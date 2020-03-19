PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston’s Hall named South Central Conference co-Player of the Year

When it came time to choose postseason honors this year, the South Central Conference’s coaches were left with quite a difficult decision for the conference’s player of the year: Mauston senior Cade Hall or Wisconsin Dells senior Bryson Funmaker.

In the end, they moved forward with the only solution that seemed reasonable to them: having the two senior stalwarts share the honor.

Hall and Funmaker were named 2019-20 South Central Conference Co-Players of the Year when the conference unveiled its postseason honors at the conclusion of the season.

Mauston head coach Gil Saylor said they labored over the decision of who to pick before ultimately coming to the conclusion that bequeathing both Hall and Funmaker with the honor felt like the only viable solution.

“It came to the point where we all agreed that was the perfect fit. Not only was Bryson deserving in his own way, it was just equal recognition that Cade had such an outstanding year,” Saylor said. “Other conferences have done it and I don’t think it makes either one of them any less deserving. It would’ve been a shame for one of them not to have been recognized for their performances this year.

“I think it’s quite a compliment that we can recognize two high-level players in our conference.”