PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Murphy passes Saylor to become Necedah’s all-time leading scorer

When Miles Saylor became Necedah’s all-time leading scorer back in early February 2018, he knocked off a record that had stood for nearly a half-century. His time at the top lasted all of 13 months.
In fact, it was one of Saylor’s own teammates from his time with the Cardinals that bumped him off the perch: Jaron Murphy.
With his 22 points in a regional loss to Belleville on Tuesday, March 3, Murphy surpassed Saylor’s record of 1,432 points and set the program’s new high watermark with 1,444 points. Prior to Saylor, Dave Swinehart’s record of 1,325 points had stood untouched for 45 years.
Saylor didn’t get to bask in the glory of holding the record for several decades like Swinehart, but he hardly seemed to mind. If Saylor had to be toppled, he’s happy that it was someone he knows well and still remains good friends with like Murphy.
“Records are meant to be broken, is the way I look at it,” Saylor said. “I played with him, so I knew what he was capable of. It’s better that I knew him and knew how good of a person he is. That allows you to understand it better and respect (the record) and you hope for that person to get it.”
Coming into the year, it was far from a guarantee that Murphy would eclipse Saylor’s record. Through his junior season, he sat at 945 career points and would thus need 487 points to tie Saylor. To put that in perspective, the single-season Necedah record was set by Swinehart during the 1971-72 season with 459 points.
Thus to set the career mark, he’d also need to sprint past the single-season record. Still, it was a possibility given that Murphy had scored 428 points (the second-most in school history at the time) during the 2018-19 season.
Necedah’s style of play tends to focus on limiting possessions, so Murphy would need to be very efficient throughout the year to pull it off. He had a solid start to the season, but not one that had him on pace to break the record. However, he found a blistering pace for the home stretch of the season.
In early January, Murphy kicked off a stretch of 14 games — including a scintillating, career-high 39-point performance against Wonewoc-Center — to close the season where he averaged 24 points per game and didn’t scorer fewer than 16 points in any contest.
“That last stretch Jaron had the second half of the season after Christmas was just lights out,” said Necedah head coach Kris Saylor. “I don’t know if I’ll ever coach someone who lit it up that much.”
In total, Murphy set a new single-season program record with 499 points to leapfrog Saylor into first place on the top spot. Still, there was a certain bittersweetness to achieving the record in a playoff loss that wound up being the final game of his illustrious career.
He was within 10 points of Saylor in the second half of a blowout win against Wonewoc-Center in the regular-season finale, but Kris Saylor felt it would’ve been unethical to keep him in and run up the score on the Wolves.
Nevertheless, it was obviously a special moment to Murphy that will only grow fonder as time goes on.
“It was a cool moment to know that I broke it and to know that I had a great coaching staff and great teammates all throughout my career to get me to this point,” Murphy said. “Because of those teammates and coaches that I had, it just made it really hard for my season to end. But it was a really great experience.”
For his part, Kris Saylor is no stranger to many of the greats in the history of the Necedah basketball. He himself and his brother, Gil, were both 1,000-point scorers for the Cardinals during their playing careers and Kris has been the head coach at his alma mater for nearly two decades. So he knows special it was to have a couple of players the caliber of Saylor and Murphy together on the team for two years.
“I’ve just been fortunate having both these kids and the players around them — we’ve just had some really good kids,” Saylor said. “I couldn’t ask for two more humble people to break a significant record like that.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.