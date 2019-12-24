PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston’s Hall joins the 1,000-point club in win over Adams-Friendship

ADAMS — If there was so much as an ounce of urgency in Mauston senior guard Cade Hall to score three points and complete his journey to the 1,000-point club against Adams-Friendship, it sure didn’t show.
Hall was met with two, sometimes three defenders essentially every time he touched the ball early on against Adams-Friendship. While it wouldn’t have been overly surprising to see a player just three points away from 1,000 force up a shot or two despite being mobbed by defenders, Hall remained patient and continued to make the extra pass to his open teammates.
His milestone moment finally came late in the first half as part of a 22-point performance in Mauston’s 57-45 win over Adams-Friendship (3-4 overall, 0-2 South Central) Friday, December 20 in Adams. The victory pushed the Golden Eagles’ winning streak to four as they closed the book on the 2019 portion of their schedule.
Though it wound up being a banner night for both Hall and Mauston (5-2, 2-0), the Green Devils made sure nothing came easy for much of the evening.
Adams-Friendship aggressively denied Hall any open looks or driving lanes throughout the first half, so he continuously dished it to his teammates. Hall’s first shot didn’t come until 7.5 minutes into the game.
The Golden Eagles held a slight lead early on, but the Green Devils used a little run to take their first lead of the night at 15-13 with over five minutes until the half. Sitting at 997 career points and zero on the night, Hall finally got on the board with a layup with 4:30 left in the first half that turned into an and-one opportunity.
Hall missed the ensuing free throw, leaving him at 999 points. A little over two minutes later, Hall pulled out a jab step followed by a sensational step-back midrange jumper that caught nothing but net.
“That felt nice. That’s a move my dad and I work on a lot and I know he really likes that, so it’s special that it happened on that move,” Hall said.
As for the accomplishment itself, Hall appreciated the moment while also crediting his teammates that have helped him along the way.
“It’s a lot of hard work put into it. It’s a lot on my teammates. I can’t do it without them. They get me open looks and set screens,” he said. “It’s just a lot of hard work and it’s an accomplishment from that.”
With the bucket, Hall became the ninth player in Mauston boys basketball history to join the 1,000-point club, a list that includes Cade’s older brother and Mauston’s all-time leading scorer Tarren Hall.
In addition to the Hall brothers, the other players on the list are Joel Heesch, Mark Navis, John Navis, Robert Rossin, Gary Ripley, Vic Koppang and Tom Purvis.
After a lengthy standing ovation from the Mauston fans who made the Friday night trip to Adams, all the focus was back on the game at hand. The Golden Eagles went on a 12-4 run to close the half and take a 25-19 lead into the break.
However, Adams-Friendship used an 8-2 run to begin the second half to knot things up at 27-27 with 12 minutes to go. After the two teams traded a couple buckets and the score sat tied at 31-31, the Golden Eagles finally seized control of the game for good.
It started with senior forward Gage Kobylski getting into the paint and scoring on three straight possessions, followed by a Hall 3-pointer. The run marched on unabated and was capitalized by a Hall breakaway dunk and a Kobylski and-1 to push the Mauston lead to 52-34.
All told, it was a 21-3 run that saw the Golden Eagles score 21 points in nine possessions with just a single empty possession during that stretch. Hall pointed to Mauston’s stingy defensive effort during that run allowing them to get out in transition for some easy points, a sentiment head coach Gil Saylor echoed.
“I had a feeling about pace and tempo, and I went to what I consider one of our really electric lineups of perimeter defenders to put some pressure on them,” Saylor said. “I don’t like to do it because it expels a lot of energy, and sometimes you don’t have enough. I think that’s part of why we didn’t finish as strong as I would have liked tonight.”
Despite a bit of a sluggish finish over the final few minutes, the Golden Eagles still won by 12 to notch their fourth consecutive win following a 1-2 start to their season. Hall led all scorers on the night with his 22 points. Kobylski finished with 18 points and sophomore point guard Adon Saylor contributed 13 points for the Golden Eagles.
Jordan Jossart and Chrystian Quinnell each scored 12 points to lead the way for the Green Devils.
Saylor is no stranger to 1,000-point scorers. He’s now coached the four Mauston players to hit the millennium mark during the 2010s: both Hall brothers, Heesch (as an assistant) and Bauer. He also was a 1,000-point scorer himself during his high school playing career with Necedah.
So while the four-game winning streak is the most important thing to the team in the grander scheme of Mauston’s season, Friday night belonged to Hall and his milestone. For Saylor, it was especially special to see someone he’s known and coached practically his entire life and thinks very highly of as a person to hit this historic mark.
“I’ve been his coach since kindergarten and I’ve had a chance to kind of walk this whole journey with him and watch the development and growth. He’s such a great human being to be around,” Saylor said. “I’m glad the basketball stuff works out. It wouldn’t matter if he made or missed it, that kid’s just an amazing person. I’m proud to see someone who puts the work in — and then the results happen.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.