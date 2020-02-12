PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Necedah puts defensive clamps down in comeback win over Royall

ELROY — Necedah looked like it could be on the fritz in the first half against Royall. The Cardinals kept themselves within striking distance and then put the clamps down on defense in the second half on their way to a comeback victory.
Necedah (10-6 overall, 6-3 Scenic Bluffs) erased a nine-point deficit and eventually pulled away late in the second half to complete their season sweep of the Panthers (8-9, 5-5) with a 52-39 win Tuesday, February 11 at Royall High School in Elroy.
The Cardinals won the first meeting between the two teams 47-43 back on January 9 in Necedah.
Royall led throughout essentially the entirety of the first half and led by as much as nine at one point. However, the Cardinals put a small dent into that advantage in the closing minute of the half and ended up trailing 27-22 at the break.
They continued to nip at the Panthers’ heels until eventually seizing the lead from them. Royall remained within striking distance itself for a while, but a slew of turnovers and missed free throws that seemed to snowball kept them at bay and Necedah would pull away for a double-digit victory in the end.
In total, the Panthers were held to only 12 points in the second half and were outscored by 18 over the final 18 minutes of the contest.
“It came down to two things: I think we had 14 turnovers in the second half and we were 2 out of 14 at the line,” said Royall head coach Scott Uppena. “We did some of those things well in the first half — and we made some shots as well — but when you turn the ball over 14 times in the second half and compound that with 2 out of 14, you’re not going to win many games.”
Though Uppena certainly felt many of his team’s mistakes and missed opportunities were self-inflicted, he also credited Necedah’s 1-3-1 zone defense and the extra dose of aggression they brought in the second half, clogging up lanes and getting deflections to make life difficult for the Panthers.
On the whole, Necedah head coach Kris Saylor was quite pleased with the way his team locked down defensively in the second half to pave the road to a conference win.
“That’s what we talked about at halftime: playing defense and then the 50/50 balls — we felt they were getting after it more than us in the first half,” Saylor said. “Those little things make a big difference over the course of a game, so we just talked about wanting it more. We cleaned up some stuff on defense. We wanted the game played a little bit faster, so we tried to speed it up a little bit.”
Necedah’s prolific sibling scoring duo of Jaron and Landen Murphy led the way offensively for the Cardinals with 24 and 16 points, respectively, in the win. As for the Panthers, Keith Schnurr tallied a team-high 16 points and Nate Vieth contributed 12 points of his own.
Following a loss that was unquestionably a punch to the gut given the nature of how it went down, Uppena was curious to see how his team would respond during their postgame discussion. He was pleased with their response. Now, it’s just a matter of seeing how it translates to the court down the home stretch of the regular season.
“I kind of asked them ‘where do you guys want to go? What do you want out of this?’ Because sometimes as a coach you can take two different approaches: you can continue to work or you can continue to be a little bit more aggressive and challenge a little bit more,” Uppena said. “So I was happy with their response that they wanted me to challenge them.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.