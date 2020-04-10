PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston's Hall, Necedah's Murphy named to WBCA all-star teams

Mauston’s Cade Hall and Necedah’s Jaron Murphy are each slated to represent their respective schools one last time at the 2020 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games.
Hall will suit up for the Division 3 Red team and Murphy will play for the Division 4 Red team at the annual event, which first started in 1978 and features top high school senior basketball players from all across Wisconsin.
A total of 10 games — one for each of the five divisions for both boys and girls — are scheduled to be held over the span of two days at the Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The girls’ games would take place Friday, June 19 with boys’ games taking place Saturday, June 20.
The Division 4 boys’ game is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. with the Division 3 game to follow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
The WBCA all-star honors are just the latest accolades for both Hall and Murphy, who each put together stellar senior campaigns to cap off their illustrious high school careers.
Hall was named the 2020 South Central Conference Co-Player of the Year alongside Wisconsin Dells senior Bryson Funmaker (one of his teammates on the Division 3 Red team). This came on the heels of Hall being named the 2019 South Central Conference Player of the Year. He was a unanimous all-conference first-team selection in each of his last three years with the Golden Eagles.
As a senior, Hall averaged 24.5 points per game (563 points total) and wrapped up his Mauston career with 1,399 points. For his efforts, he was named to the WBCA Division 3 All-State team.
“Coaching Cade makes a coach look good and a coach look smart because he just performs at a high level regardless of circumstances,” Mauston head coach Gil Saylor said of Hall. “It doesn’t matter how many other things are happening, he’s unflappable. He just doesn’t get riled up.”
Murphy had similar success in his four years with the Cardinals. He was an all-conference first-team pick the last two years and was a second-team selection in 2018.
In his last game with Necedah in early March, Murphy surpassed Miles Saylor to become the all-time leading scorer in school history with 1,444 points. To pass Saylor, he set a single-season program record with 499 points during his senior year.
“That last stretch Jaron had the second half of the season after Christmas was just lights out,” Necedah head coach Kris Saylor said of Murphy. “I don’t know if I’ll ever coach someone who lit it up that much.”
Hall’s teammates on the Division 3 Red team are Clintonville’s Aiden Polzin, Oostburg’s Cam Jaeger, Black River Falls’ Elliot Bird, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau’s Grant Beirne, Xavier’s John Bunks Jr., Prairie du Chien’s Mason Kramer, Prescott’s Parker Nielsen, Freedom’s Zack Mashlan and Wisconsin Dells’ Funmaker and Sammy Millard.
The Division 3 Red team will be coached by Black River Falls head coach David Cowley along with Ellsworth’s Jason Janke and Black River Falls’ Todd Anderson.
Murphy’s teammates on the Division 4 Red team are Cuba City’s Brady Olson, Ozaukee’s Brent Hoffmann, Marathon’s Clarke Mouw, Auburndale’s Cooper Weinfurter, Howards Grove’s Kaden Summerville, Fennimore’s Kellen Kenney, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser’s Kyle Bilodeau, Manitowoc Lutheran’s Trey Zastrow, Kohler’s Tyler Roeder and Deerfield’s Tyler Haak.
The Division 4 Red team will be coached by Manitowoc Lutheran head coach Gordy Zastrow (who is stepping down from his position with the Lancers) along with Manitowoc Lutheran’s Nate Zastrow and Howard Grove’s Wade Georgeff.
The WBCA all-star games help raise money for the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.). The MACC Fund was co-founded by former Milwaukee Bucks player and television broadcaster Jon McGlocklin and his teammate and former Bucks radio play-by-play broadcaster Eddie Doucette in 1976.
Donations for the event can be made at www.wisbca.org/allstar-game/donation-banner/ to support the all-star player or coach of a person’s choice.
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.
