PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston’s Hall joins the 1,000-point club in win over Adams-Friendship

ADAMS — If there was so much as an ounce of urgency in Mauston senior guard Cade Hall to score three points and complete his journey to the 1,000-point club against Adams-Friendship, it sure didn’t show.

Hall was met with two, sometimes three defenders essentially every time he touched the ball early on against Adams-Friendship. While it wouldn’t have been overly surprising to see a player just three points away from 1,000 force up a shot or two despite being mobbed by defenders, Hall remained patient and continued to make the extra pass to his open teammates.

His milestone moment finally came late in the first half as part of a 22-point performance in Mauston’s 57-45 win over Adams-Friendship (3-4 overall, 0-2 South Central) Friday, December 20 in Adams. The victory pushed the Golden Eagles’ winning streak to four as they closed the book on the 2019 portion of their schedule.

Though it wound up being a banner night for both Hall and Mauston (5-2, 2-0), the Green Devils made sure nothing came easy for much of the evening.

Adams-Friendship aggressively denied Hall any open looks or driving lanes throughout the first half, so he continuously dished it to his teammates. Hall’s first shot didn’t come until 7.5 minutes into the game.