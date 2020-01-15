PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Necedah hangs on to beat Royall for fourth win in five games

Instead, Royall responded with a Brenden Ziems triple to cut the lead back to three. The Necedah lead continued to oscillate between three and six points until a Schnurr three cut Royall’s deficit to 45-43 with 24 seconds left.

On the ensuing Necedah possession, Murphy found teammate Emanuele Glovi open down the court, leading to a crucial layup that made it 47-43. After a Ziems 3-point attempt rattled around the rim and out, the Cardinals secured the rebound and ran out the clock to secure the win.

For the Cardinals, Landen Murphy led the way with a game-high 20 points while older brother Jaron contributed 12 points of his own. As for Royall, Schnurr set the pace with 16 points, Ziems finished with 11 points and Nathan Vieth added eight points and 10 rebounds to fall just short of a double-double.

“I thought we did a better job in the second half of positioning on offense and attacking the hoop intelligently and a little stronger,” said Necedah head coach Kris Saylor. “I thought we played very weak in the first half. And to their credit, (Royall) defends very well and they were getting us pushed out a little bit and we let that happen.”

In some ways, this Royall team is in a similar situation to what Necedah faced last year.