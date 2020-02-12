PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Necedah puts defensive clamps down in comeback win over Royall

ELROY — Necedah looked like it could be on the fritz in the first half against Royall. The Cardinals kept themselves within striking distance and then put the clamps down on defense in the second half on their way to a comeback victory.

Necedah (10-6 overall, 6-3 Scenic Bluffs) erased a nine-point deficit and eventually pulled away late in the second half to complete their season sweep of the Panthers (8-9, 5-5) with a 52-39 win Tuesday, February 11 at Royall High School in Elroy.

The Cardinals won the first meeting between the two teams 47-43 back on January 9 in Necedah.

Royall led throughout essentially the entirety of the first half and led by as much as nine at one point. However, the Cardinals put a small dent into that advantage in the closing minute of the half and ended up trailing 27-22 at the break.

They continued to nip at the Panthers’ heels until eventually seizing the lead from them. Royall remained within striking distance itself for a while, but a slew of turnovers and missed free throws that seemed to snowball kept them at bay and Necedah would pull away for a double-digit victory in the end.

In total, the Panthers were held to only 12 points in the second half and were outscored by 18 over the final 18 minutes of the contest.

