PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston’s Hall named South Central Conference co-Player of the Year

When it came time to choose postseason honors this year, the South Central Conference’s coaches were left with quite a difficult decision for the conference’s player of the year: Mauston senior Cade Hall or Wisconsin Dells senior Bryson Funmaker.
In the end, they moved forward with the only solution that seemed reasonable to them: having the two senior stalwarts share the honor.
Hall and Funmaker were named 2019-20 South Central Conference Co-Players of the Year when the conference unveiled its postseason honors at the conclusion of the season.
Mauston head coach Gil Saylor said they labored over the decision of who to pick before ultimately coming to the conclusion that bequeathing both Hall and Funmaker with the honor felt like the only viable solution.
“It came to the point where we all agreed that was the perfect fit. Not only was Bryson deserving in his own way, it was just equal recognition that Cade had such an outstanding year,” Saylor said. “Other conferences have done it and I don’t think it makes either one of them any less deserving. It would’ve been a shame for one of them not to have been recognized for their performances this year.
“I think it’s quite a compliment that we can recognize two high-level players in our conference.”
Hall averaged 24.5 points per game this season throughout a senior campaign to remember. He piled up 563 total points this year — blowing past his previous career high of 429 points from the 2018-19 season — and finished his Mauston career with 1,399 points.
His stellar senior campaign caught the eyes of coaches beyond just the South Central Conference. He was recently named to the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) Division 3 All-State team as recognition for his incredible 2019-20 season. He joined 10 other players from all across Wisconsin on that Division 3 all-state team, including Dominican High School senior Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
All in all, Hall completes his Mauston career as one of the most decorated players in program history. One of the few individuals who can stake a claim to achieving an equal or greater level of success in a Mauston uniform is his older brother, Tarren. The elder Hall brother is the Golden Eagles’ all-time leading scorer with 1,689 career points and was named the SCC Player of the Year in both 2015 and 2016.
Hypothetically, the shadow of such a successful older brother could’ve been daunting to Cade. But if he ever felt any kind of pressure to fill Tarren’s shoes, he certainly didn’t show it.
“They’re so unique. Tarren was Tarren and Cade was Cade. And it wasn’t like (Cade) was trying to get out of that shadow. He was just going to be Cade,” Saylor said. “They played completely differently and they played on different teams that needed different things. I’m just so glad that they both got to have their own unique and amazing experience. And I got to sit alongside and have the best seat in the house watching them play.”
Hall and Funmaker were joined on the all-SCC first team by Wautoma senior Kade Panich and Wisconsin Dells seniors Sam Millard and Brett Hirst. Hall, Funmaker and Millard were all unanimous selections.
Hall was also a unanimous first-team pick as a sophomore in 2018 and as a junior in 2019.
Mauston senior Gage Kobylski and sophomore Adon Saylor represented the Golden Eagles on the all-conference second team. Joining them were Westfield senior Derek Drew, Adams-Friendship junior Caleb Hamilton and Wisconsin Dells senior Riley Eck.
Wisconsin Dells went a perfect 10-0 in SCC play to capture its third consecutive conference championship. The Chiefs are 29-1 in league play over that stretch, with the sole loss coming in a 51-49 road loss to Mauston in February 2019.
For a third straight year, the Golden Eagles went 8-2 in conference play and finished solo second in the final standings. Wautoma was third at 5-5, Westfield came in fourth at 4-6, Adams-Friendship went 3-7 to end up in fifth and Nekoosa wound up in sixth at 0-10.
Adams-Friendship and Nekoosa were eliminated in the Division 3 regional quarterfinals. Wautoma was bounced in the Division 3 regional semifinals while Westfield met the same fate in the Division 4 regional semifinals. Mauston made it to the Division 3 regional finals, where it fell to Altoona.
The growing coronavirus pandemic has resulted in what’s essentially an indefinite global sports shutdown. Last Thursday, Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. This started off a chaotic domino effect over the following 48 hours, kicking off a seemingly endless list of postponements and cancellations that brought sports at every level in the United States to a screeching halt.
This resulted in the cancellation of March Madness in college basketball and the sudden end to high school basketball playoffs all across the country. For countless seniors on collegiate and high school basketball rosters, their careers at that level were brought to an abrupt, unceremonious conclusion that left many unfulfilled.
The Wisconsin Dells Chiefs boys’ basketball team are a poster child for just how cruel that sudden end must’ve felt. In each of the past two seasons, the Chiefs have seen their season end in narrow losses in the sectional finals, denying them their first state tournament appearance since 2007.
But Wisconsin Dells brought back a talented varsity roster that included 10 seniors hungry for redemption. The Chiefs entered the postseason ranked No. 2 in the state in Division 3 in the latest WisSports.net coaches’ poll and marched their way back to the sectional finals, where they were all set to face Prescott for a spot at state.
Before that matchup could happen, the WIAA cancelled all remaining winter sports postseason events due to the coronavirus crisis. For the Dells, the hopes of completing their redemption story and gaining the catharsis that would come with it were ripped from them in one fell swoop.
Saylor’s team didn’t have their season cut short by the coronavirus crisis, but he thinks it can serve as a valuable, universal teaching moment as a reminder for just how fragile all of this really is.
“No matter what it is in life, you have a certain degree of control and you do your best within those things that you can control. This is an uncontrollable situation. Completely unfortunate,” Saylor said. “I think that’s the one lesson to hang onto for kids. Enjoy every single moment and cherish it because in life and death and sports, it can be taken away and you can have no say in it.”
