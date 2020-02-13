PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Moldenhauer's 3-point heave lifts Randolph to win over Rio

RIO — It might not seem fair to call a single 3-point basket at the end of the first half a turning point in what would end up being an 18-point game, but when Randolph junior Peyton Moldenhauer banked in a desperation heave from well behind the 3-point line in the final seconds of the first half, it took air out of Rio’s balloon.

The bucket by Moldenhauer came just two possessions after Rio had a chance to tie the game, and gave the Rockets a six-point lead at the break on their way to a convincing 63-45 victory over the host Vikings in a Trailways West Conference game on Thursday night in Rio.

Rio (10-9, 6-6 Trailways West) trailed for almost the entire first half, but was able to pull within 25-24 on a 3-pointer from junior Pierson Schneider with 1 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first half. On Rio’s next possession, it had a chance to take its first lead since the opening minute of the game, but couldn’t convert.

Randolph (18-1, 12-0) then went up 27-24 on a pair of free throws by Moldenhauer with 42 seconds left in the half, and then went into the break flying sky high after Moldenhauer found a way to can a 3-pointer over a Rio defender just before the halftime buzzer.

Rio coach Tim Struck said the bucket deflated his team.