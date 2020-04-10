PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Mauston's Hall, Necedah's Murphy named to WBCA all-star teams

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Mauston’s Cade Hall and Necedah’s Jaron Murphy are each slated to represent their respective schools one last time at the 2020 Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association All-Star Games.

Hall will suit up for the Division 3 Red team and Murphy will play for the Division 4 Red team at the annual event, which first started in 1978 and features top high school senior basketball players from all across Wisconsin.

A total of 10 games — one for each of the five divisions for both boys and girls — are scheduled to be held over the span of two days at the Just-A-Game Fieldhouse in Wisconsin Dells. The girls’ games would take place Friday, June 19 with boys’ games taking place Saturday, June 20.

The Division 4 boys’ game is scheduled for 10:45 a.m. with the Division 3 game to follow at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

The WBCA all-star honors are just the latest accolades for both Hall and Murphy, who each put together stellar senior campaigns to cap off their illustrious high school careers.