PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Necedah's Murphy hits 1,000 points as Cardinals rout New Lisbon

They continued that torrid pace with an 11-2 run to start the second half that turned the game into a blowout.

Jaron Murphy led all scorers with 18 points. Josiah Hansen finished with 14 points, Landen Murphy added 12 points and Domanic Bohn contributed 10 points as well for the Cardinals. For New Lisbon, Ashton Pfaff led the way with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, TJ Oens chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds and Ethan Dvorak finished with 10 points.

Much like Necedah last year, New Lisbon is currently going through the trials and tribulations that come with intense roster turnover. Some of those early-season growing pains were on display Tuesday night.

“We didn’t take very good care of the ball tonight,” said New Lisbon head coach Jeremiah Pfaff. “It’s hard to win a game when you turn the ball over 26 times and shoot 9 for 39 … but I can’t fault our effort. We do play hard.”

Despite New Lisbon’s struggles as the game wore on, Saylor was impressed with the potential he saw in Pfaff’s young squad.

“They’ve got a lot of nice young guys who know how to put the ball in the hole and they’re playing hard,” Saylor said. “That’s good coaching. They’ll be where they need to be and they’ll be battling us for a long time.”