great game, Kraig had a great game, Dawson pitched in and helped, Wyatt did his job — it was just really good to see,” Saylor said. “Next guy up. We’re already playing 10, so that’s a pretty big thing for us.”
Armstrong finished with four points on the night, but also seemed to be all over the court, especially on the defensive end, throughout the night to give the Golden Eagles a needed energy boost off the bench.
“He can’t stop moving. He can’t sit still. It’s like watching (former player) Keinan (Fassett) play,” Saylor said. “He’s all over the place and his minutes were really, really good. From the beginning of the year, he used to be able to play one or two minutes and now it’s stretching him out longer and he’s making better decisions. To have Kraig and Dawson and Trey come in and fill that void tonight, it was huge.”
Though Armstrong wound up playing a larger role than he might’ve expected a few days ago or even early in the game, he felt the preparation left him ready to jump right in and do what was needed to help Mauston notch a big conference win against an improved Westfield team.
“I just trusted our practice. Coach has really let me get the feel (for the game) and I’m always going as hard as I can each time I get the opportunity,” Armstrong said. “I know I can’t turn the ball over and I have to make the best decision for the team, not just myself, so I just do the best I can in that situation.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.