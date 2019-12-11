PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Necedah's Murphy hits 1,000 points as Cardinals rout New Lisbon

NEW LISBON — Senior guard Jaron Murphy was the story of the night in Necedah’s conference opener against New Lisbon, but the Cardinals also showed that they’re not quite as dependent on their top player to find success this season.
Murphy joined the 1,000-point club as the Cardinals (2-1 overall, 1-0 Scenic Bluffs) rolled past the Rockets (2-2, 0-1) 87-57 in both teams’ opener to their Scenic Bluffs Conference slates Tuesday, December 10 in New Lisbon.
The milestone moment came in the second half with Necedah in full control of the game. His younger brother, Landen, found him open underneath basket. Murphy laid it in to bump his point total up to 18 on the night and to the millennium mark for his career.
“It was kind of surreal,” Murphy said. “It was a really cool moment. I got the pass from my little brother, which makes in even better.”
Murphy is the eighth player in Necedah boys’ basketball history to hit the 1,000-point plateau. He joins Miles Saylor, Dave Swinehart, Jordan Murphy, Kris Saylor, Gil Saylor, Jeff Martin and Mark Becker in that illustrious club.
After the milestone bucket, Murphy was pulled from the game and received a nice ovation as he made his way to the bench. After it was over, he was presented with the game ball by Necedah head coach Kris Saylor, who himself surpassed 1,000 points during his career with the Cardinals.
“It’s big for our program just because he’s a good kid. He represents our program very well,” Saylor said of Murphy’s accomplishment. “He typically makes the right plays, so him scoring a thousand isn’t because he’s chucking up shots. He’s been such a good teammate. I appreciate it from all of our kids because they all contributed to it.
“But to be able to coach a kid like that for four years makes me a very fortunate person.”
Murphy is unquestionably the team’s leader on both the offensive and defensive ends. Last year in particular he played an outsized role in leading a young Cardinals team through some early growing pains before they started collectively hitting their stride late in the season.
You have free articles remaining.
While Murphy still fills that leadership role and is a critical piece to their success, Necedah showed Tuesday night it’s able to thrive without him at times.
The Cardinals got off to a fairly lethargic start, and Murphy was no exception. After getting into some early foul trouble, Saylor had Murphy ride the bench for the remainder of the half.
Meanwhile, a 7-0 run by the Rockets midway through the first half cut their deficit to 23-21. But even with Murphy on the bench, Necedah forged a 17-3 run of its own to close the half and take a 40-24 lead into the locker room.
They continued that torrid pace with an 11-2 run to start the second half that turned the game into a blowout.
Jaron Murphy led all scorers with 18 points. Josiah Hansen finished with 14 points, Landen Murphy added 12 points and Domanic Bohn contributed 10 points as well for the Cardinals. For New Lisbon, Ashton Pfaff led the way with 12 points, six rebounds and five assists, TJ Oens chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds and Ethan Dvorak finished with 10 points.
Much like Necedah last year, New Lisbon is currently going through the trials and tribulations that come with intense roster turnover. Some of those early-season growing pains were on display Tuesday night.
“We didn’t take very good care of the ball tonight,” said New Lisbon head coach Jeremiah Pfaff. “It’s hard to win a game when you turn the ball over 26 times and shoot 9 for 39 … but I can’t fault our effort. We do play hard.”
Despite New Lisbon’s struggles as the game wore on, Saylor was impressed with the potential he saw in Pfaff’s young squad.
“They’ve got a lot of nice young guys who know how to put the ball in the hole and they’re playing hard,” Saylor said. “That’s good coaching. They’ll be where they need to be and they’ll be battling us for a long time.”
As far as Murphy’s milestone, Pfaff praised him for his skills not just on the court, but away from it as well.
“He’s a real nice kid,” Pfaff said. “I coached against him in summer rec this year and last year, so I got to know him a little bit. He’s a hard-working kid and a pretty modest kid, so it’s nice to see someone like him have success.”
Follow Zach Rastall on Twitter @zrastall17 or contact him at 608-697-7943.