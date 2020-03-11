PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Murphy passes Saylor to become Necedah’s all-time leading scorer

When Miles Saylor became Necedah’s all-time leading scorer back in early February 2018, he knocked off a record that had stood for nearly a half-century. His time at the top lasted all of 13 months.

In fact, it was one of Saylor’s own teammates from his time with the Cardinals that bumped him off the perch: Jaron Murphy.

With his 22 points in a regional loss to Belleville on Tuesday, March 3, Murphy surpassed Saylor’s record of 1,432 points and set the program’s new high watermark with 1,444 points. Prior to Saylor, Dave Swinehart’s record of 1,325 points had stood untouched for 45 years.

Saylor didn’t get to bask in the glory of holding the record for several decades like Swinehart, but he hardly seemed to mind. If Saylor had to be toppled, he’s happy that it was someone he knows well and still remains good friends with like Murphy.

“Records are meant to be broken, is the way I look at it,” Saylor said. “I played with him, so I knew what he was capable of. It’s better that I knew him and knew how good of a person he is. That allows you to understand it better and respect (the record) and you hope for that person to get it.”